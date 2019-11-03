Piazza Veniero a Sorrento. Progetti di Oasi Urbana , il rendering video di Caleb Boyce-Wright

3rd year Architecture students from SUNY Alfred State College of Technology studying abroad in Sorrento, Italy were tasked with re-envisioning an piazza in the small community. This video walkthrough shows my design solution for the refurbishment of Piazza Andrea Veniero. Software: Autodesk Revit 2018 / Lumion Pro Student Audio: Emma’s Theme – Once Upon a Time (Piano instrumental) Note: Background audio is not mine. Copyright credits belong to respective owners.