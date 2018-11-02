L’inviata di Positanonews Sara Ciocio sta seguendo in diretta

Sfidare la consapevolezza situazionale sul mare, dai sensori alle analisi

Nuove tecnologie per la raccolta, la diffusione, la condivisione e l’analisi dei dati nel teatro mediterraneo Sede: Hilton Sorrento Palace, Italia

TechNet Europe è AFCEA il secondo evento annuale in Europa. Questa conferenza è molto simile a NITEC (TechNet International) con un intimo senso che promuove opportunità di networking e presenta una mostra industria e tecnologia molto apprezzata, focalizzata sulle esigenze europee. TechNet Europe 2018 sarà organizzato in collaborazione con i capitoli italiani di AFCEA, Roma e Napoli e organizzato sotto il patrocinio del Ministero della Difesa, Italia.

I drammatici eventi che continuano a verificarsi nel Mar Mediterraneo e le minacce che crescono lungo la soglia meridionale dell’Europa sottolineano ancora una volta la necessità di aumentare la precisione e la prevedibilità del quadro situazionale in alto mare e in tutte le coste adiacenti in questa regione, non ultimo per ordine migliorare la cooperazione e integrare le capacità delle varie parti che hanno un legittimo interesse a raccogliere dati rilevanti per il controllo della situazione. Presso la sede strategica e il livello di forze (marittime), una varietà di partner, come le organizzazioni di sicurezza italiane (militari e di contrasto), l’Unione Europea, la NATO, le Nazioni Unite e le organizzazioni umanitarie lavorano su informazioni complete per i loro rispettivi scopi legittimi. Tutti i rispettivi metodi e attività non sono integrati senza soluzione di continuità, costringendo ciascuna parte a fare affidamento su diverse fonti, tecnologie, basi di dati, ecc. Il salvataggio dei rifugiati, la lotta alle azioni illegali, l’osservazione degli avversari, il monitoraggio dei terroristi, la sicurezza e la sicurezza marittime e la protezione l’ambiente marittimo sono tra i vari compiti, tutti basati su questa consapevolezza molto situazionale. Le moderne tecnologie, dai sensori automatici a lunga distanza, ai sistemi di comunicazione spaziali e in tempo reale, all’analisi predittiva, alle soluzioni di dati basate su cloud sono indispensabili per il successo di tutte le attività correlate. La capacità delle agenzie di scambiare informazioni in modo sicuro, senza interruzioni e di cooperare efficacemente si basa sull’integrazione di soluzioni tecnologiche multi-sorgente, almeno per poter scambiare e gestire le informazioni in modo standardizzato e automatizzato. Il loro vantaggio competitivo nel campo operativo si basa anche sulla capacità di sfruttare i progressi tecnologici compiuti dal lato del criminale (compresi i mezzi per la guerra dello spettro). AFCEA Europe, in collaborazione con i capitoli italiani di AFCEA, Roma e Napoli, ha deciso di condurre la conferenza TechNet Europe 2018 sotto questo ombrello topico. In questa conferenza di due giorni, i rappresentanti di alcuni dei più alti livelli del mondo istituzionale, accademico e industriale europeo e NATO saranno invitati a discutere la situazione attuale, le sfide e le prospettive della consapevolezza situazionale marittima. La conferenza illustrerà il quadro normativo, istituzionale e cooperativo internazionale, approfondirà gli aspetti operativi e fornirà una prospettiva sulle soluzioni tecnologiche. Inoltre, sottolineerà la necessità di condividere i dati di sorveglianza e lo scambio di informazioni, supportati da tecnologie avanzate dai sensori alle analisi tra agenzie e tra le nazioni e le ONG. La sicurezza informatica svolge un ruolo eminente a tutti i livelli nella protezione di sensori, reti di comunicazione e dati contro minacce sofisticate e avanzate dallo spazio Cyber,

Tuesday, 06 November 2018

08:00 – 18:00 REGISTRATION OPEN

08:00 – 18:30 EXHIBITION OPEN

09:00 – 09:05 Welcome and Conference Opening Day 1

– Major General Erich Staudacher, DEU AF (Ret.), General Manager, AFCEA

09:05 – 09:20 Opening Address

– Ms. Elisabetta Trenta, Minister of Defence, Italy (invited)

09:20 – 10:20 Keynote Speeches

Strategic Vision of the Italian Defence in the Euro-Mediterranean

– Lieutenant General Gianni Candotti, Head of Military Policy and Planning

Division, Italian Defence General Staff

Domain Awareness – Challenges of Today, Opportunities

– Vice Admiral Eduardo Serra, Head of Logistic Command, Italian Navy

Early Recognition of Crises

– Vice Admiral Joachim Rühle, Vice Chief of Defence, German Federal

Ministry of Defence

The Role of National and International Parliaments

– Ambassador Sergio Piazzi, Secretary General of the Parliamentarian

Assembly of the Mediterranean

10:20 – 10:50 NETWORKING COFFEE BREAK IN EXHIBIT AREA

10:50 – 11:00 HACKATHON BRIEF

PART A

11:00 – 12:10 Panel Session 1: Seen from Above: Strategic Aspects of Situational

Awareness

Moderator: Vice Admiral Joachim Rühle, Vice Chief of Defence, German

Federal Ministry of Defence

– Air Commodore John D. Maas, Senior Military Adviser, European External

Action Service

Security Challenges and New Technologies: NSD-S Hub

– Brigadier General Roberto Angius, Director NATO Strategic Direction

South Hub, Joint Force Command Naples, Hub, Italy

Cyber Security is “Visibly” Better

– Mr. Steve Schmalz, Global Public Sector CTO, Dell’s RSA division, USA

12:10 – 13:40 NETWORKING LUNCH IN EXHIBIT AREA

PART B

13:40 – 15:10 Panel Session 2: Seen from Within: Operational

Viewpoints/Effectiveness through Sharing the Situational Picture

5G-Connected Digital Ships and Ports

Moderator: Professor Nicola Blefari Melazzi, National Inter-University

Consortium for Telecomunications, Italy

– Rear Admiral Olivier Bodhuin, Deputy Operation Commander, EUNAVFOR

MED SOPHIA

– Captain Christos Deyannis, Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff, on behalf

of MARCOM, Greece

Maritime Domain Awareness and Information Sharing

– Mr. Terry Gibson, Maritime Domain Awareness Programme Manager, Navy

Command Headquarters, United Kingdom

Maritime Geospatial Situational Awareness

– Mr. Giorgio Forti, Solution Architect Defense & Public Safety, Esri Italy

A Big Data Approach to Defining Maritime Patterns

– Prof. Dimitris Zissis, Head of Research, MarineTraffic

15:10 – 15:25 Keynote

Leonardo’s Experience in Maritime Surveillance

– Mr. Guiseppe Prinzivalle, Key Account, Chief Commercial Officer Italy

Defence Leonardo S.p.A., Italy

15:25 – 15:55 NETWORKING COFFEE BREAK IN EXHIBIT AREA

15:55 – 16:10 Keynote

– Lieutenant General Fernando Giancotti, Operational Forces Commander,

Italian Air Force

16:10 – 17:10 Panel Session 3: Status and Prospects of Existing Governmental, EU

and NATO-Projects

Moderator: Major General Erich Staudacher, DEU AF (Ret.), General

Manager, AFCEA Europe

Maritime Domain Awareness: Challenges and Opportunities

– Mr. John Stastny, Sixth Fleet, US Navy

– Brigadier General Martin Konertz, Director Capability, Armament &

Technology, European Defence Agency

– Brigadier General Volker Samanns, General Manager, NATO Alliance

Ground Surveillance Management Agency (NAGSMA)

Italian Navy’s Approach in Building Up and Sharing MSA

– Navy Captain Francesco Marras, Maritime Operation Centre Director,

CINCNAV, Italian Navy

17:10 – 17:25 CLOSING REMARKS DAY 1

– Brigadier General Dario Nicolella, ITA AF (Ret.), President, AFCEA Naples

17:25 – 18:30 NETWORKING RECEPTION IN THE EXHIBIT AREA

Wednesday, 07 November 2018 – Technology Day

08:30 – 16:30 REGISTRATION OPEN

08:30 – 16:30 EXHIBITION OPEN

09:15 – 09:20 Welcome and Conference Opening Day 2

– Lieutenant General Antonio Tangorra, ITA AF (Ret.), President, AFCEA

Rome Chapter

PART C

09:20 – 10:55 Panel Session 4: Technology Can Make It Work: Technological

Aspects and Solutions

Situational Awareness Data Dissemination Systems

Moderator: Prof. Dr. Edward W. Chandler, Former Systems Engineering

Consultant, Defense Information Systems Agency (U.S. DoD) and Professor,

Milwaukee School of Engineering, USA

Implementation of Technological Solutions for Maritime Surveillance

– Mr. Enrico Russo, Technical Director, Italian Space Agency, Italy

The Employment of Satellite Data for MSA Purposes

– Captain Luigi Ciani, Chief of Integration and Maritime Surveillance System

Office, Navy General Staff, Italy

The Entry/Exit System – Securing Europe’s “Front Door” Sustainably

and Efficiently

– Mr. Lukasz Kubik M. Sc., Senior Consultant, Homeland Security Division,

secunet Security Network AG, Germany

How Real-Time Location Intelligence Technology Helps Tackle

Asymmetric and Diverse Threats in the Mediterranen

– Mr. Christoph De Preter, Chief Sales Officer, Hexagon, Belgium

Maritime Interception and Traffic Analysis: The Boost of Artificial

Intelligence in Homeland Security

– Dr. Daniela Pistoia, Corporate Chief Scientist, ELT Group, Italy

10:55 – 11:25 NETWORKING COFFEE BREAK IN EXHIBIT AREA

11:25 – 11:40 Keynote

Technology and Cyber Security

– Dr. Engineer Paolo Satariano, Corporate Technical Director, Grimaldi

Group S.p.A., Italy

11:40 – 12:55 Panel Session 5: Technological Aspects and Solutions (Big

Data, Data Analytics, Cyber Aspects)

Moderator: Mr. Kevin Scheid, General Manager, NATO Communications and

Information Agency

Big Data & Analytics for Situational Awareness

– Professor Antonio Picariello, University of Naples Federico II, Italy

Use of GeoSpatial Services to Provide Full Maritime Domain Situational

Awareness. The Smart Eyes on SEa (SEonSE) Platform, from Imagery to

full Data Analytics

– Mr. Massimo Claudio Comparini, Director Line of Business Geo Information,

Telespazio, Italy

Data Science for Cyber Security

– Mr. Neil Perrin, Federal Security Engineer, Exabeam, USA

Big Data, Analytics and AI – Making It Work

– Mr. Kevin Brown, Executive Partner, IBM, Belgium

12:55 – 14:25 NETWORKING LUNCH IN EXHIBIT AREA

PART D

14:25 – 14:45 Keynote

– Mr. Piotr Malinowski, Head of Situational Awareness and Monitoring

Division, FRONTEX

14:45 – 16:00 Panel Session 6: “Cyber Security Round Table – Joint Situational

Awareness is Nothing without Cyber Security: Different Roles, one

Unified Vision?”

Moderator: Mr. Mike Baker, Chief Information Security Officer, General

Dynamics Information Technology, USA

– Brigadier General Francesco Vestito, Cyber Commander of the Joint

Command for Cyber Operations, Italy

The Portuguese 4D JSA Challenge–A Common Effort

– Commodore Rui Alves Francisco, CIO, Portuguese Ministry of Defence

– Captain Spyros Papageorgiou, Cyber Director, Chief of Intelligence Branch

Hellenic Armed Forces (invited)

Politics and Democracy in the Time of Cyber War

– Mr. Pierluigi Paganini, Chief Technology Officer, CSE Cybsec Enterprise

and Consultant to the Italian Ministry of Defence, Italy

16:00 – 16:30 HACKATHON AWARDS

16:30 – 16:35 FINAL CLOSING REMARKS/FAREWELL

*Variations in timing and other changes may occur. Updates will be provided on our web site and

communicated to any speakers that may be affected by the changes.