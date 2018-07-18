Yoga sotto le Stelle * Yoga under the Stars

– – – ENGLISH TRANSLATION BELOW – – –

YOGA SOTTO LE STELLE

La Fondazione F.A.S.T (Formazione – Ambiente – Sviluppo – Turismo) è lieta di invitarvi alla serata di “Yoga sotto le Stelle” che si terrà Mercoledi 18 Luglio presso lo splendido Giardino S.S. Trinità e Paradiso di Vico Equense (NA), un angolo di pace e bellezza restituito alla città dalle opere di riqualificazione degli anni scorsi. Quale migliore cornice per regalarsi un momento di benessere?

Lo Yoga , infatti, non è solo fare esercizio fisico ma regala l’unità di mente e corpo, armonia tra uomo e natura, l’unione tra il singolo individuo e l’infinito. I benefici di questa disciplina sono amplificati quando viene praticata in spazi aperti, dove l’uomo può ritrovare la connessione con la sua più intima natura. E noi faremo Yoga sopra un tappeto verde e alla luce delle stelle!

Il Programma prevede la pratica in sequenza dei seguenti stili di Yoga, ad un livello ADATTO A TUTTI, sia principianti che praticanti. Potete entrare in qualsiasi momento!

19.00-19.30 Registrazione partecipanti e Introduzione alla storia del Giardino a cura di Antonio Breglia Vice Presidente Fondazione FAST

19.30 – 20.15 : Vinyasa Yoga con @Loredana Pascarella (DivingYoga)

20.30 – 21.15 : Kundalini Yoga e Meditazione finale con @Alessandra Nirmal K. (Le Sirene fanno Yoga)

In contemporanea :

20.30 – 21.15 : Yoga Bimbi con @Loredana Pascarella

21.30 : Termine attività

Se siete Genitori e volete fare lezione ma non sapete a chi lasciare i vostri Bambini, siete i benvenuti ! I vostri Figli potranno far lezione di Yoga Bimbi mentre voi sperimenterete il Kundalini Yoga nell’orario indicato in tranquillità!

I partecipanti dovranno vestirsi comodi e munirsi di telo o tappetino.

La manifestazione è GRATUITA per tutti i partecipanti.

Info:

Loredana Pascarella 333.7009141 loredana.pascarella@gmail.com

Antonio Breglia 3387789801 mudeodegennaro@libero.it

YOGA UNDER THE STARS

F.A.S.T Foundation (Training – Environment – Development – Tourism) is pleased to invite you to the evening of “Yoga under the Stars” to be held on Friday 20 July at the wonderful Garden S.S. Trinity and Paradise of Vico Equense (NA), a corner of peace and beauty restored to the city by the redevelopment works of the past few years. What better frame to treat yourself to a moment of well-being?

In fact, Yoga is not just about physical exercise, it also gives the unity of mind and body, harmony between human beings and nature, the union between the individual and the infinite. The benefits of this discipline are amplified when it is practiced in open spaces, where human beings can find the connection with their most intimate nature. And we will do Yoga on a green carpet and in the light of the stars!

The program includes the sequential practice of the following Yoga styles, at a level SUITABLE FOR EVERYONE, both beginners and practitioners. You can enter at any time!

19.00-19.30 Registration for participants and Introduction to the history of the Garden by Antonio Breglia Vice President of the FAST Foundation

19.30 – 20.15 : Vinyasa Yoga with @Loredana Pascarella (DivingYoga)

20.30 – 21.15 : Kundalini Yoga and Final Meditation with @Alessandra Nirmal K. (Sirens do Yoga)

20.30 – 21.15 : Yoga for Kids with @Loredana Pascarella

21.30 : End of activity

If you are a parent and want to take a lesson but do not know who to leave your children, you are welcome! Your children will practice Yoga for Kids while you experience Kundalini Yoga class!

Participants should get comfortable and wear a towel or mat.

The event is FREE for all participants.

Info:

Loredana Pascarella 333.7009141 loredana.pascarella@gmail.com

Antonio Breglia 3387789801 mudeodegennaro@libero.it