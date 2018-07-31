Yoga d’estate a Villa Fiorentino a Sorrento ancora una bella iniziativa

— ENGLISH TRANSLATION BELOW —

Anche quest’estate torna il Kundalini Yoga nel favoloso giardino di Villa Fiorentino, sede della Fondazione Sorrento.

Vuoi liberarti dallo stress? Vuoi portare la tua vitalità al massimo? Vuoi incrementare la resistenza del tuo corpo?

Grazie a questa disciplina millenaria vivrai la meraviglia della scoperta di un’energia incredibile che da sempre è dentro di te!

Seguendo precise sequenze in cui si mescolano movimento, respiro consapevole, meditazione e rilassamento, raggiungerai il benessere che nasce dall’equilibrio tra corpo, mente e spirito.

A partire da giovedì 17 maggio e fino a settembre, Nirmal Nam Kaur, insegnante di Kundalini Yoga certificata IKYTA, sarà la tua guida e, grazie all’energia della natura di uno dei giardini più belli della Costiera Sorrentina, vivrai un’esperienza unica e coinvolgente!

La lezione dura 90 minuti

Cosa portare: abbigliamento comodo; munirsi di copertina, tappetino, acqua e antizanzare.

Lo scambio energetico per partecipare è di quindici euro.

Info: 338.8272865

— ENGLISH TRANSLATION —

Also this summer Kundalini Yoga returns in the fabulous garden of Villa Fiorentino, where Sorrento Foundation is.

Do you want to release yourself from the stress? Do you want to take your vitality to the maximum? Do you want to increase the resistance of your body?

Thanks to this millenary discipline you will live the wonder of the discovery of an incredible energy that has always been inside of you!

By following precise sequences in which movement, conscious breathing, meditation and relaxation are mixed, you will reach the wellness that comes from the balance between body, mind and spirit.

Starting from Thursday 17th May and until September, Nirmal Nam Kaur, an IKYTA certified Kundalini Yoga teacher, will be your guide and, thanks to the energy of the nature of one of the most beautiful gardens of the Sorrento Coast, you will live a unique and enchanting experience!

The lesson lasts 90 minutes

What to bring: comfortable clothing; provide cover, rubber mat, water and mosquito repellent.

The energy excharge to partecipate is fifteen euros.

Info: 338.8272865