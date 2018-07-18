Ravello Festival. Kurt Elling Quintet Special Guest Marquis Hill

Timbro baritonale che si estende su quattro ottave, passo felpato e carisma immediatamente rapinoso sul palco. Sono le credenziali di Kurt Elling, classe ’67, proveniente da Chicago ed unanimemente considerato come il cantante maschile più influente dell’ultimo ventennio per tecnica e generosità. Erede di grandi Maestri come Jon Hendricks e Mark Murphy, di lui si ammirano la maestosa conoscenza dei fondamentali del Jazz, ancor più della sua capacità di emozionare, che unisce a una grande curiosità per tutto il bello che può arrivare dalle altre musiche: dagli Earth Wind and Fire a Joe Jackson fino ai King Crimson, Tom Jobim, Wayne Shorter e Pat Metheny, non c’è quasi ambito che Elling non abbia sfiorato con la sua arte, il cui esordio ufficiale è avvenuto nel 1995 con l’album Close your Eyes, pubblicato dall’iconica label Blue Note, sempre a cavallo fra tradizione ed avanguardia. Da allora ha qui il nostro ha realizzato altri 13 dischi, costruito una carriera solistica di grande acume, portando a casa Grammy’s e numerosi altri riconoscimenti messi in palio dalle più importanti riviste di settore come Downbeat e Jazz Times. Un valore altissimo, quotato dal Washington Post in maniera incontrovertibile: “Dalla metà degli anni Novanta nessun altro cantante è stato coraggioso, dinamico, originale come lui. Con il voluttuoso fluttuare della sua voce, il lirismo, le agilità vocali e il senso di vivere la musica come una missione, Elling incarna oggi il vero spirito creativo nel repertorio Jazz”. A Ravello il chicagoano sarà accompagnato dal suo rinnovato quintetto, cui si aggiunge il portentoso e giovane trombettista Marquis Hill, per affrontare i brani tratti da The Questions, il nuovo vibrante lavoro appena pubblicato dalla Okeh\Sony in co-produzione con Branford Marsalis, sassofonista e recente beniamino del pubblico di Ravello Festival, ispirato da una lettura del drammaturgo austriaco di origine boema Rainer Maria Rilke, oltre ad altri celeberrimi standards di ogni tempo ed estrazione, fra cui perle di Bob Dylan e Peter Gabriel.
Mercoledì 18 luglio
Belvedere di Villa Rufolo, ore 21.30
Kurt Elling Quintet
special guest Marquis Hill
Posto unico € 40
Wednesday 18 july
Belvedere di Villa Rufolo, 9.30pm
Kurt Elling Quintet
special guest Marquis Hill
A baritone timbre covering four octaves, a felted rhythm and charisma which are immediately evident on the stage. These are the credentials of Kurt Elling, born in Chicago in 1967 and unanimously considered, both for his technique and his generosity, to be the most influential male singer of the last twenty years. The heir of masters such as Jon Hendricks and Mark Murphy, he has total knowledge of the fundamentals of jazz, to which he adds great curiosity for all that is beautiful in other musical genres, from Earth, Wind and Fire, Joe Jackson and King Crimson, Tom Jobim, Wayne Shorter and Pat Metheny; there is hardly any genre that Elling has not touched on. He officially debuted in 1995 with the album Close Your Eyes, on the prestigious label Blue Note. Since then he has recorded another 13 discs, built up a brilliant soloist career, and been awarded Grammys and has won many other prizes from the most important music magazines such as Downbeat and Jazz Times. His talent is eloquently condensed in the Washington Post: “Since the mid-1990s, no singer in jazz has been as daring, dynamic or interesting as Kurt Elling. With his soaring vocal flights, his edgy lyrics and sense of being on a musical mission, he has come to embody the creative spirit in jazz”. In Ravello Elling will be accompanied by his usual quintet, plus the fantastic and talented young trumpet Player Marquis Hill, performing pieces from The Questions, the new vibrant work just out from Okey\Sony in co-production with Branford Marsalis, a saxophonist recently loved by the audience of the Festival, inspired by readings from the Austrian dramatist of Bohemian origin, Rainer Maria Rilke, as well as other famous writers of every age and nationality.