Ravello Festival. Kurt Elling Quintet Special Guest Marquis Hill

A baritone timbre covering four octaves, a felted rhythm and charisma which are immediately evident on the stage. These are the credentials of Kurt Elling, born in Chicago in 1967 and unanimously considered, both for his technique and his generosity, to be the most influential male singer of the last twenty years. The heir of masters such as Jon Hendricks and Mark Murphy, he has total knowledge of the fundamentals of jazz, to which he adds great curiosity for all that is beautiful in other musical genres, from Earth, Wind and Fire, Joe Jackson and King Crimson, Tom Jobim, Wayne Shorter and Pat Metheny; there is hardly any genre that Elling has not touched on. He officially debuted in 1995 with the album Close Your Eyes, on the prestigious label Blue Note. Since then he has recorded another 13 discs, built up a brilliant soloist career, and been awarded Grammys and has won many other prizes from the most important music magazines such as Downbeat and Jazz Times. His talent is eloquently condensed in the Washington Post: “Since the mid-1990s, no singer in jazz has been as daring, dynamic or interesting as Kurt Elling. With his soaring vocal flights, his edgy lyrics and sense of being on a musical mission, he has come to embody the creative spirit in jazz”. In Ravello Elling will be accompanied by his usual quintet, plus the fantastic and talented young trumpet Player Marquis Hill, performing pieces from The Questions, the new vibrant work just out from Okey\Sony in co-production with Branford Marsalis, a saxophonist recently loved by the audience of the Festival, inspired by readings from the Austrian dramatist of Bohemian origin, Rainer Maria Rilke, as well as other famous writers of every age and nationality.