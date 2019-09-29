Positano. Salamandrina Life-cycle mostra

SALAMANDRINA – CICLO VITALE

Questa mia mostra ritrae in otto miniature i momenti salienti della metamorfosi e del ciclo vitale della Salamandrina terdigitata, assai raro anfibio urodelo (cioè con la coda) endemico della nostra penisola, che da decenni proteggo con amore materno. Come ho già detto nel mio breve trattato su di lei, la Salamandrina: “è l’incarnazione del delicato e vulnerabile equilibrio di un ecosistema primevo, assediato dal lento ma inesorabile incedere dell’involutivo progresso umana. Come mi identifico con la rarissima creatura che amo, anzi venero come sacra! Anch’io, ormai mi sento come un animale in via d’estinzione.”

Eppure mi sento fiero di aver protetto sino ad oggi questa misteriosa e magica creatura che per me è il simbolo del ‘canyon selvaggio’, il Vallone Porto, ove vivo da 48 anni.

SPECTACLED SALAMANDER – LIFE-CYCLE

My exhibition portrays in eight miniatures the main phases of metamorphosis and life-cycle of the Spectacled salamander, a very rare urodele (tailed amphibian) endemic to the Italian peninsula that for decades I protect with motherly love. As I have said already in my short essay on her, this salamander, “is the incarnation of the delicate and vulnerable equilibrium of a primeval ecosystem, besieged by the slow but inexorable encroachment of so-called human progress. How I identify with this rarest of creatures whom I love, even worship as sacred! I too, now, feel like an animal on the way to extinction.”

And yet I feel proud having protected up to this day such a mysterious and magical creature who is for me the symbol of the ‘Wild Canyon’, the Valley of Il Porto’ where I live for the past 48 years.

Gianni Menichetti, ‘Il Porto’, Positano, 2019