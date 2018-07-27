P s y c h é la mostra di JOANNA PALLARIS

L’eterno mistero della falena attratta dalle fiamme. Noi esseri umani vogliamo spiegare ogni cosa.

Dopo alcuni penosi eventi, ho sentito il bisogno della ‘luce’, quindi sono tornata a dipingere con acquarelli queste effimere e vivaci creature che chiamiamo farfalle.

In greco antico, la parola per farfalla è psyché, che significa pure anima. Forse la celebre opera di Eric Carle ‘The VeryHungry Caterpillar’, ha inconsciamente destato in me questo infinito fascino.

Nelle credenze animistiche la pupa/crisalide rappresenta la rinascita dell’anima. Gli aborigeni australiani consideravano le farfalle come anime che tornavano per reincarnarsi in bruchi della terra.

Louise Bourgeois spesso ripeteva: “L’arte è la mia salvezza”, ed era ben conscia del suo potere di guarigione.

Questa mostra è dedicata alla mia ‘luce nera’ e amica del cuore Mabel.

Like the duration of a butterfly’s life, the exhibition Psychéwill last three weeks.

Starting Friday 6th July (vernissage at 18:30) till the 27th July 2018. at the Mediterraneo restaurant, Positano.

Come la vita di una farfalla, la mostra Psychédurerà tre settimane.

Da venerdì 6 luglio (vernissage alle 18:30) al 27 luglio 2018, al Ristorante Mediterraneo, Positano.

The eternal mystery of why the moth is attracted to the flame.We human beings tend to want explanations for everything.

After a series of difficult events,I needed the ‘light’, so I reverted to watercolour drawings of these transient and colourfulcreatures we call butterflies.

The Greek word for butterfly is psyché(ψυχή) which also means the soul. Maybe Eric Carle’s celebrated ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ unconsciously instilled this endless fascination in me. For animistic people the pupa/chrysalis represents the rebirth of the soul. The Australian aborigines regarded butterflies as returning souls who entered the afterlife in the form of earthbound caterpillars.

Louise Bourgeois often repeated how: “Art is my Sanity”, and was very aware of its healing powers.

This exhibition is dedicated to my ‘black’ light and soulmate Mabel.