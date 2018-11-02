IL MINISTRO DELLA DIFESA AL SORRENTO HILTON PER IL CONVEGNO AFCEA

L’inviata di Positanonews Sara Ciocio sta seguendo in diretta
Sfidare la consapevolezza situazionale sul mare, dai sensori alle analisi
Nuove tecnologie per la raccolta, la diffusione, la condivisione e l’analisi dei dati nel teatro mediterraneo Sede: Hilton Sorrento Palace, Italia
TechNet Europe è AFCEA il secondo evento annuale in Europa. Questa conferenza è molto simile a NITEC (TechNet International) con un intimo senso che promuove opportunità di networking e presenta una mostra industria e tecnologia molto apprezzata, focalizzata sulle esigenze europee. TechNet Europe 2018 sarà organizzato in collaborazione con i capitoli italiani di AFCEA, Roma e Napoli e organizzato sotto il patrocinio del Ministero della Difesa, Italia.
Tuesday, 06 November 2018
08:00 – 18:00 REGISTRATION OPEN
08:00 – 18:30 EXHIBITION OPEN
09:00 – 09:05 Welcome and Conference Opening Day 1
– Major General Erich Staudacher, DEU AF (Ret.), General Manager, AFCEA
Europe
09:05 – 09:20 Opening Address
– Ms. Elisabetta Trenta, Minister of Defence, Italy (invited)
09:20 – 10:20 Keynote Speeches
Strategic Vision of the Italian Defence in the Euro-Mediterranean
Region
– Lieutenant General Gianni Candotti, Head of Military Policy and Planning
Division, Italian Defence General Staff
Domain Awareness – Challenges of Today, Opportunities
– Vice Admiral Eduardo Serra, Head of Logistic Command, Italian Navy
Early Recognition of Crises
– Vice Admiral Joachim Rühle, Vice Chief of Defence, German Federal
Ministry of Defence
The Role of National and International Parliaments
– Ambassador Sergio Piazzi, Secretary General of the Parliamentarian
Assembly of the Mediterranean
10:20 – 10:50 NETWORKING COFFEE BREAK IN EXHIBIT AREA
10:50 – 11:00 HACKATHON BRIEF
PART A
11:00 – 12:10 Panel Session 1: Seen from Above: Strategic Aspects of Situational
Awareness
Moderator: Vice Admiral Joachim Rühle, Vice Chief of Defence, German
Federal Ministry of Defence
– Air Commodore John D. Maas, Senior Military Adviser, European External
Action Service
Security Challenges and New Technologies: NSD-S Hub
– Brigadier General Roberto Angius, Director NATO Strategic Direction
South Hub, Joint Force Command Naples, Hub, Italy
Cyber Security is “Visibly” Better
– Mr. Steve Schmalz, Global Public Sector CTO, Dell’s RSA division, USA
12:10 – 13:40 NETWORKING LUNCH IN EXHIBIT AREA
PART B
13:40 – 15:10 Panel Session 2: Seen from Within: Operational
Viewpoints/Effectiveness through Sharing the Situational Picture
5G-Connected Digital Ships and Ports
Moderator: Professor Nicola Blefari Melazzi, National Inter-University
Consortium for Telecomunications, Italy
– Rear Admiral Olivier Bodhuin, Deputy Operation Commander, EUNAVFOR
MED SOPHIA
– Captain Christos Deyannis, Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff, on behalf
of MARCOM, Greece
Maritime Domain Awareness and Information Sharing
– Mr. Terry Gibson, Maritime Domain Awareness Programme Manager, Navy
Command Headquarters, United Kingdom
Maritime Geospatial Situational Awareness
– Mr. Giorgio Forti, Solution Architect Defense & Public Safety, Esri Italy
A Big Data Approach to Defining Maritime Patterns
– Prof. Dimitris Zissis, Head of Research, MarineTraffic
15:10 – 15:25 Keynote
Leonardo’s Experience in Maritime Surveillance
– Mr. Guiseppe Prinzivalle, Key Account, Chief Commercial Officer Italy
Defence Leonardo S.p.A., Italy
15:25 – 15:55 NETWORKING COFFEE BREAK IN EXHIBIT AREA
15:55 – 16:10 Keynote
– Lieutenant General Fernando Giancotti, Operational Forces Commander,
Italian Air Force
16:10 – 17:10 Panel Session 3: Status and Prospects of Existing Governmental, EU
and NATO-Projects
Moderator: Major General Erich Staudacher, DEU AF (Ret.), General
Manager, AFCEA Europe
Maritime Domain Awareness: Challenges and Opportunities
– Mr. John Stastny, Sixth Fleet, US Navy
– Brigadier General Martin Konertz, Director Capability, Armament &
Technology, European Defence Agency
– Brigadier General Volker Samanns, General Manager, NATO Alliance
Ground Surveillance Management Agency (NAGSMA)
Italian Navy’s Approach in Building Up and Sharing MSA
– Navy Captain Francesco Marras, Maritime Operation Centre Director,
CINCNAV, Italian Navy
17:10 – 17:25 CLOSING REMARKS DAY 1
– Brigadier General Dario Nicolella, ITA AF (Ret.), President, AFCEA Naples
Chapter
17:25 – 18:30 NETWORKING RECEPTION IN THE EXHIBIT AREA
Wednesday, 07 November 2018 – Technology Day
08:30 – 16:30 REGISTRATION OPEN
08:30 – 16:30 EXHIBITION OPEN
09:15 – 09:20 Welcome and Conference Opening Day 2
– Lieutenant General Antonio Tangorra, ITA AF (Ret.), President, AFCEA
Rome Chapter
PART C
09:20 – 10:55 Panel Session 4: Technology Can Make It Work: Technological
Aspects and Solutions
Situational Awareness Data Dissemination Systems
Moderator: Prof. Dr. Edward W. Chandler, Former Systems Engineering
Consultant, Defense Information Systems Agency (U.S. DoD) and Professor,
Milwaukee School of Engineering, USA
Implementation of Technological Solutions for Maritime Surveillance
– Mr. Enrico Russo, Technical Director, Italian Space Agency, Italy
The Employment of Satellite Data for MSA Purposes
– Captain Luigi Ciani, Chief of Integration and Maritime Surveillance System
Office, Navy General Staff, Italy
The Entry/Exit System – Securing Europe’s “Front Door” Sustainably
and Efficiently
– Mr. Lukasz Kubik M. Sc., Senior Consultant, Homeland Security Division,
secunet Security Network AG, Germany
How Real-Time Location Intelligence Technology Helps Tackle
Asymmetric and Diverse Threats in the Mediterranen
– Mr. Christoph De Preter, Chief Sales Officer, Hexagon, Belgium
Maritime Interception and Traffic Analysis: The Boost of Artificial
Intelligence in Homeland Security
– Dr. Daniela Pistoia, Corporate Chief Scientist, ELT Group, Italy
10:55 – 11:25 NETWORKING COFFEE BREAK IN EXHIBIT AREA
11:25 – 11:40 Keynote
Technology and Cyber Security
– Dr. Engineer Paolo Satariano, Corporate Technical Director, Grimaldi
Group S.p.A., Italy
11:40 – 12:55 Panel Session 5: Technological Aspects and Solutions (Big
Data, Data Analytics, Cyber Aspects)
Moderator: Mr. Kevin Scheid, General Manager, NATO Communications and
Information Agency
Big Data & Analytics for Situational Awareness
– Professor Antonio Picariello, University of Naples Federico II, Italy
Use of GeoSpatial Services to Provide Full Maritime Domain Situational
Awareness. The Smart Eyes on SEa (SEonSE) Platform, from Imagery to
full Data Analytics
– Mr. Massimo Claudio Comparini, Director Line of Business Geo Information,
Telespazio, Italy
Data Science for Cyber Security
– Mr. Neil Perrin, Federal Security Engineer, Exabeam, USA
Big Data, Analytics and AI – Making It Work
– Mr. Kevin Brown, Executive Partner, IBM, Belgium
12:55 – 14:25 NETWORKING LUNCH IN EXHIBIT AREA
PART D
14:25 – 14:45 Keynote
– Mr. Piotr Malinowski, Head of Situational Awareness and Monitoring
Division, FRONTEX
14:45 – 16:00 Panel Session 6: “Cyber Security Round Table – Joint Situational
Awareness is Nothing without Cyber Security: Different Roles, one
Unified Vision?”
Moderator: Mr. Mike Baker, Chief Information Security Officer, General
Dynamics Information Technology, USA
– Brigadier General Francesco Vestito, Cyber Commander of the Joint
Command for Cyber Operations, Italy
The Portuguese 4D JSA Challenge–A Common Effort
– Commodore Rui Alves Francisco, CIO, Portuguese Ministry of Defence
– Captain Spyros Papageorgiou, Cyber Director, Chief of Intelligence Branch
Hellenic Armed Forces (invited)
Politics and Democracy in the Time of Cyber War
– Mr. Pierluigi Paganini, Chief Technology Officer, CSE Cybsec Enterprise
and Consultant to the Italian Ministry of Defence, Italy
16:00 – 16:30 HACKATHON AWARDS
16:30 – 16:35 FINAL CLOSING REMARKS/FAREWELL
*Variations in timing and other changes may occur. Updates will be provided on our web site and
communicated to any speakers that may be affected by the changes.