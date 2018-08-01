Positano News - Notizie della Costiera Amalfitana Penisola Sorrentina Campania - Positano News
12 corde al bar diana di piazza Veniero a Sorrento

01/08/18

EVENTO GRATUITO
Mercoledi 12 corde live al Bar Diana.. vi aspettiamo.. start ore 20.30… Wednesday corde live at Bar Diana. We are waiting for you.. start ore 20.30

Il complesso  12 corde è una coppia di musicisti in acustica con base a Sorrento (Na), composta da due amici, Gennaro (voce, chitarra ritmica) e Paolo (chitarra solista). Dal 2013 il duo ha suonato centinaia di concerti con grande successo.
Il repertorio comprende cover acustiche delle migliori canzoni internazionali, dai classici capolavori del rock alle ultime hit pop, rivisitate in un modo davvero unico.
12 corde is an acoustic duo based in Sorrento (Na), consist of two friends, Gennaro (vocals, rhythm guitar), and Paolo (lead guitar). Since 2013 the duo has played hundreds of gigs with great success.
The repertoire includes acoustic covers of the best international songs, from classic rock masterpieces to the latest pop hits, revisited in a very unique way.

