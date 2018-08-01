12 corde al bar diana di piazza Veniero a Sorrento

Mercoledi 12 corde live al Bar Diana.. vi aspettiamo.. start ore 20.30… Wednesday corde live at Bar Diana. We are waiting for you.. start ore 20.30

Il repertorio comprende cover acustiche delle migliori canzoni internazionali, dai classici capolavori del rock alle ultime hit pop, rivisitate in un modo davvero unico.

12 corde is an acoustic duo based in Sorrento (Na), consist of two friends, Gennaro (vocals, rhythm guitar), and Paolo (lead guitar). Since 2013 the duo has played hundreds of gigs with great success.

The repertoire includes acoustic covers of the best international songs, from classic rock masterpieces to the latest pop hits, revisited in a very unique way.