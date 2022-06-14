LA MALINCONIA EROTICA NEL RINASCIMENTO TRA MEDICINA E LETTERATURA.Conferenza on line
Giovedì, 16 giugno, alle ore 18.30 ultimo appuntamento di questo ciclo
di attività del Centro Internazionale di Studi “G.B. della Porta”,
prima della pausa estiva, con la videoconferenza del prof. Massimo
CIAVOLELLA (UCLA) dal titolo: LA MALINCONIA EROTICA NEL RINASCIMENTO
TRA MEDICINA E LETTERATURA.
Il tema del “mal d’amore”, coniugato con la follia, ha attraversato
tutte le letterature mondiali; nel Rinascimento, però, interferisce
profondamente con ambiti intellettuali fondativi della cultura europea
come la filosofia e la medicina.
La videoconferenza sarà trasmessa in diretta (per gli interventi è
necessario usare la chat) ed è successivamente consultabile su Youtube
al seguente link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Sito: https://centrostudigbdellaport
Dear friends and colleagues,
Thursday, June 16, at 18.30 (italian time) last appointment of this
cycle of activities of the International Center for Studies “G.B.
della Porta”, before the summer break, with the videoconference of
prof. Massimo CIAVOLELLA (UCLA) entitled: EROTIC MELANCHOLY IN THE
RENAISSANCE BETWEEN MEDICINE AND LITERATURE.
The theme of “love sickness”, combined with madness, has crossed all
the world literatures; in the Renaissance, however, it deeply
interfered with fundamental intellectual areas of European culture
such as philosophy and medicine.
The videoconference will be broadcast live (for the interventions it
is necessary to use the chat) and is subsequently available on Youtube
at the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
https://centrostudigbdellaport