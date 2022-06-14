LA MALINCONIA EROTICA NEL RINASCIMENTO TRA MEDICINA E LETTERATURA.Conferenza on line

Giovedì, 16 giugno, alle ore 18.30 ultimo appuntamento di questo ciclo

di attività del Centro Internazionale di Studi “G.B. della Porta”,

prima della pausa estiva, con la videoconferenza del prof. Massimo

CIAVOLELLA (UCLA) dal titolo: LA MALINCONIA EROTICA NEL RINASCIMENTO

TRA MEDICINA E LETTERATURA.

Il tema del “mal d’amore”, coniugato con la follia, ha attraversato

tutte le letterature mondiali; nel Rinascimento, però, interferisce

profondamente con ambiti intellettuali fondativi della cultura europea

come la filosofia e la medicina.

La videoconferenza sarà trasmessa in diretta (per gli interventi è

necessario usare la chat) ed è successivamente consultabile su Youtube

al seguente link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=D25E8EbjE3Q

Vi aspettiamo tutti

Sito: https://centrostudigbdellaport a.altervista.org/

Dear friends and colleagues,

Thursday, June 16, at 18.30 (italian time) last appointment of this

cycle of activities of the International Center for Studies “G.B.

della Porta”, before the summer break, with the videoconference of

prof. Massimo CIAVOLELLA (UCLA) entitled: EROTIC MELANCHOLY IN THE

RENAISSANCE BETWEEN MEDICINE AND LITERATURE.

The theme of “love sickness”, combined with madness, has crossed all

the world literatures; in the Renaissance, however, it deeply

interfered with fundamental intellectual areas of European culture

such as philosophy and medicine.

The videoconference will be broadcast live (for the interventions it

is necessary to use the chat) and is subsequently available on Youtube

at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=D25E8EbjE3Q

We are waiting for you all!

Thank you.

https://centrostudigbdellaport a.altervista.org/