Amalfi, una dichiarazione d’amore per i limoni e la nostra terra raccontata da Salvatore Aceto
'intitoleremo uno dei nostri terrazzamenti ad una piccola bimba innamorata della costiera'
E’ una vera e propria dichiarazione d’amore verso il Limone e verso la terra d’Amalfi, quella raccontata sul suo profilo social da Salvatore Aceto, titolare dell’azienda agricola di famiglia ad Amalfi, che produce lo sfusato amalfitano DOP. E’ una storia molto toccante di una famiglia americana che ha perso la figlioletta di soli 2 mesi per malattia, l’avevano chiamata Capri in secondo nome, dopo che i genitori avevano visitato la Costa D’Amalfi ed erano rimasti incantati dalla sua bellezza, ed ora la famiglia vuole adottare un albero di limoni in ricordo della piccola, Salvatore ha proposto di intitolare uno dei terrazzamenti della sua azienda con una targa in memoria. Leggiamo quanto ci racconta Salvatore :
Lemon Tour Stories : “I am writing from the US. My family will be laying my niece to rest this week after she suffered an infection after birth. At less than 2 months old, she has left an impact on all of us. Her middle name was Capri – my brother and sister-in-law traveled to the Area on their honeymoon and fell in love with the beauty. Lemons we’re the theme of her nursery. We are looking to adopt a lemon tree in her memory, and in hopes that one day the family can visit the farm in the future. I don’t know if this is something you do or offer, but I thought it was worth reaching out. Thanks so much,” L’ho ricevuta a metà settimana …. l’ho letta e riletta 10 volte … mi ha spezzato il cuore!!Provvederemo quanto prima ad intitolare una terrazza dei nostri giardini apponendo una targa con relativa dedica alla memoria di questa bimba di appena 2 mesi!