Amalfi, una dichiarazione d’amore per i limoni e la nostra terra raccontata da Salvatore Aceto

Lemon Tour Stories : “I am writing from the US. My family will be laying my niece to rest this week after she suffered an infection after birth. At less than 2 months old, she has left an impact on all of us. Her middle name was Capri – my brother and sister-in-law traveled to the Area on their honeymoon and fell in love with the beauty. Lemons we’re the theme of her nursery. We are looking to adopt a lemon tree in her memory, and in hopes that one day the family can visit the farm in the future. I don’t know if this is something you do or offer, but I thought it was worth reaching out. Thanks so much,” L’ho ricevuta a metà settimana …. l’ho letta e riletta 10 volte … mi ha spezzato il cuore!!Provvederemo quanto prima ad intitolare una terrazza dei nostri giardini apponendo una targa con relativa dedica alla memoria di questa bimba di appena 2 mesi!