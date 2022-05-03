World Press Freedom Day 2022, il giornalismo sotto attacco digitale

Importantly, posting whatever one wishes, even within the confines of the law, on globally influential digital platforms is a way of legitimising information – including misinformation and disinformation.

There are many ways of examining this issue but on World Press Freedom Day, let’s focus on this year’s theme, “Journalism under digital siege”, about the impact of digital technologies on independent journalism.

Digital and social media platforms have changed the news landscape because of their enormous scale and the power to influence public conversations. While they offer opportunities for news distribution, they threaten the reach and relationship news producers have with readers.

We are all aware that the internet and social platforms choose what content is prioritised over others and their algorithms are never transparent – but they influence and shape online behaviour by enabling and encouraging consumers to engage in certain ways. The consequence of digitally fuelled disinformation and misinformation is that it is hard for audiences to access accurate information.Actors in the information system have a responsibility to address this. Fortunately, the news industry has its way of maintaining a range of accountability instruments driven by a shared professional identity and journalistic values to earn readers’ trust.

Every news organisation has its code of ethics; the backbone of the South China Morning Post’s independent journalism is the standards and guidelines that govern our newsroom. This informs our stringent news-gathering and reporting process that upholds the high quality of the news we produce. Each story is rigorously fact-checked and reviewed, making our journalism a credible source of information for readers who rely on us daily.

One of the ways the Post is committed to preserving and strengthening journalism in the digital age is by helping readers identify credible journalism. Our participation in The Trust Project affirms and amplifies our commitment to transparency, accuracy, inclusion and fairness so that readers can make informed news choices. It is also a reflection of the Post’s ethical approach to journalism in the digital era.

While the digital environment for news has changed dramatically, the value of journalism has not diminished. But the way information is produced, distributed and consumed in the digital economy poses a challenge to journalism.

News as a public good serves a purpose beyond the needs of tech companies, advertisers and consumers. But while its function as a public good persists, it requires support because it is difficult to monetise that “good”.

For centuries, newspapers operated on the revenue generated by advertising, but in today’s digital world new revenue models are sorely needed, one of which is having readers directly support our work.

As Post journalists continue to produce news that serves readers around the world, today is an opportunity to pause and reflect on why journalism matters and how you, our readers, can support this crucial work.

Fundamentally, the future of journalism depends on news organisations re-establishing direct relationships with readers to support and preserve journalism in the digital age. In today’s information ecosystem, news organisations aren’t the only ones that matter in ensuring journalism’s future.

When you support a news institution like the Post, you support the people who uphold newsroom values and maintain high journalistic standards. Each individual can support and advocate for news that informs, educates and inspires.

Readers can play a part in sustaining news and verified information by supporting the work of our journalists as they continue covering the issues that matter most.

Yours sincerely,

Tammy Tam

Editor-in-Chief