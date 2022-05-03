Quantcast

World Press Freedom Day 2022, il giornalismo sotto attacco digitale

di - 03 Maggio 2022 - 22:22

    World Press Freedom Day
    Tammy Tam The Editor-in-Chief  South China Morning Post ha pubblicato un editoriale davvero interessante fra i tanti in rete sulla Giornata Mondiale della Libertà di Stampa  e lo vogliamo riproporre , non senza una piccola riflessione di noi di Positanonews.it, che bene o male esistiamo da 17 anni, antesignani del giornalismo sul web . Oggi è il World Press Freedom Day 2022 e il tema è “Journalism under digital siege”. Il giornalismo sotto attacco digitale, inutile dire che il problema è globale oggi con l’uso dei social network , da Facebook a twitter , che ora vede rivoluzionare il sistema dell’informazione. Ma è l’irresponsabilità dell’informazione la cosa più grave, non si tratta solo di come fare per evitare di  diffondere fake news, dove gli organismi di categoria, in particolare i giornalisti, si ergono a difensori dell’informazione e fanno proclami, si tratta proprio di intervenire alla radice , siamo al corto circuito dove sono in giro fake newspaper, cioè falsi giornali, giornali che non sono testate giornalistiche e appaiono come tali, da queste arrivano le notizie più distorte e incontrollate e incontrollabili, sono irresponsabili. Un giornale regolare ha un direttore responsabile, che paga per gli errori ( eccome se paga!) mentre in giro ci stanno tanti siti che si palesano di fatto come giornali anche nelle denominazioni ( scimiottano anche testate nazionali come Repubblica e Corriere, diffondono notizie contorte della guerra della Russia contro l’Ucraina o su Covid e vaccino ma non solo ) . Non siamo più basiti e neanche stupidi, ma semplicemente muti e facciamo spallucce quando sentiamo i vari organismi di categoria che fanno osservatori sulle fake news, ma osservatori di chi? Di chi è giornalista e ha una testata registrata e responsabile mentre non vedono chi non si assume la responsabilità dell’informazione e addirittura si erge pure a censore e giudice di chi giornalista lo è?  In questo marasma cosa può salvare il lettore dal “digital siege”? Solo la cultura, studiare seriamente, e quindi poter “riconoscere” le fonti che si assumono le loro responsabilità, anche degli errori perché in quanto giornalisti responsabili pagano per questi errori, a differenza di chi li diffonde irresponsabilmente, in tutti i sensi. Non c’è nulla da fare, bisogna combattere solo con la cultura, lo studio e la conoscenza, l’ignoranza dilagante, mentre le categorie dei giornalisti sono ancora ferme al medioevo, e non intervengono istituzionalmente, o aspettano che qualcuno li chiami, come se di fosse bisogno di dirgli cosa succede nel mondo dell’informazione , a ulteriore riprova che sono sordi e ciechi, e pure muti ovviamente. Solo la conoscenza vi renderà liberi, ed è così. Conoscere e riconoscere le fonti responsabili e autorevoli, approfondire con strumenti culturali frutto di studi seri, a cominciare dalla scuola, è l’unico modo per uscirsene da questo labirinto , il filo d’arianna, anche nel web, è solo la cultura. 
    Ecco l’editoriale dell’illustre collega in originale

    Dear readers,

    Last week’s sale of Twitter to the world’s richest man was one of the most talked about news stories and prompted a wave of response around the world.

    One of the key takeaways from Elon Musk’s recent purchase of the social media platform points towards his vision to defend free speech without moderation within the bounds of the law.

    For those of us in the news business, this is not as simple or straightforward as it sounds. The definition of free speech differs from country to country and we live in a complicated world where a person’s right to express their views may impact, or even silence, another.

    Importantly, posting whatever one wishes, even within the confines of the law, on globally influential digital platforms is a way of legitimising information – including misinformation and disinformation.

    There are many ways of examining this issue but on World Press Freedom Day, let’s focus on this year’s theme, “Journalism under digital siege”, about the impact of digital technologies on independent journalism.

    Digital and social media platforms have changed the news landscape because of their enormous scale and the power to influence public conversations. While they offer opportunities for news distribution, they threaten the reach and relationship news producers have with readers.

    We are all aware that the internet and social platforms choose what content is prioritised over others and their algorithms are never transparent – but they influence and shape online behaviour by enabling and encouraging consumers to engage in certain ways. The consequence of digitally fuelled disinformation and misinformation is that it is hard for audiences to access accurate information.Actors in the information system have a responsibility to address this. Fortunately, the news industry has its way of maintaining a range of accountability instruments driven by a shared professional identity and journalistic values to earn readers’ trust.

    Every news organisation has its code of ethics; the backbone of the South China Morning Post’s independent journalism is the standards and guidelines that govern our newsroom. This informs our stringent news-gathering and reporting process that upholds the high quality of the news we produce. Each story is rigorously fact-checked and reviewed, making our journalism a credible source of information for readers who rely on us daily.

    One of the ways the Post is committed to preserving and strengthening journalism in the digital age is by helping readers identify credible journalism. Our participation in The Trust Project affirms and amplifies our commitment to transparency, accuracy, inclusion and fairness so that readers can make informed news choices. It is also a reflection of the Post’s ethical approach to journalism in the digital era.

    While the digital environment for news has changed dramatically, the value of journalism has not diminished. But the way information is produced, distributed and consumed in the digital economy poses a challenge to journalism.

    News as a public good serves a purpose beyond the needs of tech companies, advertisers and consumers. But while its function as a public good persists, it requires support because it is difficult to monetise that “good”.

    For centuries, newspapers operated on the revenue generated by advertising, but in today’s digital world new revenue models are sorely needed, one of which is having readers directly support our work.

    As Post journalists continue to produce news that serves readers around the world, today is an opportunity to pause and reflect on why journalism matters and how you, our readers, can support this crucial work.

    Fundamentally, the future of journalism depends on news organisations re-establishing direct relationships with readers to support and preserve journalism in the digital age. In today’s information ecosystem, news organisations aren’t the only ones that matter in ensuring journalism’s future.

    When you support a news institution like the Post, you support the people who uphold newsroom values and maintain high journalistic standards. Each individual can support and advocate for news that informs, educates and inspires.

    Readers can play a part in sustaining news and verified information by supporting the work of our journalists as they continue covering the issues that matter most.

    Yours sincerely,

    Tammy Tam

    Editor-in-Chief

