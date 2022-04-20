FESTA CROCIERISTICA CON POCKER DI NAVI IN PENISOLA SORRENTINA AMALFITANA
Quattro navi per la Penisola sorrentina amalfitana oggi mercoledì 20 aprile 2022. Felice coincidenza che produce una festa nel mondo crocieristico in Penisola cosi distribuito:
Ad Amalfi , nave Oceania Sirena . Oceania Sirena current cruise is 17 days, one-way from Barcelona to Piraeus-Athens, themed as “Easter”. Prices start from USD 5799 (double occupancy rates). The itinerary starts on 12 Apr, 2022 and ends on 29 Apr, 2022. Sulla brochure era previsto scalo a Positano.
A Sorrento:
-Oceania Marina current cruise is 7 days, one-way from Trieste to Civitavecchia-Rome, themed as “Easter”. Prices start from USD 2699 (double occupancy rates). The itinerary starts on 14 Apr, 2022 and ends on 21 Apr, 2022.
-Silver Dawn current cruise is 9 days, one-way from Civitavecchia-Rome to Venice. Prices start from USD 6600 (double occupancy rates). The itinerary starts on 18 Apr, 2022 and ends on 27 Apr, 2022.
-Silver Moon current cruise is 11 days, one-way from Venice to Civitavecchia-Rome, themed as “Easter”. The itinerary starts on 11 Apr, 2022 and ends on 22 Apr, 2022.
Tutte navi costruite in Italia da Fincantieri con a bordo ufficiali della penisola Sorrentina, queste le motivazioni che ci invitano a seguire il mondo e la storia marinara.