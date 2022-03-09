WWF – Sabato 26 marzo alle ore 20:30 spegniamo le luci, un piccolo gesto per garantirci un grande futuro

WWF Terre del Tirreno – Pandemia, Cambiamenti climatici e guerra, bisogna che ognuno di noi faccia la sua parte. È tempo di agire. Anche semplicemente spegnendo una luce, ma è un gesto che va condiviso perché è tutti insieme che si vince e ci salviamo. Oggi più di ieri di fronte agli scempi ambientali e all’orrore della guerra dobbiamo unirci, fare squadra imporre la voce di chi ama la vita più di ogni altra cosa. Ho scelto di proporvi il comunicato della sezione del Regno Unito del WWF perché attraverso la lingua inglese l’informazione sia più universale possibile, proprio perché questi tempi bui richiedono unione non divisione, inclusione non esclusione.

di Luigi De Rosa

Join millions across the world and switch off your lights for an hour on Saturday 26 March at 8:30pm.

Take it one step further and sign up to an Earth Hour challenge on the My Footprint app and discover how you can make a difference.

• What: Switch off your lights this Earth Hour and take action for our planet

• When: 8:30pm Saturday 26th March 2022

• Where: Wherever you are, you can take part. All you need to do is switch off at 8:30pm local time.

• Who: You! Earth Hour is one of the world’s largest environmental movements, joined by millions of people across the world.

• Why: Joining the big switch off reminds us that even small actions can make a big difference.

• How: Switch off for an hour at 8:30pm! Click here to find out what else you can do to get involved:

As well as switching off, sign up for an Earth Hour challenge on the My Footprint app and discover how you can make a difference, one step at a time.

With the My Footprint app, you can choose challenges that suit you, to make small changes in your own life that add up to something bigger: https://fal.cn/MyFootprintApp_EH

#EarthHourUK is a moment to come together and call for a safer, fairer & more sustainable future. Together, we can help make it normal to live sustainably. Eating a more planet-friendly diet, switching to renewable energy, sharing tips with friends, calling for change from businesses and politicians – it all adds up.

Will you join the movement this Earth Hour?

Visit our web page for more info & to add the event to your calendar: https://fal.cn/EarthHour_2022

WWF Italia : https://www.wwf.it/

WWF Terre del Tirreno L’associazione WWF Terre del Tirreno, costituita nel luglio 2015 a seguito della riorganizzazione della rete territoriale, continua l’opera svolta per oltre 30 anni dal WWF Penisola Sorrentina.

La sede è a Meta in un locale concesso dall’amministrazione comunale. Il WWF Terre del Tirreno è presente anche all’Oasi in città di Sant’Agnello, un’area a verde progettata dal WWF sulla superficie di un’autorimessa interrata.

I comuni di competenza sono: Massalubrense, Sorrento, Sant’Agnello, Piano di Sorrento, Meta, Vico Equense, Castellammare di Stabia, Gragnano, Positano, Praiano, Agerola, Pimonte, Amalfi, Atrani, Cetara, Conca dei Marini, Furore, Maiori, Minori, Ravello, Scala, Vietri sul mare.