Positano, Sorrento ICMC Festival di Eileen Huang dà appuntamento al 2022
Positano, Sorrento ICMC Festival di Eileen Huang dà appuntamento al 2022. L’amica di Positanonews che dopo aver girato il mondo, dalla Cina, alla Svizzera e gli USA, ha scelto di vivere nella perla della Costiera amalfitana , non si dimentica mai del nostro paese, per il quale ha anche scritto un libro in cinese, dove racconta la sua incredibile storia che va da Mao Tse Tung a tanti importanti personaggi mondiali fino al mondo della musica che ha portato a Positano . A lei vanno i saluti di Positanonews.it e di tutta Positano, che continua a promuovere anche negli incontri su zoom a distanza fra tutti i professori del corso che si stanno impegnando con cuore per questo evento .
2022 25th ICMC Festival Italy
International Chamber Music & Art Camp Festival
Fees
July 11-17 ICMC A
Sorrento, Positano,
Registration Fee: 400. euro
ICMC Fee: 1,250.-euro (Registration Fee is not include)
( Registration fee and ICMC fee Total: 1,650.- Euro )
The Fee includes: 7 days room ( 2 or more person/room, if want single room need extra 50-60 euro/night）， two meals/day; ICMC bus orTaxi from Napoli Airport to Hotel .(for a group or must 2 person and more. Please contact ICMC advance to organize it.) Music ensemble, Master Classes, Concerts. Sketching,
Exhibition. Sightseeing tours include Pompei, Capri, Positano, Sorrento .
July 18-23 ICMC B
Salento, Tricase, Lecce, Marina Sara…
ICMC Fee: €850.-
Registration Fee €200.
*This registration Fee is for the person only participants to ICMC B
The Fee includes: 5 days room ( 2 or more person/room, if want single room need extra 50-60 euro/night）， two meals/day; ICMC bus or train from Sorrento to Salento Tricase Hotel . Music ensemble, Concerts. Sketching.
Exhibition. Sightseeing tours include : Lecce, Galipoli, Marina Sera…
The Fee not includes: – International round trip airplane tickets, Taxi from airport if its not organized by ICMC, and all kind of private Taxi service . – Soft drink and vine in the restaurant. – Travel insurance.
.* The fly reservation from Brindisi airport to Paris at 23rd July Saturday must be reserved from Easyjet.com advance.
Rules:
* Registration fee is non-refundable.
* Deadline for ICMC Positano registration fee only is April 15, 2022
A late fee of 50 euro will be charged after the registration fee deadline.
* Deadline for ICMC fees is May 1, 2022
A late fee of 50 euro will be charged after the ICMC fees deadline.
*Late registrations will be considered. Please contact ICMC direction.
* All payments have to be made with bank transfers in euro,
please send e-mail notification to eileenhuang4@gmail.com and to get the bank transfers information.
*Sorry, credit cards and checks are not acceptable.
*Please check the ICMC website for update information.