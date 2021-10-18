Positano, Sorrento ICMC Festival di Eileen Huang dà appuntamento al 2022. L’amica di Positanonews che dopo aver girato il mondo, dalla Cina, alla Svizzera e gli USA, ha scelto di vivere nella perla della Costiera amalfitana , non si dimentica mai del nostro paese, per il quale ha anche scritto un libro in cinese, dove racconta la sua incredibile storia che va da Mao Tse Tung a tanti importanti personaggi mondiali fino al mondo della musica che ha portato a Positano . A lei vanno i saluti di Positanonews.it e di tutta Positano, che continua a promuovere anche negli incontri su zoom a distanza fra tutti i professori del corso che si stanno impegnando con cuore per questo evento .

2022 25th ICMC Festival Italy

International Chamber Music & Art Camp Festival

Fees

July 11-17 ICMC A

Sorrento, Positano,

Registration Fee: 400. euro

ICMC Fee: 1,250.-euro (Registration Fee is not include)

( Registration fee and ICMC fee Total: 1,650.- Euro )

The Fee includes: 7 days room ( 2 or more person/room, if want single room need extra 50-60 euro/night）， two meals/day; ICMC bus orTaxi from Napoli Airport to Hotel .(for a group or must 2 person and more. Please contact ICMC advance to organize it.) Music ensemble, Master Classes, Concerts. Sketching,

Exhibition. Sightseeing tours include Pompei, Capri, Positano, Sorrento .

July 18-23 ICMC B

Salento, Tricase, Lecce, Marina Sara…

ICMC Fee: €850.-

Registration Fee €200.

*This registration Fee is for the person only participants to ICMC B

The Fee includes: 5 days room ( 2 or more person/room, if want single room need extra 50-60 euro/night）， two meals/day; ICMC bus or train from Sorrento to Salento Tricase Hotel . Music ensemble, Concerts. Sketching.

Exhibition. Sightseeing tours include : Lecce, Galipoli, Marina Sera…

The Fee not includes: – International round trip airplane tickets, Taxi from airport if its not organized by ICMC, and all kind of private Taxi service . – Soft drink and vine in the restaurant. – Travel insurance.

.* The fly reservation from Brindisi airport to Paris at 23rd July Saturday must be reserved from Easyjet.com advance.

.

Rules:

* Registration fee is non-refundable.

* Deadline for ICMC Positano registration fee only is April 15, 2022

A late fee of 50 euro will be charged after the registration fee deadline.

* Deadline for ICMC fees is May 1, 2022

A late fee of 50 euro will be charged after the ICMC fees deadline.

*Late registrations will be considered. Please contact ICMC direction.

* All payments have to be made with bank transfers in euro,

please send e-mail notification to eileenhuang4@gmail.com and to get the bank transfers information.

*Sorry, credit cards and checks are not acceptable.

*Please check the ICMC website for update information.