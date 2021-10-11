Positano, Eileen Huang continua i suoi concerti in giro per il mondo. L’inarrestabile Heileen Wahg, cittadina positanese, prosegue con i suoi concerti in giro per il mondo!

Innamorata del nostro paese la pianista e maestra di Tai Chi Quan, che ha suonato anche per Mao Tse Tung, e gira tutto il mondo, continua con il suo IMC Festival portando la musica in Costa d’ Amalfi.

Dear all ICMC 2022 processors and friends,

How are you? This mail just want to you know that ICMC Zoom meeting in 17th October time has been little adjusted, Europe time 19h, California time 10am, US east coast time 1pm and Asia Chinese time 1am. We have to adjusted it because our Asia professor will be too late to join our Zoom, hope you all understand and not forget our Zoom meeting adjusted in a new hours.

Have a nice day and night! – Ci scrive Eileen