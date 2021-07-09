Sorrento, complimenti a Marino Gherardi , New General Manager appointed at Hilton Sorrento Palace. Davvero complimenti a un amico che abbiamo conosciuto, apprezzato e stimato, una risorsa per il territorio, auguri e Ad Maiora

Questo il comunicato originale della struttura

New General Manager appointed at Hilton Sorrento Palace.

We are delighted to announce that Marino Gherardi is our new General Manager at Hilton.

About 20 years ago, he was moving his first career steps right at Hilton Sorrento Palace. He continued his experience in the hospitality industry with the Hilton family for about 15 years in different countries such as Netherlands, England, United Arab Emirates where he also cooperated with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development authority.

“I am proud to be appointed to such an important position,” said Marino. “The Hilton Sorrento Palace is one of the most prestigious Hilton hotels in Europe. Thanks to my previous experiences and an extraordinary and professional team, I am sure that we will be able to consolidate the hotel as one of the most important destinations in Europe, for both leisure and MICE clients “