Positano, la bella storia d’amore di Helen e Victor Romain

Positano, percorrendo la vecchia strada pedonale da Montepertuso a Nocelle, all’altezza del Vallone Porto ho trovato una mattonella con l’iscrizione In loving memory of Victor Romain, 1931-2020

Allora incuriosito ho fatto delle ricerche, fino a quando scopro un articolo di Positanonews del 2008, in cui riporta il conferimento del riconoscimento ‘Amici di Positano’ alla signora Helen Romain

Scopro quindi una bella storia d’amore tra Helen, suo marito Romain e Positano : i coniugi inglesi venivano ogni anno, per 40 anni, a Positano per il loro anniversario di matrimonio, fino a quando Romain purtoppo si è ammalato ed è morto. E qui la storia d’amore con la Città Verticale è diventata eterna: Helen ha fatto disperdere le ceneri del marito nel Vallone Porto, nel punto dove si trova la mattonella in memoria.

Ecco l’articolo del 2008 :

My name is Helen Romain and i was born in 1941 in London my first home, but Positano is my second home without a doubt. I first came here in 1975 with my late husband Victor and daughter Samantha. It was love at first sight for all three of us. Vic and I came back around 1980 for our wedding anniversary and stayed at the Maresca Hotel. And each year after we celebrated other anniversary at different hotels here. Hotel Royal, Poseidon, Buca di Bacco and the Villa Rosa. We both worked hard. Vic as a chartered accountant and I had two hair salons to take care of. So we really did look forward to our holidays in our beloved Positano we made many friends over the years. Our wedding was in 1961. from 1962 to 2001 we worked and looked forward to our retirement unfortunately Vic. Became ill and died of lung cancer in 2002, just as we had entered our retirement years. His last wish was for me to bring his ashes here, a very sad task after 41 years together. It was his way of making sure I never lost contact with Positano and its lovely people. I will be forever grateful to him, Vic knew I would be looked after here and never alone, I stay with a very dear friend for about 4 months each year as her guest lovely!! It’s a great honour to be a “Positanese”