Pompei parco archeologico. Il nuovo direttore è Gabriel Zuchtriegel
E’ l’archeologo tedesco Gabriel Zuchtriegel, 39 anni, il nuovo direttore del Parco Archeologico di Pompei. Lo annuncia il ministro della cultura Franceschini alla sua prima uscita pubblica oggi al Colosseo, nel terzo mandato alla guida del dicastero del Collegio romano.
I concittadini della Penisola Sorrentina appassionati lo ricorderanno nei tanti cicli di conferenze organizzate da Felice Senatore , Carlo Rescigno e Carlo Pepe , presso la Biblioteca di Piano, venne a parlarci della tomba del tuffatore e fu uno degli incontri applauditi.
curriculum
2007-2010 PhD in Classical Archaeology, Institute for Classical Archaeology, University of Bonn (Germany)
PhD dissertation: “Das Ostheiligtum von Gabii: Die eisenzeitlichen und archaischen Funde der
Ausgrabungen 1976-1977. Studien zu Kultpraxis und Urbanisierung in Latium”
Advisor Professor Martin Bentz
2001-2006 Master in Classics, Humboldt University Berlin (Germany), Winckelmann Institute for Classical
Archaeology
Senior thesis: “Wo kann man’s wagen? – Koprones, Latrinen und Ausgussstellen in griechischen
Städten vor der Kaiserzeit”
Advisor Professor Franziska Lang
RESEARCH INTERESTS
Ancient Greek colonization
Postcolonial studies and subaltern studies in archaeology
Social and economic history of ancient Greece
Archaic Rome and Latium
Museology and Public Archaeology
CURRENT POSITION
2015- Director, Parco Archeologico Paestum, Ministero dei Beni e delle Attività Culturali
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
2019- Faculty member, Scuola Superiore Meridionale – Archeologia e culture del Mediterraneo antico,
Università di Napoli “Federico II”
2018- Member of the scientific board of the postgraduate program Master II livello Progetto Restauro per
l’Archeologia, Università degli Studi di Napoli “Federico II”, Dipartimento di Architettura
2/2015-
10/2015
Archaeologist, Segreteria tecnica, Grande Progetto Pompei – Soprintendenza Speciale per Pompei,
Ercolano e Stabia
2014/2015 Collaborator, Exhibition “Pompei e l’Europa 1748-1943” curated by Massimo Osanna, Maria Teresa
Caracciolo and Luigi Gallo
2012-2015 Member of the editorial committee of the journal “SIRIS – Studi e ricerche della Scuola di
Specializzazione in Beni Archeologici di Matera”
10/2011-
2/2012
Faculty member, Institute for Classical Archaeology, University of Bonn (Germany)
2011 Freelance collaboration, educational department, Staatliche Museen Berlin-Stiftung Preußischer
Kulturbesitz, Pergamon Museum
2010-2011 Research assistant, Institute for Classical Archaeology, University of Bonn (Germany)
2006-2007 Research assistant, German Archaeological Institute, Rome and Madrid (Dr. Sophie Helas, Professor
Dirce Marzoli)
2002-2006 Assistant, Archaeological Collection of the Winckelmann-Institute for Classical Archaeology,
Humboldt University Berlin (Professor Henning Wrede)
2003-2005 Assistant, excavations on the agora of Selinunte, Sicily (Professor Dieter Mertens, German
Archaeological Institute, Rome)
TEACHING EXPERIENCE
2018- Abilitazione nazionale come professore di II fascia in Archeologia Classica, Ministero per l’istruzione,
università e ricerca
3/2014-
10/2015
University of Basilicata, undergraduate teaching assignment (professore a contratto) Greek and
Roman Art and Archaeology, 60 periods per semester
2011-2014 University of Basilicata, Postgraduate School in Archaeology, Ceramics Lab, 3 x 25 periods
2011-2014 University of Basilicata, Postgraduate School in Archaeology, Archaeology and Art of Ancient Greece
(together with Professor Massimo Osanna), 3 x 25 periods
2011/2012 University of Bonn, 2 courses (Greek landscape archaeology and pottery analysis), 48 periods
FIELDWORK AND RESEARCH PROJECTS
2019- Seismic monitoring and conservation of the Neptune Temple, Paestum (principal investigators: L.
Petti, G. Zuchtriegel)
third-party fundraising:
€ 112,000 private funding
2018- Multispectral analysis and archaeometry of the Archaic frieze from the sanctuary of Hera on the
River Sele (principal investigators: G. Adinolfi, R. Carmagnola, L. Marras, G. Zuchtriegel)
third-party fundraising:
€ 24,000 Fondazione Mezzogiorno Tirrenico
2016- Excavations in the living quarters of Paestum (principal investigator: G. Zuchtriegel)
third-party fundraising:
€ 77,000 private funding
2016- Archaeometric analysis of ancient tomb paintings and plaster revetments on the temples of
Paestum (principal investigators: C. Lubritto, G. Zuchtriegel)
2014-2015 Excavations at Siris-Herakleia, Policoro, Southern Italy (principal investigators: M. Osanna, S. Verger,
G. Zuchtriegel)
2012-2014 Archaeological field survey at Siris-Herakleia, Policoro, Southern Italy (principal investigator: G.
Zuchtriegel)
third-party fundraising:
€ 96,000 Feodor Lynen-Research Scholarship, Alexander von Humboldt-Foundation
2010-2012 Excavations at the potters’ quarter of Selinunte, Sicily (Professor Martin Bentz, University of Bonn),
collaborator