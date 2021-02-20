Pompei parco archeologico. Il nuovo direttore è Gabriel Zuchtriegel

E’ l’archeologo tedesco Gabriel Zuchtriegel, 39 anni, il nuovo direttore del Parco Archeologico di Pompei. Lo annuncia il ministro della cultura Franceschini alla sua prima uscita pubblica oggi al Colosseo, nel terzo mandato alla guida del dicastero del Collegio romano.

I concittadini della Penisola Sorrentina appassionati lo ricorderanno nei tanti cicli di conferenze organizzate da Felice Senatore , Carlo Rescigno e Carlo Pepe , presso la Biblioteca di Piano, venne a parlarci della tomba del tuffatore e fu uno degli incontri applauditi.

curriculum

2007-2010 PhD in Classical Archaeology, Institute for Classical Archaeology, University of Bonn (Germany)

PhD dissertation: “Das Ostheiligtum von Gabii: Die eisenzeitlichen und archaischen Funde der

Ausgrabungen 1976-1977. Studien zu Kultpraxis und Urbanisierung in Latium”

Advisor Professor Martin Bentz

2001-2006 Master in Classics, Humboldt University Berlin (Germany), Winckelmann Institute for Classical

Archaeology

Senior thesis: “Wo kann man’s wagen? – Koprones, Latrinen und Ausgussstellen in griechischen

Städten vor der Kaiserzeit”

Advisor Professor Franziska Lang

RESEARCH INTERESTS

Ancient Greek colonization

Postcolonial studies and subaltern studies in archaeology

Social and economic history of ancient Greece

Archaic Rome and Latium

Museology and Public Archaeology

CURRENT POSITION

2015- Director, Parco Archeologico Paestum, Ministero dei Beni e delle Attività Culturali

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

2019- Faculty member, Scuola Superiore Meridionale – Archeologia e culture del Mediterraneo antico,

Università di Napoli “Federico II”

2018- Member of the scientific board of the postgraduate program Master II livello Progetto Restauro per

l’Archeologia, Università degli Studi di Napoli “Federico II”, Dipartimento di Architettura

2/2015-

10/2015

Archaeologist, Segreteria tecnica, Grande Progetto Pompei – Soprintendenza Speciale per Pompei,

Ercolano e Stabia

2014/2015 Collaborator, Exhibition “Pompei e l’Europa 1748-1943” curated by Massimo Osanna, Maria Teresa

Caracciolo and Luigi Gallo

2012-2015 Member of the editorial committee of the journal “SIRIS – Studi e ricerche della Scuola di

Specializzazione in Beni Archeologici di Matera”

10/2011-

2/2012

Faculty member, Institute for Classical Archaeology, University of Bonn (Germany)

2011 Freelance collaboration, educational department, Staatliche Museen Berlin-Stiftung Preußischer

Kulturbesitz, Pergamon Museum

2010-2011 Research assistant, Institute for Classical Archaeology, University of Bonn (Germany)

2006-2007 Research assistant, German Archaeological Institute, Rome and Madrid (Dr. Sophie Helas, Professor

Dirce Marzoli)

2002-2006 Assistant, Archaeological Collection of the Winckelmann-Institute for Classical Archaeology,

Humboldt University Berlin (Professor Henning Wrede)

2003-2005 Assistant, excavations on the agora of Selinunte, Sicily (Professor Dieter Mertens, German

Archaeological Institute, Rome)

TEACHING EXPERIENCE

2018- Abilitazione nazionale come professore di II fascia in Archeologia Classica, Ministero per l’istruzione,

università e ricerca

3/2014-

10/2015

University of Basilicata, undergraduate teaching assignment (professore a contratto) Greek and

Roman Art and Archaeology, 60 periods per semester

2011-2014 University of Basilicata, Postgraduate School in Archaeology, Ceramics Lab, 3 x 25 periods

2011-2014 University of Basilicata, Postgraduate School in Archaeology, Archaeology and Art of Ancient Greece

(together with Professor Massimo Osanna), 3 x 25 periods

2011/2012 University of Bonn, 2 courses (Greek landscape archaeology and pottery analysis), 48 periods

FIELDWORK AND RESEARCH PROJECTS

2019- Seismic monitoring and conservation of the Neptune Temple, Paestum (principal investigators: L.

Petti, G. Zuchtriegel)

third-party fundraising:

€ 112,000 private funding

2018- Multispectral analysis and archaeometry of the Archaic frieze from the sanctuary of Hera on the

River Sele (principal investigators: G. Adinolfi, R. Carmagnola, L. Marras, G. Zuchtriegel)

third-party fundraising:

€ 24,000 Fondazione Mezzogiorno Tirrenico

2016- Excavations in the living quarters of Paestum (principal investigator: G. Zuchtriegel)

third-party fundraising:

€ 77,000 private funding

2016- Archaeometric analysis of ancient tomb paintings and plaster revetments on the temples of

Paestum (principal investigators: C. Lubritto, G. Zuchtriegel)

2014-2015 Excavations at Siris-Herakleia, Policoro, Southern Italy (principal investigators: M. Osanna, S. Verger,

G. Zuchtriegel)

2012-2014 Archaeological field survey at Siris-Herakleia, Policoro, Southern Italy (principal investigator: G.

Zuchtriegel)

third-party fundraising:

€ 96,000 Feodor Lynen-Research Scholarship, Alexander von Humboldt-Foundation

2010-2012 Excavations at the potters’ quarter of Selinunte, Sicily (Professor Martin Bentz, University of Bonn),

collaborator