MSC. DA OGGI Søren Toft, ufficialmente amministratore delegato

La stampa internazionale sta impazzendo intorno alla notizia del nuovo amministratore MSC Soren Toft. In particolar modo la stampa del settore marittimo dei trasporti. Riportiamo di seguito i titoli mondiali che imperversano dalla Cina, all’India, al Giappone. Si interrogano sul perché di questa operazione. Tra i titoli, ansiosi e interrogativi spiccano : Aponte sa guardare al futuro- Inizio di una nuova era alla MSC – Rivoluzione alla MSC. Insomma, c’è apprensione. Ma chi è Soren Toft per destare tanta curiosità? Toft è stato per un quarto di secolo alla direzione generale della Maersk, la compagnia antagonista della MSC nel trasporto intercontinentale containers. Tra l’altro era già noto da metà del 2019 che MSC ha acquisito gran parte delle azioni e del mercato della società concorrente. Era per tanto naturale che lasciasse alcuni dei dirigenti, i più capaci, al loro posto. Una operazione simile è stata fatta con i Cantieri dell’Atlantico, ove vengono costruite le navi da crociera, anche se l’operazione è più complessa perchè vi è di mezzo lo stato francese. In altre parole e per semplificare, giusto per fare un paragone con la economia sorrentina, diciamo che un albergatore acquisisce l’albergo concorrente che non è in buone acque e lascia i quadri dirigenti del personale al loro posto.
Secondo quanto reso noto da MSC, Toft supervisionerà le attività cargo globali del vettore, che includono operazioni di linea oceaniche e di logistica, e siederà nel Consiglio di amministrazione della divisione terminal di MSC, Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), la società di cui MSC è azionista di maggioranza che si occupa di sviluppo terminalitico.
Commentando l’arrivo del nuovo CEO, Diego Aponte ha dichiarato: “Con i suoi venticinque anni di esperienza in ruoli di leadership in Maersk e la sua grande conoscenza del futuro della supply chain del trasporto di container, Soren è la persona ideale per aiutare MSC a guardare al futuro della nostra azienda di famiglia, partendo proprio dalla strategia che ha reso MSC una compagnia di successo e in crescita come in questi ultimi cinque decenni“.
Soren Toft ha aggiunto: “Sono molto emozionato e onorato dall’opportunità che mi è stata data dalla famiglia Aponte. Aiutare a preservare il DNA di MSC e poter guidare un’azienda di tale successo verso il futuro è per me un grande onore e un privilegio”.
rassegna stampa
Soren Toft è il nuovo ceo Msc, Aponte: «Sa guardare al futuro»
Søren Toft, ufficialmente amministratore delegato di MSC
Corriere Marittimo·1 giorno fa
E’ ufficiale: la guida del gruppo Msc passa a Soren Toft – The …
www.themeditelegraph.com › 2020/12/02 › news › e-uffi…
1 giorno fa — Soren Toft entra a far parte di Msc dopo un’esperienza in Maersk, dove ha ricoperto l’incarico di Chief Operating Officer dal 2013 e …
Soren Toft è il nuovo Ceo di Msc – Messaggero Marittimo
www.messaggeromarittimo.it › soren-toft-e-il-nuovo-ce…
1 giorno fa — GINEVRA – Soren Toft è da oggi il nuovo Ceo della Mediterranean Shipping Company, leader mondiale nel trasporto e nella logistica, dopo …
Soren Toft starts as CEO at MSC – Splash247
splash247.com › … › Containers
1 giorno fa — Soren Toft starts today as CEO at the world’s second largest containerline, Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), nearly 13 …
In MSC inizia oggi l’era di Søren Toft – Ship2Shore
www.ship2shore.it › shipping › in-msc-inizia-oggi-l-era…
1 giorno fa — È iniziata ufficialmente oggi l’era di Søren Toft in MSC. L’ex COO di Maersk, principale ‘rivale’ e nel contempo alleata all’interno di 2M della.
Soren Toft è il nuovo ceo Msc, Aponte: «Sa guardare al futuro …
www.ilmattino.it › economia › news › msc_ceo_soren_…
1 giorno fa — Soren Toft è il nuovo ceo di Msc Mediterranean Shipping Company, la compagnia leader mondiale nel settore dei trasporti e della logistica.
MSC Appoints Soren Toft as CEO for Container Shipping … www.msc.com › 2019-november
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, is pleased to announce that Soren Toft will join as Chief Executive …
Corriere marittimo
Søren Toft, ufficialmente amministratore delegato di MSC
… Søren Toft assume ufficialmente servizio come nuovo amministratore delegato del gruppo Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).
theloadstar.com
Maersk veteran Soren Toft begins a new chapter as CEO of …
Mr Toft will oversee MSC’s global cargo businesses, including ocean liner and logistics, and will also be a member of the board of directors of …
The Maritime Executive
Ex-Maersk Executive Søren Toft Takes the Helm at MSC
After a yearlong hiatus, Maersk Line veteran Søren Toft has started his new role as CEO of number-two ocean carrier MSC. Toft was previously …
Container Management
Søren Toft starts as MSC CEO
Søren Toft has begun his tenure as MSC’s chief executive officer, helping to oversee the company’s global cargo businesses including ocean …
El Canal Marítimo y Logístico
Soren Toft asume el cargo de CEO de MSC
Soren Toft reportará directamente al presidente del grupo suizo MSC, Diego Aponte, y al fundador de la naviera. Gianluigi Aponte. ETIQUETAS …
JOC.com
Container shipping: Ex-Maersk COO Toft takes the helm at MSC
Søren Toft began his new role as chief executive officer of Mediterranean Shipping Co. Wednesday, where he will “help lead MSC into the …
PortalPortuario
Soren Toft inicia sus funciones como nuevo director ejecutivo …
Por Redacción PortalPortuario.cl. @PortalPortuario. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) le dio bienvenida a Soren Toft, quien inició …
lantenne.com
Søren Toft à la direction générale de MSC | Brèves
Diego Aponte, le président de MSC, compte sur les 25 ans d’expérience de Soren Toft chez Maersk pour mener à bien la mission qu’il lui a …
LOGISTICA MODERNA
Soren Toft é o novo CEO da MSC
Soren Toft é o novo CEO da MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. Na sua função como CEO, Soren Toft supervisiona os negócios globais …
Reuters India
Former Maersk executive takes helm as CEO of rival MSC
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) – Soren Toft on Wednesday started his role as chief executive of Swiss headquartered container group MSC’s …
Nieuwsblad Transport
Maersk-man Toft komt bij MSC in andere wereld terecht
… operating officer (coo) van Maersk is Søren Toft deze week begonnen als ceo van Mediterranean Shipping Company, beter bekend als MSC, …
Yahoo奇摩新聞
Soren Toft接任MSC首席執行長
消息指出，Soren Toft新職務，直接向MSC集團總裁（Diego Aponte）及MSC集團創始人兼董事長亞朋德（Gianluigi Aponte）進行匯報。 Soren …
Splash 247
MSC tipped to overtake Maersk at the top of the liner rankings
Soren Toft, former Maersk COO, is set to start as CEO at MSC this month. Tags. Denmark Maersk Switzerland.
Lloyd’s List
Daily Briefing December 3 2020 :: Lloyd’s List
… Singapore approves Manila crew change hotels | Søren Toft takes the helm at MSC | Shipping must do more to decarbonise, says UN chief.
TTG Italia
Msc: Aponte nomina Soren Toft nuovo ceo
… vertice in casa Msc. La compagnia, fondata nel 1970 da Gianluigi Aponte, ha confermato la nomina ad amministratore delegato di Soren Toft …
ShippingWatch UK
DB Schenker has moved business from Maersk to MSC
DB Schenker confirms that MSC has received part of the business that was … The order came from Maersk CEO Søren Skou, reports German …
ShippingWatch UK
Søren Toft announces starting date at MSC
Søren Toft announces starting date at MSC … from the international shipping world, quit his job as COO at Maersk to become CEO of MSC. Toft …
Πρώτο ΘΕΜΑ
Ο παγκόσμιος πόλεμος των κολοσσών στα containers
Στον όμιλο της MSC ανέλαβε διευθύνων σύμβουλος ο Soren Toft, ο οποίος έναν χρόνο πριν είχε φύγει από το ανταγωνιστικό Όμιλο της A.P. …
国际船舶网
Soren Toft正式履新中海航运首席执行官- 船东动态
Soren Toft正式履新中海航运首席执行官 … 集装箱运输供应链未来发展的全面了解，索伦是在Aponte家族掌舵下，带领MSC驶向未来的理想之选。
The Maritime Executive
Ferry Loading Ramp Accident Leaves Driver With Serious …
After a yearlong hiatus, Maersk Line veteran Søren Toft has started his new role as CEO of number-two ocean carrier MSC. Toft was previously …
Informazioni Marittime
D’Agostino tra i 100 top manager di Forbes Italia
Solidarietà di Sipotra · Nuovo CEO in MSC. Søren Toft si insedia · Ciao Francesco … Nuovo CEO in MSC. Søren Toft si insedia. Ciao Francesco … 10 lug 2020
Lloyd’s List
Søren Toft prepares for one of the biggest jobs in shipping …
A year after quitting Maersk, Søren Toft is expected to formally take over as chief executive of MSC’s container shipping and logistics operations in … 1 mese fa
Splash 247
Timber Exchange launches, chopping down inefficiencies in …
Soren Toft starts as CEO at MSC https://t.co/MJ3k8vm26E https://t.co/65vAZNcXU0 · 2 hours ago. RT @ronkeemployment: I haven’t been able … 1 giorno fa
TrasportoEuropa
Gianluigi Aponte sta lasciando il timone di Msc?
… Søren Toft (che ha appena rassegnato le dimissioni da Coo di Maersk) sarebbe stato assunto come Ceo di Msc per il trasporto di container. 18 nov 2019
Nieuwsblad Transport
Gaat MSC Maersk voorbij, of toch Cosco?
Het lijkt niet langer de vraag of MSC Maersk zal inhalen als grootste … overigens geleid worden door voormalig Maersk-coo Søren Toft. 2 settimane fa
Corriere marittimo
Maersk, risponde alla saturazione dei porti con gli hub di …
Søren Toft, ufficialmente amministratore delegato di MSC. 2 Dicembre 2020. GINEVRA – Søren Toft assume ufficialmente servizio come nuovo … 8 apr 2020
The Maritime Executive
Captain of Ill-Fated Dive Boat Indicted on 34 Counts of …
… Søren Toft has started his new role as CEO of number-two ocean carrier MSC. Toft was previously EVP and chief operating officer at Maersk, where he had … 21 ore fa
Splash 247
Beihai Shipping signs order for shuttle tanker pair with DSIC
RT @FrankHMarmol: Soren Toft starts today as CEO at the world’s … Soren Toft starts as CEO at MSC https://t.co/MJ3k8vm26E https://t.co/ … 1 settimana fa
theloadstar.com
News / Soren Toft is confirmed as MSC’s new chief executive
The world’s second-largest shipping line MSC has confirmed that former Maersk chief operating officer Soren Toft is to be its new chief … 19 nov 2019
Telenord
Msc, rivoluzione (quasi) completa: Diego Aponte prenderà il …
Il nuovo amministratore delegato sarà Soren Toft, ex Maersk. L’anticipazione arriva dalle colonne del Wall Street Journal, uno dei più autorevoli …