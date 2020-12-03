MSC. DA OGGI Søren Toft, ufficialmente amministratore delegato

La stampa internazionale sta impazzendo intorno alla notizia del nuovo amministratore MSC Soren Toft. In particolar modo la stampa del settore marittimo dei trasporti. Riportiamo di seguito i titoli mondiali che imperversano dalla Cina, all’India, al Giappone. Si interrogano sul perché di questa operazione. Tra i titoli, ansiosi e interrogativi spiccano : Aponte sa guardare al futuro- Inizio di una nuova era alla MSC – Rivoluzione alla MSC. Insomma, c’è apprensione. Ma chi è Soren Toft per destare tanta curiosità? Toft è stato per un quarto di secolo alla direzione generale della Maersk, la compagnia antagonista della MSC nel trasporto intercontinentale containers. Tra l’altro era già noto da metà del 2019 che MSC ha acquisito gran parte delle azioni e del mercato della società concorrente. Era per tanto naturale che lasciasse alcuni dei dirigenti, i più capaci, al loro posto. Una operazione simile è stata fatta con i Cantieri dell’Atlantico, ove vengono costruite le navi da crociera, anche se l’operazione è più complessa perchè vi è di mezzo lo stato francese. In altre parole e per semplificare, giusto per fare un paragone con la economia sorrentina, diciamo che un albergatore acquisisce l’albergo concorrente che non è in buone acque e lascia i quadri dirigenti del personale al loro posto.

Secondo quanto reso noto da MSC, Toft supervisionerà le attività cargo globali del vettore, che includono operazioni di linea oceaniche e di logistica, e siederà nel Consiglio di amministrazione della divisione terminal di MSC, Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), la società di cui MSC è azionista di maggioranza che si occupa di sviluppo terminalitico.

Commentando l’arrivo del nuovo CEO, Diego Aponte ha dichiarato: “Con i suoi venticinque anni di esperienza in ruoli di leadership in Maersk e la sua grande conoscenza del futuro della supply chain del trasporto di container, Soren è la persona ideale per aiutare MSC a guardare al futuro della nostra azienda di famiglia, partendo proprio dalla strategia che ha reso MSC una compagnia di successo e in crescita come in questi ultimi cinque decenni“.

Soren Toft ha aggiunto: “Sono molto emozionato e onorato dall’opportunità che mi è stata data dalla famiglia Aponte. Aiutare a preservare il DNA di MSC e poter guidare un’azienda di tale successo verso il futuro è per me un grande onore e un privilegio”.

rassegna stampa

Soren Toft è il nuovo ceo Msc, Aponte: «Sa guardare al futuro»

Il Mattino · 1 giorno fa Søren Toft, ufficialmente amministratore delegato di MSC Corriere Marittimo · 1 giorno fa



E’ ufficiale: la guida del gruppo Msc passa a Soren Toft – The … www.themeditelegraph.com › 2020/12/02 › news › e-uffi… 1 giorno fa — Soren Toft entra a far parte di Msc dopo un’esperienza in Maersk, dove ha ricoperto l’incarico di Chief Operating Officer dal 2013 e …



Soren Toft è il nuovo Ceo di Msc – Messaggero Marittimo www.messaggeromarittimo.it › soren-toft-e-il-nuovo-ce… 1 giorno fa — GINEVRA – Soren Toft è da oggi il nuovo Ceo della Mediterranean Shipping Company, leader mondiale nel trasporto e nella logistica, dopo …



Soren Toft starts as CEO at MSC – Splash247 splash247.com › … › Containers 1 giorno fa — Soren Toft starts today as CEO at the world’s second largest containerline, Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), nearly 13 …



In MSC inizia oggi l’era di Søren Toft – Ship2Shore www.ship2shore.it › shipping › in-msc-inizia-oggi-l-era… 1 giorno fa — È iniziata ufficialmente oggi l’era di Søren Toft in MSC. L’ex COO di Maersk, principale ‘rivale’ e nel contempo alleata all’interno di 2M della.



Soren Toft è il nuovo ceo Msc, Aponte: «Sa guardare al futuro … www.ilmattino.it › economia › news › msc_ceo_soren_… 1 giorno fa — Soren Toft è il nuovo ceo di Msc Mediterranean Shipping Company, la compagnia leader mondiale nel settore dei trasporti e della logistica.



MSC Appoints Soren Toft as CEO for Container Shipping … www.msc.com › 2019-november MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, is pleased to announce that Soren Toft will join as Chief Executive …

Corriere marittimo Corriere marittimo Søren Toft, ufficialmente amministratore delegato di MSC … Søren Toft assume ufficialmente servizio come nuovo amministratore delegato del gruppo Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

theloadstar.com theloadstar.com Maersk veteran Soren Toft begins a new chapter as CEO of … Mr Toft will oversee MSC’s global cargo businesses, including ocean liner and logistics, and will also be a member of the board of directors of …

The Maritime Executive The Maritime Executive Ex-Maersk Executive Søren Toft Takes the Helm at MSC After a yearlong hiatus, Maersk Line veteran Søren Toft has started his new role as CEO of number-two ocean carrier MSC. Toft was previously …

Container Management Container Management Søren Toft starts as MSC CEO Søren Toft has begun his tenure as MSC’s chief executive officer, helping to oversee the company’s global cargo businesses including ocean …

El Canal Marítimo y Logístico El Canal Marítimo y Logístico Soren Toft asume el cargo de CEO de MSC Soren Toft reportará directamente al presidente del grupo suizo MSC, Diego Aponte, y al fundador de la naviera. Gianluigi Aponte. ETIQUETAS …

JOC.com JOC.com Container shipping: Ex-Maersk COO Toft takes the helm at MSC Søren Toft began his new role as chief executive officer of Mediterranean Shipping Co. Wednesday, where he will “help lead MSC into the …

PortalPortuario PortalPortuario Soren Toft inicia sus funciones como nuevo director ejecutivo … Por Redacción PortalPortuario.cl. @PortalPortuario. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) le dio bienvenida a Soren Toft, quien inició … lantenne.com lantenne.com

Søren Toft à la direction générale de MSC | Brèves Diego Aponte, le président de MSC, compte sur les 25 ans d’expérience de Soren Toft chez Maersk pour mener à bien la mission qu’il lui a …

LOGISTICA MODERNA LOGISTICA MODERNA Soren Toft é o novo CEO da MSC Soren Toft é o novo CEO da MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. Na sua função como CEO, Soren Toft supervisiona os negócios globais …