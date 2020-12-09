MSC ACQUISTA ALTRE NAVI PORTACONTAINER

Importante per i nostri marittimi e per gli operatori in sede, di questi tempi, questa notizia, rinfranca lo spirito ed apre eventuali prospettive di lavoro per tanti nostri concittadini.

Msc prosegue nella sua strategia di mercato nell’acquisire altre due navi portacontainer dal mercato dell’usato. Secondo quanto riportato nell’ultimo report settimanale di Clarksons Research la shipping company fondata da Gianluigi Aponte avrebbe appena rilevato due navi del 2006 da 2.700 Teu di capacità per circa 15 milioni di dollari. Più nel dettaglio si tratterebbe delle unità ribattezzate finora Bomar Spring e Telemann di proprietà della società Borealis Maritime.

A dimostrazione di quanto Msc sia stata attiva sul mercato con una campagna acquisti di navi second hand, Alphaliner, prima di quest’ultimo affare, aveva registrato negli ultimi quattro mesi 16 navi rilevate per un investimento di circa 260 milioni di dollari.

