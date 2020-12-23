Gli Auguri del Natale dagli amici Medio Orientali
Il prof Ali Abu Ghanima, è professore di architettura, nonchè vice rettore dell’Università di Giordania, ha studiato in Italia , laureandosi a Roma, e ad essa è legato da profondi affetti, sia per i ricordi che per il periodo di vita trascorso da noi. Insignito di onoreficenze dal Capo dello Stato Mattarella per il suo lavoro di relazioni internazionali. Il signor fratello, anch’esso ha studiato a Napoli, però vi è rimasto organizzando una grande clinica veterinaria. In questo scritto Ali Abu Ghanima ci invia gli auguri e le emozioni del Natale, che sono importanti per noi, in quanto provengono da culture Medio Orientali.
Quando camminavo per le vie del centro di Napoli e mi divertivo molto su alcune delle sue viuzze, specializzate in piccole botteghe, c’erano i laboratori che facevano la grotta natale, la sua gente, gli animali e ovviamente Napoli e la sua gente erano sempre aggiunta di personaggi locali o famosi Essere tra ciò che creano e aggiungono alla grotta, ei materiali di fabbricazione erano diversi in legno, argilla, ceramica, tessuti o metallo, ed erano artisti artistici artistici che esprimono la cultura e le tradizioni del paese Sono molto interessati a Le celebrazioni natalizie e le vacanze di Capodanno, e in quei giorni, le loro strade erano affollate, ei genitori stanno cercando di comprare regali o grotta e la sua gente per metterli in uno degli angoli delle loro case per competere tra loro che mette la grotta più bella essere vicino all’albero di Natale e ho avuto la fortuna di visitare Napoli più di una volta durante le festività natalizie e natalizie durante il mio soggiorno in Italia, soprattutto da quando mio fratello Dr.Mohamed e la sua preziosa moglie Patricia ci hanno lasciato l’anno scorso e stavo camminando con loro e con loro Il loro amato figlio Hassan è ora uno studente universitario, e dato che risiedono in città e mio fratello Muhammad ha la sua clinica veterinaria che ha aperto da quando si è laureato negli anni che aveva più gusto per visitare la città Chi è fantastico
Durante la mia permanenza a Roma per più di 17 anni, è stato più che piacevole essere Roma capitale del Paese, la presenza del Vaticano, la Chiesa di San Pietro, le celebrazioni del Papa e la sua partecipazione personale alle celebrazioni. I suoi rituali erano una delle apparizioni più belle e meravigliose delle celebrazioni della città guardando l’albero di Natale, e accanto ad esso, spesso la grotta è illuminata e tutti si radunano intorno ad essa, scattando foto commemorative e guardando la grotta e la sua gente, e il basi del patrimonio, delle tradizioni e della vita che sono sempre state legate al suo quartiere. La misericordia e l’eredità di Gesù Cristo, soprattutto perché il comune di Roma ha scelto più aree della città per creare un grande modello per rappresentare la storia e le figure della grotta, in particolare la Vergine, Gesù, un bambino e alcuni animali che differiscono nel disegni delle caverne, e ogni anno erano diversi Modelli, i disegni variano, le dimensioni variano e i materiali utilizzati per realizzare la caverna.
Attualmente, i progetti per la grotta e la diversità dei suoi disegni dal patrimonio, in particolare quelli nel patrimonio locale delle città, o le nuove idee presentate dagli artisti, o la produzione locale della grotta, quindi troviamo che la formazione architettonica o l’abbigliamento Le persone dipendono maggiormente dalla cultura e dal patrimonio delle persone o dalla loro interpretazione storica dell’evento, quindi troviamo vari progetti per la grotta nella sua forma architettonica e nel suo stile diverso, e dal suo materiale diversificato o dall’astrazione artistica recente, che ci rende godetevi molto questo tempo dal rito festivo Le gloriose festività che viviamo in questi giorni stanno celebrando e purtroppo stiamo soffrendo per la crisi della corona e l’isolamento e la difficoltà di movimento e la paura della malattia e della sua diffusione quindi dobbiamo ascoltare anche da remoto seguire le celebrazioni e congratularsi e benedire i fratelli cristiani in tutti i loro paesi. Buone feste a tutti e un benedetto Natale a tutti.
The cave of birth continues heritage traditionDr. Ali Abu GhanimaWhen I was walking the streets of downtown Naples and had a lot of fun on some of its narrow streets, which specialized in small shops, are labs that made the birth cave, its people, animals, and of course Naples and its people were always adding local or famous characters To be among what they create and add to the cave, and the manufacturing materials were different wooden, clay, ceramic, fabrics or metal, and were artistic artistic artists who express the country’s culture and traditions They are very interested in Christmas celebrations and New Year’s holidays, and in those days, their streets were crowded, and parents are looking to buy gifts or cave and its people to put them in one of the corners of their homes to compete among them who puts the most beautiful cave to Be by the Christmas tree and I was lucky to visit Naples more than once during Christmas and Christmas celebrations during my stay in Italy especially since my brother Dr. Mohamed and his precious wife Patricia who left us last year and I was walking around with them and with them Their beloved son Hassan is now a college student, and since they are a city resident and my brother Muhammad has his veterinary clinic which he opened since his graduation in the s he had more taste to visit the city Who’s awesomeDuring my stay in Rome for more than 17 years, it was more than pleasant to be Rome as the country’s capital, the Vatican’s presence, the Church of St. Peter’s Church, the Pope’s celebrations, and his personal participation of the celebrations. Its rituals were one of the most beautiful and wonderful appearances of the city’s celebrations watching the Christmas tree, and next to it, often the cave is lit, and everyone gathers around it, taking memorial photos and watching the cave and its people, and the basics of heritage, traditions and life that have always been linked to its neighborhood. Jesus Christ’s mercy and heritage, especially since the municipality of Rome chose multiple areas in the city to create a great model to represent the history and figures of the cave, especially the Virgin Lady, Jesus, a child, and some animals that diverse in the cave designs, and each year they were different Models, designs vary, sizes vary, and materials used to accomplish the cave.Currently, the designs for the cave and the diversity of its designs from heritage, especially those in the local heritage of cities, or the new ideas presented by artists, or the local manufacturing of the cave, so we find that the architectural formation or clothing The people depend more on the culture and heritage of the people or their historical interpretation of the event, so we find various designs for the cave in its architectural form and its different style, and from its diverse material or recent artistic abstraction, which makes us enjoy a lot of this weather from the festive ritual The glorious holidays that we live these days are celebrating and unfortunately we are suffering from the corona crisis and the isolation and difficulty of movement and fear of disease and its spread so we must listen even remotely by following the celebrations and congratulating and blessing to Christian brothers in all their countries. Happy festivities to everyone and a blessed Christmas to everyone.