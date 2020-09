Piano di Sorrento / Napoli . In Italy, even the largest organisations often don’t check their English before they go to print. That’s the way it is and there’s no point complaining about it. Instead, let’s just enjoy the free entertainment this can yield. This translation from Piazza Garibaldi turns our national hero into Gari Calvo! Or Bald Gary. Courtesy of Ferrovie dello Stato. Photographed 9 September 2020.