Vico Borghi, Piazze e Terrazze –IV edizione 2020, concerti al tramonto

Venerdi 7 agosto il Duo di Ancona, sul belvedere della Chiesa di S.Maria del Castello

Vico Equense. Parte il 7 agosto la quarta edizione di «Vico borghi, piazze e terrazze», con una proposta di quattro concerti al tramonto, fino a settembre. Una rassegna organizzata, nell’ambito del più ampio programma “Vico d’Estate 2020”, dall’Amministrazione comunale (nella persona del Sindaco Andrea Buonocore) e promossa dall’Assessorato al Turismo e Cultura di Vico Equense, nella persona del neo-assessore Annalisa Donnarumma, in collaborazione con la S.C.S. Società dei Concerti di Sorrento e la direzione artistica del noto maestro Paolo Scibilia, atta a valorizzare e contemplare, attraverso l’ascolto della musica classica e non solo, il suggestivo patrimonio ambientale, storico e paesaggistico di Vico Equense, prima porta di accesso alla Penisola Sorrentina. La rassegna annovera artisti di interesse nazionale e programmi versatili, godibili anche dal pubblico non esperto del settore. Primo appuntamento della rassegna è fissato per il 7 agosto, alle 19:30, sul belvedere del sagrato Chiesa di Santa Maria del Castello (Loc. S.Maria del Castello), che vede esibirsi il Duo di Ancona (Chiara Guglielmi – mezzosoprano Massimo Agostinelli – chitarra) in un concerto intitolato “Armonie a Sei corde”: Serenate da Camera tra Settecento e Ottocento. Il secondo appuntamento della rassegna estiva è Domenica 16 agosto, ore 19.00, sul belvedere della storica Villa Giusso Astapiana​ (Loc. Camaldoli di Arola) con la Camerata “Artemus”, orchestra d’Archi diretta del M.stro Alfonso Todisco, con il programma dal titolo“Strings”: Classici della Classica da Camera tra Barocco e Classicismo. Mercoledi 19 agosto, ore 19.00, la terza tappa dell’iniziativa al Largo Chiesa S. Michele Arcangelo (Loc. Ticciano), recentemente ristrutturata, Eugenio Silva Guitar Meeting, si esibirà nel programma “Ecletic”: La chitarra tra la World Music ed il Crossover. Domenica 4 settembre, ore 19.00, gran finale sul belvedere del sagrato Chiesa di S. Francesco (Loc. S. Francesco), col Duo Iaquinta – Serra (Ilaria Iaquinta – soprano & Giacomo Serra – pianoforte), magistrali interpreti de “La Voce Romantica” viaggio nella vocalità belcantistica e virtuosistica, tra Beethoven, Rossini e Offenbach.

Un nuovo mix di suggestioni, tra suoni, natura, paesaggi e storia, quella di “Vico Borghi Piazze e Terrazze” 2020, di cui la Cittadina, con le sue ben 13 frazioni, vanta forse il primato in Penisola Sorrentina, per estensione, ricchezza e varietà.

INGRESSO GRATUITO

Posti limitati e su prenotazione (causa vincoli anti-Covid 19)

In caso di maltempo, gli eventi si terranno al coperto nelle vicinanze

Il presente programma potrebbe subire variazioni per cause di forza maggiore

Vico Borghi, Squares and Terraces – IV 2020 edition, concerts at sunset:

Friday 7 August the Duo of Ancona, on the viewpoint of the Church of S. Maria del Castello

Vico Equense. The fourth edition of “Vico villages, squares and terraces” starts on 7 August, with a proposal for four concerts at sunset, until September. A review organized, within the broader program “Vico d’Estate 2020”, by the municipal administration (in the person of the Mayor Andrea Buonocore) and promoted by the Department of Tourism and Culture of Vico Equense, in the person of the new assessor Annalisa Donnarumma, in collaboration with the SCS Sorrento Concert Society and the artistic direction of the well-known maestro Paolo Scibilia, able to enhance and contemplate, through listening to classical music and beyond, the suggestive environmental, historical and landscape heritage of Vico Equense, the first gateway to the Peninsula Sorrento. The exhibition includes artists of national interest and versatile programs, which can also be enjoyed by the non-expert public in the sector. The first appointment of the festival is set for August 7, at 7.:30 p.m., on the viewpoint of the churchyard of Santa Maria del Castello (Loc. S. Maria del Castello), which sees the performance of the Duo of Ancona (Chiara Guglielmi – mezzo-soprano Massimo Agostinelli – guitar) in a concert entitled “Six-String Harmonies”: Chamber Serenades between the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. The second appointment of the summer festival is Sunday, August 16, at 7.00 p.m., on the viewpoint of the historic Villa Giusso Astapiana (Loc. Camaldoli di Arola) with the Camerata “Artemus”, a string orchestra conducted by M.stro Alfonso Todisco, with the program entitled “Strings”: Classics of the Classical Chamber between Baroque and Classicism. Wednesday, August 19, at 7.00 pm, the third stage of the initiative at the Largo Chiesa S. Michele Arcangelo (Loc. Ticciano), recently renovated, Eugenio Silva Guitar Meeting, will perform in the “Ecletic” program: The guitar between World Music and the Crossover. Sunday 4 September, at 7.00 pm, great closing on the belvedere of the churchyard of S. Francesco (Loc. S. Francesco), with the Duo Iaquinta – Serra (Ilaria Iaquinta – soprano & Giacomo Serra – piano), masterful interpreters of “La Voce Romantica ”Journey into the bel canto and virtuosic vocality, between Beethoven, Rossini and Offenbach.

A new mix of suggestions, including sounds, nature, landscapes and history, that of “Vico Borghi Piazze e Terrazze” 2020, of which the Town, with its 13 fractions, perhaps boasts the primacy in the Sorrento Peninsula, by extension, wealth and variety.

FREE OF CHARGE ADMISSION

Limited seats and subject to booking (due to anti-Covid constraints 19)

In case of bad weather, the events will be held indoors nearby

This program may be subject to change due to force majeure

CITTA DI VICO EQUENSE

Ass.to al Turismo e Cultura

S.C.S. Società dei Concerti di Sorrento

VICO​ BORGHI​ PIAZZE​ E​ TERRAZZE

Concerti al Tramonto

IV edizione – Estate 2020

Direzione artistica: Paolo Scibilia

PROGRAMMA:

Ven. 7 agosto, ore 19.00

Belvedere Sagrato Chiesa S.Maria del Castello (Loc. S. Maria del Castello)

DUO DI ANCONA

Chiara Guglielmi – mezzosoprano

Massimo Agostinelli – chitarra

“Armonie a Sei corde”: Serenate da Camera tra Settecento e Ottocento

Dom. 16 agosto, ore 19.00

Belvedere Villa Giusso Astapiana​ (Loc. Camaldoli di Arola)

CAMERATA ARTEMUS

Orchestra d’Archi

Direttore – Alfonso Todisco

“Strings”: Classici della Classica da Camera tra Barocco e Classicismo

Mer. 19 agosto, ore 19.00

Largo Chiesa S. Michele Arcangelo (Loc. Ticciano)

EUGENIO SILVA GUITAR MEETING

“Ecletic”: La chitarra tra la World Music ed il Crossover