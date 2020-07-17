We are proud of Positano. All open, compliance with the rules to contain the covid-19 coronavirus, covid free. The entrepreneurs have opened the hotels and restaurants, they look with confidence and courage to the future, those who come on vacation in these days will make the most beautiful holiday ever. Positanonews, the first online newspaper of the Amalfi Coast and Sorrento Peninsula, has never seen such a clean sea, such a clear air, tranquility on the road and so much beauty and serenity. Beauty will save the world, and whoever comes to Positano will always be saved.

Michele Cinque

