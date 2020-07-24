Salviamo la terra degli dei

Dalle pagine de “La Stampa” accogliamo e rilanciamo l’appello dell’attore italiano Giuseppe Cederna per l’isola greca di Kastellorizo al centro di un possibile conflitto greco – turco, per ora chetato da un energico intervento della cancelliera Angela Merkel. Quest’isola, che nell’Ottocento era patria di armatori e sede di fiorenti commerci, conobbe già durante il secondo conflitto mondiale distruzione, povertà, abbandono e desolazione. Trent’anni fa, grazie alla realizzazione del film “Mediterraneo” del geniale regista italiano Gabriele Salvatores, che vinse l’Oscar, quest’isola venne riscoperta e conobbe una nuova epoca d’oro con il ritorno degli abitanti e dei turisti. Giuseppe Cederna, uno dei protagonisti di “Mediterraneo”, molto legato a Kastellorizo, ricorda le bellezze artistiche, archeologiche e naturalistiche che caratterizzano quest’isola, che come sottolinea: “ha già pagato un prezzo altissimo agli dei”. Di qui l’appello dello stesso attore italiano alla comunità internazionale affinché l’isola venga dichiarata “Patrimonio dell’Umanità“, titolo che si spera possa fare da scudo ai venti di guerra che soffiano tra Grecia e Turchia, e possa così impedire che Kastellorizo torni ad essere teatro di un conflitto. Augurandoci che la ragione freni l’idiozia di certi personaggi, ricordiamo le parole del poeta slavo Predrag Matvejević: “il Mediterraneo arriva fin dove cresce l’ulivo”, noi italiani lo sappiamo bene, e speriamo che rimanga motivo di unione pacifica per tutti i popoli che lo abitano.

di Luigi De Rosa

Let’s save the land of the gods

From the pages of “La Stampa” we welcome and re-launch the appeal of the Italian actor Giuseppe Cederna for the Greek island of Kastellorizo at the center of a possible Greek-Turkish conflict, for the moment extinguished by an energetic intervention by chancellor Angela Merkel . This island, which in the nineteenth century was the home of shipowners and the seat of a thriving trade, has already suffered destruction, poverty, abandonment and desolation during the Second World War. Thirty years ago, thanks to the realization of the film “Mediterraneo” by the brilliant Italian director Gabriele Salvatores, who won the Oscar, this island was rediscovered and experienced a new golden era with the return of inhabitants and tourists. Giuseppe Cederna, one of the protagonists of “Mediterraneo“, very close to Kastellorizo, recalls the artistic, archaeological and naturalistic beauties that characterize this island, which as he underlines: “has already paid a very high price for the gods”. Hence the appeal of the same Italian actor to the international community for the island to be declared a “Heritage of Humanity“, a title that will hopefully protect the winds of war blowing between Greece and Turkey, and thus prevent Kastellorizo To become a theater of conflict again. Hoping that reason can curb the idiocy of some characters, we remember the words of the Slavic poet Predrag Matvejević: “the Mediterranean reaches until the olive tree grows“, we Italians know it well and hope that it remains a reason for peaceful union for all the peoples who live there.

by Luigi De Rosa