CALL FOR PAPER. Verso la massificazione.Il turismo nell’area euro-mediterranea: politiche, società,istituzioni ed economia Convegno internazionale di studi Napoli, 1-2 ottobre 2020

CALL FOR PAPER

Towards Massification. Tourism in the Euro-Mediterranean area: policies, societies, institutions and the economy

International Conference Naples, October 1-2 2020

In the last phase of the so-called first globalization, that is to say in the decades at the turn of the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, tourism entered into public discourse and began to be considered an important factor in societies and national economies, so much so that between the two wars European states also considered tourism to be within the scope of national interest, for purposes of wealth- redistribution and social control, and also for purposes of identity and propaganda. At the end of the Second World War therefore, tourism was also part of the reconstruction and economic recovery policies. In this regard, the late 1940s and the 1950s are of great interest, because in the European states tourism was an important topic in the debate on reconstruction. Italy, France and Spain in particular were committed to defining their position in the western tourist market, but also to remodel their tourist cultures that were now heavily contaminated by American culture. In those decades, even the dominant tourist practice of the Mediterranean, based on sun, beach, sand and sea became infiltrated by American culture. The ever- broader participation in tourism (massification) was accelerated and sustained by the recovery of the economies of Western European countries, thanks to the Marshall Plan, and the improvement of the media and transport systems, as well as increased income levels and worker benefits that introduced paid holidays. An intense transformation of consumption patterns and territories began with an important involvement of the coastal areas of the northern Mediterranean, which raised the urgent need to debate and redefine the role and design of the institutions, administrative practices and economic policies involved in the the phenomenon of tourism. This conference aims to present the most recent research dedicated to the twenty years following the end of the Second World War, during which tourism in the Euro-Mediterranean area assumed a massified dimension. Suggested themes: – Social profiles – Institutional structures – Economic policies – Post-World War II globalization – Businesses – Consumption practices and models – Relationship between tourism and industry