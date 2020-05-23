People arriving in the UK must self-isolated
People arriving in the UK must self-isolate for 14 days from 8 June to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the government has said.
Travellers will need to tell the government where they will quarantine, with enforcement through random spot checks and £1,000 fines in England.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the measure would “reduce the risk of cases crossing our border”.
Lorry drivers, seasonal farm workers, and coronavirus medics will be exempt.
The requirement will also not apply to those travelling from the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.
