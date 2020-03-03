Your vacation in the Amalfi Coast: what there is to know about the Coronavirus

In the Amalfi Coast, there are currently no signs of warning about Coronavirus [COVID – 19].

The situation is analogous in the whole province of Salerno, while in the Campania region the phenomenon is constantly monitored and, as of today, does not spark any particular worries.

That being said, the Amalfi Coast is naturally not classified as an area at risk.

Local sanitary entities are constantly monitoring the situation and reporting and providing data to the authorities in charge.

Italy has one of the most advanced sanitary systems in the world, and the Coronavirus issue has been faced with great determination by the Government, using all available resources, and complying with WHO’s recommendations. Centralized coordination of operations has been entrusted to the Civil Protection department, an entity that’s been widely regarded as one of the excellences on an international level.

The main outbreak hotbeds in Northern Italy have been identified and, since Saturday February 21st, strict containment procedures have been enforced, waiting for the situation to evolve.

Is the Amalfi Coast “open” to everybody?

Of course, and with no limitations whatsoever. At this stage, obviously, precautionary controls at the entrance gates of the Amalfi Coast are being enforced. Procedures such as temperature measurements for people embarking and disembarking cruise ships and transiting through airports and train stations in the Region are being carried out.

Amalfi Coast’s Hotel and other accommodations operators who – at the moment of check-in – are dealing with Guests coming from one of the towns classified in the “red zone” by the Ministry of Health, can promptly report to 112, so that the authorities in charge can intervene, complying with procedures dictated by the Ministry of Health itself.

In order to limit any risks of contamination of Coronavirus, residents of areas in the “red zone” are currently banned from exiting such areas until the end of the emergency.

The entire staff of Hotels and other accommodations in the Amalfi Coast are constantly updated on the procedures to follow in such cases.

What more have you done to face this emergency?

In the Amalfi Coast, maximum attention aimed to guarantee the highest standards of safety for our Guests has been always paid, above and beyond lawful regulations.

Furthermore, to ensure our Guests experience a serene vacation in this period, the great majority of Hotels, accommodations, shops and restaurants have been reinforcing their operations of sanitation and have been carrying out such procedures on food and beverage. Again, above and beyond current HACCP regulations in regard to food and beverage handling.

Are you ready for the 2020 season?

Absolutely ready, nothing has stopped. As usual, winter months are the occasion to intervene with works on accommodations and restaurants, to select new staff and to train.

In 2020, you’ll find the first results of a virtuous path leading to the development of a much more sustainable destination, starting with the ban – throughout the whole Coast – of disposable, non-biodegradable products on beaches and beach clubs. This is a Regional law [#25 December 4th, 2019] to which many towns of the Amalfi Coast had already been abiding through regulations of their own administrations.

With the final aim of becoming a Plastic-free destination, many initiatives are being carried out to sensitize residents and Guests of the Amalfi Coast towards the use of BPA-free water bottles, which have also been distributed to all students from October 2019. Towns of the Amalfi Coast rank among the highest in the Campania Region and the whole Country for recycling household waste.

Are ports, airports and train stations open?

Of course, they are!

Are cultural landmarks, parks, hikes and paths in the Amalfi Coast open?

Absolutely!

Do public and private transportation work?

Naturally, and its schedules have not been subject to any variation. What’s more, both public and private transportation operators in the Amalfi Coast have reinforced their operations of sanitations in their vehicles, thus guaranteeing further elements of safety for their customers.

What are the rules concerning the cancellation of my vacation?

The Amalfi Coast is not among the areas at risk of Coronavirus, thus no rules for Force Majeure Causes apply.

Those who have booked or are in the process of booking their stay should refer to the type of rate offered directly or through third-party intermediaries – both online and traditional – which all have different cancellation policies.

In case of necessity, to whom can, and should I address?

If you’re in the situation of suspecting of having something more complicated that a simple flu, please follow the indications of the sanitary authorities, the Government and the Campania Region.

You’ll find all the assistance you need in the Amalfi Coast, ranging from information to medical personnel taking charge of any situation.

CORONAVIRUS – NUMBERS TO CALL

Public national number to receive information from the Ministry of Health – 1500

To report cases of contaminations – 112

National sanitary service and medical emergency number – 118

Regional, toll-free hotline for further information – 800 909 699

Local sanitary entity for the province of Salerno – 089 693 960

(fonte: distrettocostadamalfi.it)