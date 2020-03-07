Coronavirus: Cases jump in Iran and Italy . The Amalfi coast is safe . We report the foreign press, in particular the BBC, remembering that on the Amalfi Coast there is no case of coronavirus and tourism continues normally.

Iran has confirmed almost 6,000 coronavirus infections and 145 deaths as the number of cases worldwide passed 100,000, officials say.

A second MP was reportedly among those to have died in Iran, where health officials fear the number of cases may actually be much higher.

Europe’s worst hit-country Italy also reported a steep rise in cases.

Leading Italian politician Nicola Zingaretti said on Saturday he had tested positive for the virus.

“I am fine but I will have to stay home for the next few days”, the leader of Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said in a Facebook post.

The death toll in Italy has passed 230, with officials reporting more than 50 deaths in 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases jumped by more than 1,200 to 5,883 on Saturday.

Italy is expected to announce new measures to stop the spread of the disease, including a possible ban on people entering or leaving the region of Lombardy and 11 other provinces for non-urgent reasons, according to media reports.

The country has said it will start recruiting retired doctors in an effort to combat the escalating outbreak.