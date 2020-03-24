Cindy McCoy Romano dagli USA un messaggio a Positano e all’Italia “Dio si prenderà cura di noi , anche quando non riusciamo a vederlo” . Cindy , artista e fotografa, che ama la perla della Costiera amalfitana, ma anche i dintorni come le colline di Piano di Sorrento dove ama andare a cavallo, fa un bel messaggio per tutti noi. E’ tornata a novembre negli USA e ci pensa sempre “Sono in lutto per la mia cara Italia e per i miei preziosi amici italiani e prego per loro” E si rivolge a tutti i tanti amici che ha nel mondo, dall’India, dove è stata per aiutare i bambini, all’America da dove viene “Mandate le vostre preghiere ai miei cari compagni italiani, mi mancate così tanto” . Grazie Cindy ne avevamo bisogno. Questo è il messaggio originale.

Positano. To my dear friends who have been concerned…I was led to move back to the U.S. (from Italy) in November. I have been grieving my dear Italy and my precious Italian friends for months. But now, I know why I was led away. I am still grieving and now praying for my friends. This has been the most touching moment of my life to learn to trust the care of God even when I can’t see why (until much later). Please know that we are being taken care of, even when we can’t see it. Thank you for your love and concern. Please send your prayers to my dear fellow Italians. I miss you all so much

Bella anche questa riflessione

Have you ever felt called to do something, to take a leap of action…and faith? Even if it’s a small step? Well, I have, and many times I’ve done it. There are also those times that I have not.

I have been encouraged time and time again, both by outer voices of wise people and by the still, small inner one, to share the gifts I have been given. I am now being told ever more clearly that the time is now. Some of you may remember the short lived podcast by that same name that my friend Carolan and I recorded. Now, I understand why that name was given to me…now is the time for all of us to share our gifts.

And not just because of a pandemic but because we all feel that the world is going ever faster and seems to have less connection. This change of lifestyle due to the pandemic is giving many of us a chance to slow down. It is a chance to listen and make small changes. I have been feeling called for a long time now to share more of the wisdom that I feel a loving spirit of God speaking to me. Many of you know that I have not led a very traditional life. This inner call has been upon my life for decades and is asking more of me and of us today. So I am going to take a small but big step and begin to use the gifts of hearing and seeing Spirit, the gifts of a mystic, in the vein of many female mystics that have come before me. And as an artist, expressing spiritual gifts through the arts. I believe that all of us have many talents and spiritual gifts. Perhaps now is the time for all of us to center in on what they are and be brave. And so, this is the beginning of being brave and saying what I feel called to say. A beginning of centering in on the gifts of spirit and surrendering to them, letting God take the lead. You may or may not agree but it is time for me to trust. Let’s see what comes next! Let’s use our gifts for good!

