Positano complimenti al nostro Giancarlo Clark. Il ristorante Mancini a Stoccolma si conferma miglior ristorante italiano in Svezia . Uno dei migliori d’Europa per il Gambero Rosso e c’è una parte della perla della Costiera amalfitana. Qui lavora da anni come sommelier il positanese Giancarlo Clark, figlio di Paul Clark e Lucia Maresca, ha vinto il premio Gambero Rosso, come miglior ristorante italiano in Svezia anche nel 2020.

Tanti complimenti a tutto lo staff del ristorante che con molta dedizione e con la passioneper la cucina italiana, hanno onorato la nostra patria in Svezia.

Ecco il post

It is always greatly appreciated to receive this fantastic Award and recognition from italian guide GAMBERO ROSSO!

We believe that consistency over time is one of the great values of a restaurant. At Mancini, family restaurant since 1988, one breathes the air of home and all good things. It’s sufficient to start with some sautéed homemade sausages (sopping up sauce with bread is a must), or two fine slices of ham. The pastas are always well cooked, in season truffles are the true and intense ones (finally!), rightly proposed in the most classic ways, topping tagliolini, and fried eggs. Among the meats, the lamb certainly stands out, together with the juicy deer, or a remarkable selection of cheeses, as well as a choice of extra virgin olive oils that are very hard to find in Italy. Claudio Mancini is an excellent host and the same can be said of Giancarlo Clark, sommelier and director of a cellar of only delicious Italian wines, with 2,000 bottles, boasting meticulous skill and care. Italian cuisine around the world need restaurants like this one. For all this, Mancini wins the Guardian of Tradition Award in our 2020 edition. This is by far the best Italian restaurant in Sweden.