Da noi L’estate non finisce mai! An endless summer with us!

Il fascino delle due costiere, quella Sorrentina e Amalfitana non conosce né tempo, né temperature… visto che i numerosi vip che scelgono di trascorrere le loro vacanze qui, non vogliono rinunciare a un meraviglioso tour in barca nonostante siamo in dicembre.

Infatti in questi giorni è presente nella nostra meravigliosa terra una nota giornalista americana, di origini cubane e portoricane, la bravissima e bellissima Luli Ortiz che ha collaborato e collabora con diverse importanti emittenti televisive fra cui: CBS12, WTOV-TV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, UMTV WTVJ NBC 6 e la rete Telemundo. Dopo la laurea, ha prodotto diversi telegiornali presso la WSVN, un’affiliata della FOX a Miami.

Quando non è sul campo a raccogliere notizie, a Luli piace viaggiare, cucinare e trascorrere del tempo con la famiglia e gli amici, ed è proprio quello che ha scelto di fare, in queste settimane visitare il bel paese, con il suo compagno dopo aver fatto tappa nelle principali città italiane, si sono trasferiti in costiera amalfitana, dove hano contattato una nota compagnia di Charter di lusso, la “Sorrento Luxury” per trascorrere una giornata indimenticabile in barca e festeggiare i loro imminenti compleanni.

La giornata è iniziata alla scoperta dell’isola di Capri, visitandone le meraviglie, e dopo è continuata lungo la costiera amalfitana sostando a Positano, Praiano fino a raggiungere Amalfi, luogo in cui hanno scelto di soggiornare.

Non resta che aspettare il prossimo vip che ha scelto di emozionarsi in uno dei luoghi più belli e suggestivi al mondo…

“Un tour in barca privata assolutamente incredibile verso Capri, Positano e la Costiera Amalfitana. Siamo partiti da Sorrento ed abbiamo fatto il giro di Capri, il quale è stato a dir poco mozzafiato. I panorami dal mare e delle città italiane sono stati sbalorditivi ed è qualcosa che non dimenticherò mai. Finora è stato il compleanno più bello. Un giro in barca in Costiera è un must.” queste le parole della giornalista Luli Ortiz.

The charm of the two coasts, the Sorrentine and Amalfitan ones, knows neither time nor temperature … since the many VIPs who choose to spend their holidays here, do not want to give up a wonderful boat tour although we are in December.

In fact, in these days in our marvelous land there is a famous American journalist, of Cuban and Puerto Rican origins, the very talented and beautiful Luli Ortiz who collaborated and collaborates with several important television stations including: CBS12, WTOV-TV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, UMTV WTVJ NBC 6 and the Telemundo network. After graduating, he produced several news programs at the WSVN, a FOX subsidiary in Miami.

When she is not working collecting news, Luli likes to travel, cook and spend time with family and friends, and that’s exactly what she chose to do, during these weeks visiting the beautiful country with his companion. After having stopped in the main Italian cities, they moved to the Amalfi coast, where they contacted a well-known luxury charter company, the “Sorrento Luxury” to spend an unforgettable day on the boat and celebrate their birthdays.

The day began to discover the island of Capri, visiting its wonders, and then continued along the Amalfi coast stopping in Positano, Praiano until reaching Amalfi, where they chose to stay.

All that remains is to wait for the next VIP who has chosen to get excited in one of the most beautiful and evocative places in the world …

“What an absolutely stunning private boat tour of Capri, Positano and the Almafi Coast. We embarked in Sorrento and made our way around Capri which was breathtaking to say the least. The views from the ocean looking at the Italian coastline and towns were stunning and something I will never forget. It was the best birthday experience to date. A boat tour around the coast is a must.” These are the words of the journalist.