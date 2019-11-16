“Open manufactures” in Milan, two days to discover (free) how things are made„

The rediscovery of places of doing and craftsmanship between tradition and technology 4.0. From the ancient goldsmith shop to the modern tailoring that produces customized garments, passing through the historic silverware company to the digital fabrication workshops. Next to pliers and bolts, ovens, lathes and chisels there will also be the most sophisticated technological equipment: 3D printers, cnc cutters, plotters, laser cutting machines and much more. Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November “Manifatture Aperte” returns, the appointment that allows you to discover over a hundred places of work where innovation and artisan knowledge meet in the sign of high quality production. To illustrate the contents of the second edition of “Manifatture Aperte”, the Councilor for Labor Policies, Production Activities, Commerce,

Over one hundred activities at “Open Manufactures”

“The over one hundred companies that this year are part of Open Manufactures, there were 70 in 2018, confirm the willingness of operators to open up to the city and its desire to rediscover and regain possession of a world of great tradition and craftsmanship but above all of constant research and innovation – comments the councilor for Labor Policies, Productive Activities, Commerce, Fashion and Design Cristina Tajani-. A treasure trove of knowledge that, during its first edition, registered over five thousand visitors, mainly made up of young people who can find new opportunities for employment and expression of their creativity in ideas, projects and objects.

The “Open Manufacture” program

The opening of Manifatture Aperte 2019, Thursday 28 November, will be an inaugural evening at the BASE Milano creative hub, which this year will be the headquarters of the event.

The program of this second edition is rich, curated by Nema – Rete Nuove Manifatture, with the aim of enhancing the small and medium-sized enterprises that, in the metropolitan area, innovatively produce quality artisan and digital products.

Guided tours, workshops and meetings will lead to the discovery of the spaces of manufacturing, craftsmanship and digital manufacturing, where tradition and innovation meet to create exclusive products, appreciated all over the world. In fact, visitors will have the opportunity to meet the protagonists of the Manufacture to ask questions and find out in detail the production process of each process. The manufacturing and craft sector is an important lever for Milan’s economic development, which must be strongly supported because, right here, new jobs can be created in highly professional contexts.

The nine thematic routes of “Open Manufactures”

This year there are nine “thematic itineraries” to introduce visitors to over 100 places to do open to the city:

Art workshops – The great masters of the Milanese artisan tradition tell their secrets for making bags, hats, frames, books, ceramics, jewelry. A journey through some of the most famous and prestigious art workshops in Milan, to discover the wonders of “know-how” handed down for generations.

What does 4.0 mean? – The technologies of the fourth industrial revolution are transforming manufacturing into the techniques of the great Italian tradition. From mechanics to medical devices, a journey to discover how robots, 3D printers, new materials, lasercut and IoT are changing the way things are designed and manufactured. From the large leading company in industrial automation, to high-tech small businesses, from research centers to makers’ laboratories that bring innovation within everyone’s reach.

Workshops of passions – Aluminum guitars and custom-built vintage cars, plexiglass jewels and hand-painted surfboards, restoration workshops, violin making, mosaic, ceramics, photography. Even a stop motion animation lab that combines digital and craftsmanship. A special itinerary that brings together very different realities united by a common thread: passion and technical knowledge that become a company.

Manifatture a Teatro – The Accademia Teatro alla Scala and the Teatro alla Scala Laboratories open to the public the laboratories with tailoring demonstrations and the presentation of parts of scenographic workings of one of the most important theaters in the world. The itinerary also proposes a visit to a puppet construction workshop for contemporary puppet theater and a set design studio.

Design Factories – The link between design and manufacturing is a distinctive trait of Italy, and of Milan in particular. Some extraordinary experiences have been able to combine creativity, design and great manufacturing quality: the factory on the water, the archive of innovative materials, the museum of wood, the company that reinvents the way of producing sofas and armchairs.

La Manifattura in the neighborhoods – In Villapizzone, a former industrial complex of 3,000 square meters is reborn as a space for art and craftsmanship. In Dergano, small entrepreneurial companies from different sectors join the network to recover the handicraft identity of the neighborhood. In Porto di Mare, a former abandoned factory houses a craftsman coworking. Shops, pastry workshops, craft breweries, that’s how the factories live in the neighborhoods.

Circular and sustainable manufacturing – The manufacture of the future must be environmentally friendly, attentive to consumption, able to put waste back into circulation as raw materials. Two extraordinary experiences are already ready for the challenge. From the wallpaper factory that combines excellence, circularity and sustainability to the production of the most sustainable jeans in the world.

Women and Manufacturing – A path dedicated to women protagonists of the Milanese manufacture. Fashion, jewels, ceramics, wedding dresses, furnishing fabrics, decoration: a review of laboratories and ateliers, from young newcomers to the most established names, between technology, style, craftsmanship with particular attention to the environment and sustainability.

Manufacture with Social Impact – From social carpentry to the laboratory to build bicycles, manufacturing also means “doing together”. Many social projects use manufacturing as a tool to create autonomy through work, develop talent and self-awareness, create new social bonds, renew the sense of meeting with others.

All events are free

All events are free and it is possible to register from November 16th at www.manifattureaperte.it where you can find the complete list of factories, ateliers and companies participating in the initiative.

Manifatture Aperte is an event promoted by the Municipality of Milan dedicated to the protagonists of manufacturing in Milan and in the metropolitan area. Starting from 2019, the event grows thanks to the partnership with Nema – Rete Nuove Manifatture, composed of Cariplo Factory, Base Milano, the Make a Cube³ incubator, the Fab Lab OpenDot and the WeMake space maker. A hub of newly established professionals that intends to carry out coaching, consultancy and training on digital manufacturing to start-ups and SMEs in the Lombardy region. The first NEMA initiative is the organization of the meeting program during Open Managers.