Positano, Costiera amalfitana . Con la chiusura dell’Aldo’s Champagne bar, il drink autunnale di Roberto Pane head barman del Sirenuse . L’Aldo’s , omaggio all’indimenticabile Aldo Sersale, un vero signore, il fondatore del “Sirenuse”, un ambasciatore per il turismo a cui si deve moltissimo, si è rivelato uno dei posti di maggior “charme” dove consumare un drink con una vista spettacolare , abbinato al Sirenuse , uno degli alberghi più belli d’ Italia e d’ Europa scelto da chi vuole la storia del turismo di qualità, visitare questo albergo è una meraviglia, grande cura fra arte e verde, l’eleganza e l’eccellenza, con il centro benessere di Gae Aulenti , e così su questa linea il bar , dove si trascorrono serate fra drink e musica, poi per chi ama pranzare in un posto eccezionale consigliamo La Sponda guidata dallo chef Gennaro Russo

Peccato che il Sirenuse chiuda d’inverno, è davvero un fiore all’occhiello per Positano e la Costiera amalfitana, la famiglia da lustro e orgoglio alla Terra delle Sirene con la loro storia nobile e secolare di ospitalità, anche se dobbiamo dargli atto che è stato l’ultimo , e per molti anni l’unico in Costa d’amalfi, albergo a cinque stelle a rimanere aperto anche d’inverno e che oggi i costi di gestione sono esorbitanti rispetto al passato.

Sui social network il Sirenuse è presente dovunque .. Ecco il post di Chiusura di Aldo’s sulla pagina Facebook che riportiamo in originale, il pubblico di Positanonews è internazionale…

“Aldo’s Champagne Bar & Seafood Grill for 2019. It’s been a glorious season welcoming wonderful guests from around the world. We are always a little sad to clear away the terrace but as Le Sirenuse Head Barman Roberto Pane optimistically says, autumn is his favourite season; as summer lazily gives way to winter, everything seems possible: “it always makes me think of new projects”. So watch this space as we plan and create in preparation for 2020!”

Mentre il drink dell’autunno fra cioccolato e limone, che non può mancare , è stato ripreso sul Sirenuse Journal, i

Early autumn is one of Le Sirenuse head barman Roberto Pane’s favourite times of year. It’s a season, he tells the Sirenuse Journal, when, as summer lazily gives way to winter, everything seems possible: “it always makes me think of new projects”, he says, “that are somehow linked to the past, of days that are still warm and nights that last longer”. In homage to the season, he has created this cocktail, which he describes as “bringing memories of summer in its citrusy lemon notes, while the taste of chocolate raises the curtain on the coming fall. It’s more substantial than a Spritz but fresher and fruitier than a rich after-dinner drink… it’s the perfect cocktail for late September and early October!”

DIRECTIONS

50 ml chocolate bourbon (see below)

25 ml lemon vermouth (see below)

10 ml salty maple syrup (see below)

1 barspoon vanilla liqueur

1 barspoon mountain pine (pino mugo) liqueur

3 drops chocolate bitters

Chocolate bourbon

Put 200g of powdered, 90% cocoa dark chocolate, 10g of finely chopped Sichuan pepper and 40g of powdered dried blueberries in a cold brew coffee flask or bottle. Add your chosen bourbon, which should be freezer-chilled, and leave in the fridge overnight. The next day, pour through a fine filter and bottle.

Lemon vermouth

Pour your chosen red vermouth into a jam jar, add the peeled zest of four lemons, and leave to infuse for two and a half hours. Then filter and bottle.

Salty maple syrup

Bring 250ml of maple syrup to the boil, add a pinch of salt (around 4g) and stir to dissolve. Leave to cool, then bottle.

When all the ingredients are ready, pour into a cocktail shaker with some ice cubes, shake vigorously, and pour into the glass. Roberto serves this cocktail in an oval tumbler by Venetian glassmaker Carlo Moretti, topped by a lemon leaf and some fresh berries. The sprinkle of gold leaf on the outside of the glass that you see in the photo is an optional extra!

Photo © Roberto Salomone

L’eccellenza positanese nel mondo , complimenti