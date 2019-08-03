A young painter with big dreams | Una piccola-grande artista americana arriva a Sorrento. L’intervista

Grace Chepenik, born and raised in Florida, always knew she wanted to be an artist. After all, art did run in her family. Grace’s maternal grandmother was an award winning water-colorist and every summer would let Grace paint in her own studio. When Grace turned four, her family realized that her love for art was more than just a childhood pass time. Her aunt took her to see a local artist and then bought her private lessons for her birthday to help foster Grace’s love. This combined with her dad who would buy Grace canvases to paint in her home, and she was almost always working with art.

When Grace was about 10, she decided to paint her room fuchsia pink. Riding her bike to the store, she bought her own paint and came home happy to add more color to her room. Grace still works with bright and vibrant colors and fuchsia is one of the more prominent colors throughout her paintings. The beautiful and bright colors are just one reason why Grace’s work is unique and she considers these colors and art to be her voice.

Four years after the room incident at the age of 14, Grace sold her first painting to friends of her dad, who saw her work and then fell in love with it. Her art would hang in her fathers work and people who came and saw it loved and wanted it. She started off selling to friends and family but reputation grew as her art got better. As her work improved, galleries across Florida offered for her paintings to be hung and sold in them.

Grace then continued her love for art in high school where she took art classes and even a glassblowing class that was unique to her school. Senior year she decided to go to the University of Miami where she takes painting and glassblowing classes to improve her techniques and styles. Now a junior in college, Grace is literally paving her own roads. After taking all the glassblowing classes the school had to offer, Grace decided to create her own curriculum for a class as well as doing an independent study where she can combine her love for glassblowing with her talents for painting.

Over this summer Grace decided travel to Murano, Italy for a week where she interned for a gold standard glassblowing studio. This studio, Scuola Del Vetro Abate Zanetti, teaches artists how to glass blow and improve their processes. They offer courses from beginner to expert level in their school. While Grace was there she worked along side Giovanni Nicola who taught her valuable techniques on how to improve her glasswork and develop some of her own and unique pieces with Italian influence.

Grace loves working with glass because the art is always changing. She enjoys how you have to keep working with it and can never create two pieces that are the exact same. Because of this, everything that’s made is truly original and distinctive to the artist. She also loves the loud and hot atmosphere of working with glass. Glass is community work and requires a lot of heat, so the studios are often loud and hot. On the other hand, working with paint is much calmer, quieter and tends to be done individually rather than with a community. While the two forms of art are immensely different, Grace wants to combine the two and use glass as a canvas to paint on.

After her work in Murano, she came to Sorrento where she began interning for SyArt. The art gallery features work from Italian and international artists. She worked there SyArt and learned how to sell and market the paintings that she would paint. While updating Facebook and Instagram and giving tours of the gallery, Grace learned that without marketing it can be nearly impossible to sell art. Her manager also taught her that reading the customer is very important in the process. By learning what the customer was looking for in a painting, a seller can then show paintings that would be a good fit. Along with reading the customer, Grace learned the importance of being social and friendly while doing showings. By engaging in social and light conversation, you are more likely to make a sale as well as leave a good impression, which is very important in the art community. Grace also enjoys knowing that this internship can help with her marketing skills in the gallery she works at in Jacksonville, Florida.

While interning at SyArt, her manager, Rossella Savarese, was able to help Grace be set up with a live painting for a charity event at Hotel Vittoria Excelsior. At this charity event, Grace had the honor of being the featured artist for the night. Before she began painting, she remembers the manager of the hotel being nervous about her painting. “It was intimidating because the manager was nervous about my age,” she says. Once she began painting, the manager was impressed with her work which was then hung in the SyArt gallery where Grace interns.

Grace is now looking forward to going home where she can continue to make paintings and glass blow. She loves her art and is always looking for a new challenge while never settling for mediocrity. Her bright colors and unique mediums for art become an extension of her eccentric and fun personality. While her art is always evolving and changing with her passions, she says, “I am not a very calm person and so I should not expect the art to be calm, because then it wouldn’t be mine”. Grace manages to stay true to herself while also using her individuality to set her apart from other artists.

Grace has a website which can be found here, and an instagram which can be found here.

Grace Chepenik, nata e cresciuta in Florida, ha sempre saputo di voler diventare un’artista. Dopotutto, l’arte ha funzionato nella sua famiglia. La nonna materna di Grace era una pluripremiata acquarellatrice e ogni estate lasciava dipingere Grace nel suo studio. Quando Grace compì quattro anni, la sua famiglia si rese conto che il suo amore per l’arte era molto più di un semplice passatempo infantile. Sua zia la portò a trovare un artista locale e poi comprò le sue lezioni private per il suo compleanno per aiutare a promuovere l’amore di Grace. Questo combinato con suo padre che avrebbe comprato le tele di Grace per dipingere a casa sua, e quasi sempre lavorava con l’arte. Quando Grace aveva circa 10 anni, decise di dipingere la sua stanza di un rosa fucsia. Andando in bici al negozio, comprò la sua vernice e tornò a casa felice di aggiungere più colore alla sua stanza. Grace lavora ancora con colori vivaci e vivaci e il fucsia è uno dei colori più importanti in tutti i suoi dipinti. I colori belli e luminosi sono solo uno dei motivi per cui il lavoro di Grace è unico e considera questi colori e l’arte come la sua voce. Quattro anni dopo l’incidente nella stanza all’età di 14 anni, Grace vendette il suo primo dipinto agli amici di suo padre, che vide il suo lavoro e poi se ne innamorò. La sua arte sarebbe appesa nel lavoro di suo padre e le persone che venivano e la vedevano amata e voluta. Ha iniziato a vendere ad amici e parenti ma la reputazione è cresciuta man mano che la sua arte migliorava. Man mano che il suo lavoro migliorava, le gallerie di tutta la Florida offrirono che i suoi quadri fossero appesi e venduti al loro interno.

Grace ha poi coltivato la sua passione per l’arte al liceo, dove ha preso lezioni di arte e persino una lezione di soffiatura del vetro unica per la sua scuola. L’anno scorso ha deciso di andare all’Università di Miami, dove prende lezioni di pittura e soffiatura del vetro per migliorare le sue tecniche e stili. Ora un giovane al college, Grace sta letteralmente aprendo le sue strade. Dopo aver seguito tutti i corsi di soffiatura del vetro che la scuola aveva da offrire, Grace ha deciso di creare il proprio curriculum per un corso e di fare uno studio indipendente in cui può combinare il suo amore per il soffio con i suoi talenti per la pittura. Durante l’estate Grace ha deciso di recarsi a Murano, in Italia, per una settimana, dove è stata internatrice per uno studio di vetro soffiato d’oro. Questo studio, Scuola Del Vetro Abate Zanetti, insegna agli artisti come soffiare il vetro e migliorare i loro processi. Offrono corsi per principianti ed esperti nella loro scuola. Mentre Grace era lì, ha lavorato al fianco di Giovanni Nicola, che ha insegnato le sue preziose tecniche su come migliorare la sua vetreria e sviluppare alcuni dei suoi pezzi unici e unici con influenza italiana. Grace ama lavorare con il vetro perché l’arte è in continua evoluzione. Le piace il modo in cui devi continuare a lavorarci e non può mai creare due pezzi uguali. Per questo motivo, tutto ciò che è realizzato è veramente originale e distintivo per l’artista. Ama anche l’atmosfera forte e calda di lavorare con il vetro. Il vetro è un lavoro di comunità e richiede molto calore, quindi gli studi sono spesso rumorosi e caldi. D’altra parte, lavorare con la vernice è molto più calmo, più tranquillo e tende a essere fatto individualmente piuttosto che con una comunità. Mentre le due forme d’arte sono immensamente diverse, Grace vuole combinare le due e usare il vetro come tela su cui dipingere.

Dopo il suo lavoro a Murano, è venuta a Sorrento dove ha iniziato a fare stage per SyArt. La galleria d’arte presenta opere di artisti italiani e internazionali. Ha lavorato lì SyArt e ha imparato a vendere e commercializzare i dipinti che avrebbe dipinto. Mentre aggiornava Facebook e Instagram e organizzava tour della galleria, Grace ha appreso che senza il marketing può essere quasi impossibile vendere arte. Il suo manager le ha anche insegnato che leggere il cliente è molto importante nel processo. Imparando ciò che il cliente stava cercando in un dipinto, un venditore può quindi mostrare dipinti che sarebbero adatti. Oltre a leggere il cliente, Grace ha imparato l’importanza di essere socievole e amichevole mentre faceva le proiezioni. Impegnandosi in conversazioni sociali e leggere, è più probabile che tu faccia una vendita e lasci una buona impressione, che è molto importante nella comunità dell’arte. Grace ama anche sapere che questo tirocinio può aiutare con le sue capacità di marketing nella galleria in cui lavora a Jacksonville, in Florida.

Durante uno stage presso SyArt, la sua manager, Rossella Savarese, è stata in grado di aiutare Grace ad allestire una mostra dal vivo per un evento di beneficenza all’Hotel Vittoria Excelsior. A questo evento di beneficenza, Grace ha avuto l’onore di essere l’artista in primo piano per la notte. Prima di iniziare a dipingere, ricorda che il direttore dell’albergo era nervoso per la sua pittura. “È stato intimidatorio perché il manager era nervoso per la mia età”, afferma. Una volta che ha iniziato a dipingere, la manager è rimasta colpita dal suo lavoro, che è stato poi appeso nella galleria SyArt dove tirocinanti Grace.

Grace non vede l’ora di tornare a casa dove potrà continuare a fare dipinti e soffiare il vetro. Ama la sua arte ed è sempre alla ricerca di una nuova sfida senza mai accontentarsi della mediocrità. I suoi colori brillanti e mezzi unici per l’arte diventano un’estensione della sua personalità eccentrica e divertente. Mentre la sua arte è in continua evoluzione e cambia con le sue passioni, dice: “Non sono una persona molto calma e quindi non dovrei aspettarmi che l’arte sia calma, perché non sarebbe la mia”. Grace riesce a rimanere fedele a se stessa mentre usa anche la sua individualità per distinguerla dagli altri artisti.