Marrakech marketplace compared to Italian stores

I was surprised by the similarities and differences in stores while I visited Morocco. A few friends and I decided to shop among the open marketplaces which are known for good deals and bargaining. Stores in Morocco are set up outside every morning unlike the stores in Italy, which remain overnight. Vendors use carts and wagons to bring in their good every morning and night. Each vendor stall is different, from selling rugs, to cosmetics, to even food, every one is unique. We stopped in one store called Herboristerie Al Andalus, that sold soaps and spices to buy some famous moroccan black soap. While inside the small store, we got one of the most unique tours I have ever been on.

The owner began with showing us perfume that he sells in his store. The perfume comes in a block that looked more like a stone than the traditional liquid perfume I was used to seeing. After smelling about seven different types, we were shown a powder that helps with snoring and clears the nose. This powder was white and looked a lot like salt, but smelled like very strong mint. Smelling it immediately cleared my sinuses and I felt more awake and alert than I had all day.

The owner then took a single grain of this mint powder and dropped in into a cup of mint tea that he offered us. Even though it was a single drop, the mint was almost overwhelming and we had to drink with our eyes closed to avoid crying. He told us that this tea was used to wake up and clear the mind at the beginning of the day.

After our tea, he pointed to the piles of spices that lined the store. Each one was perfectly rounded into a cone shape and all smelled amazing. He told us what each spice would be used for and how to tell if you were getting authentic spices. Each one smelled amazing and soon my stomach began to growl.

We bought our perfumes and some black soap from the herbalist, and were headed on our way when he stopped us one last time. To thank us for coming into his shop, he gave us gifts as we left. He gave us a local lipstick that was in the form of a stone. In order to get the color, you had to wet a brush and then “paint” the stone. The red color would then be on the wet brush and you could apply it to your lips. He also gave us a rigid stone that could be used to scrub feet of dead skin. With all of these in or bags, we happily and more awake, stepped back into the street looking for our next bargain and adventure.

After we left, I couldn’t help but compare it to the stores I had been into in Italy. In Italian stores, I found that many times the owners will approach and offer help if you look confused or lost with what you want. In Morocco, the owners of stores seem to approach you from off the street and ask if you want help or need anything from them. I also found that in Italy, stores don’t give out gifts to the customers who walk through their doors. In Italy however, the owners or sales person try to get to know you as a friend. Many times they will ask how long your’e in Italy for, what you study or where you’ve been. In Morocco, they seem to only want to sell their items and not get to know you as a person.

I had an amazing time shopping in Morocco but found the bargaining of prices to be intimidating and was relieved when I gott back to Italy where you don’t have to bargain or overpay for clothes and foods.