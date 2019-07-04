Wanderlust fulfilled, why to not fear traveling alone. Voglia di viaggiare? Non aver paura di farlo da solo ecco perché

My parents panicked when I told them I wanted to study abroad in Italy. They were terrified that something would happen to their only child or I would fall in love and never come home again. To convince them to let me go, I made Italian pasta from scratch, as well as create a thirty minute powerpoint about why I wanted to ravel. After a month of begging, my parents finally caved, and three months later I was living my dream in Italy. My parents still worried me about traveling by myself throughout the country and would send me travel advisories the United States had sent out that often had nothing to do with Europe.

Traveling alone my seem intimidating, especially to parents who may be protective of their children. Luckily, the transportation system between countries in Europe is extremely efficient and can be relatively easy to use. In Sorrento however, the public transportation can be difficult to figure out on the first try. However, almost everyone speaks English in Italy, and the only challenge is working up the courage to ask for help. After I experienced getting lost firsthand, I began writing the location of where I was going into my phone and if I thought I was lost, I would show someone who may know how to get there. They would always smile at the lost college tourist and give me detailed instructions with hand signals and lots of pointing, on how to get where I was going. This especially came into my favor when I was traveling by bus to Positano and I was too tired to continually check where I was. The driver was more than happy to help me and told me when to get off the bus and where I should wait for the people I was meeting. That trip to Positano ended up being my favorite trip along the Amalfi coast and is one I want to do again.

This idea of helping extends all throughout Europe. Even outside of Italy many people speak English and are happy to help others. Since college kids have been coming to Europe to study and travel for decades, the idea of the ‘lost college tourist’ is well established in European culture. These were the first things I noticed when I began my big solo trip to Zurich, Switzerland. I got off of my train and immediately realized that nothing is in english or italian like I was used to. I was able to follow car symbols and found the taxi stand quickly. I walked to the stand but no one was there and it looked like they weren’t taking people anywhere. Next to me were a group of women who to my delight began speaking in english. I asked them for help, and within minutes they had taken on the role of helping me as well as acting as stand in parents. They got me water, a bar of chocolate, and a taxi within seconds as well as giving me their phone number so I could let them know when I was a my hotel safe. While this had never happened to me before, I was extremely grateful for their kindness and have experienced or heard of similar acts all throughout Europe.

After getting to my hotel in Zurich, I encountered my next obstacle, food. I was nervous about ordering food in a restaurant since I didn’t speak the language but to my delight, found that it’s easy to order meals not only in Italy but in Europe as well. In Italy, since tourism is so popular, many restaurants will have English translations as well as pictures in the menus. While this is more efficient for hungry travelers, it can feel like you’re not getting a full international experience by ordering something without knowing what’s in it. While the mystery can be fun, I didn’t realize how much I had taken it for granted until I no longer had english translations and couldn’t speak the local language. This is when offline google translate became my new hero. I was able to type the menu into my app and within seconds had my order ready to go. When I was ready to order, I would point at the item on the menu and my waiter would understand what I wanted and also that I didn’t know the language. They would then begin the standard “Italian? Spanish? French? English?” To which I would happily smile and nod.

While I didn’t have all of these facts to put into my powerpoint for my parents, I am happy that I can tell them how amazing and easy it is to travel alone in Italy and Europe. There was never a second where I felt unsafe or lost and even if I did, I know I can always find someone who can help or point me in the right direction.

I miei genitori sono stati presi dal panico appena ho detto loro di voler andare in Italia per studiare. Temevano che mi sarebbe potuto succedere qualcosa (sono figlia unica) o che mi sarei innamorata e non sarei più tornata.

Per convincerli a lasciarmi andare, ho preparato la pasta italiana da zero, oltre a creare una powerpoint di trenta minuti sul perché volevo rapinare. Dopo un mese di accattonaggio, i miei genitori hanno finalmente ceduto e tre mesi dopo ho vissuto il mio sogno in Italia. I miei genitori si preoccupano ancora anche perchè viaggio da sola in tutto il paese, e mi mandano consigli di viaggio dagli Stati Uniti avevano o che spesso non hanno nulla a che fare con l’Europa.

Viaggiare da soli sembra intimidatorio, soprattutto per i genitori che potrebbero essere protettivi nei confronti dei loro figli. Fortunatamente, il sistema di trasporto tra i paesi europei è estremamente efficiente e può essere relativamente facile da usare. A Sorrento, tuttavia, il trasporto pubblico può essere difficile da capire al primo tentativo. Tuttavia, quasi tutti parlano inglese in Italia e l’unica sfida è trovare il coraggio di chiedere aiuto. Dopo aver sperimentato di perdersi in prima persona, ho iniziato a scrivere la mia posizione, dove stavo andando in modo tale da tornare indietro nel momento in cui mi sentivo persa. Usare il cellulare e mostrare ai passati il posto in cui sarei dovuta arrivare. Tutti sono gentili e ti sorridono, nonostante tu sia una studentessa straniera che si è persa. Tante volte mi è capitato di ricevere aiuto e tante istruzioni per arrivare a destinazione. Questo mi è particolarmente piaciuto quando viaggiai in autobus fino a Positano ed ero troppo stanco per controllare continuamente dove mi trovavo. L’autista è stato più che felice di aiutarmi e mi ha detto quando scendere dall’autobus e dove aspettare le persone che stavo per incontrare. Quel viaggio a Positano ormai è finito ed è stato il mio preferito. Lo rifarò!

Questa idea di aiutare si estende a tutta l’Europa. Anche al di fuori dell’Italia molte persone parlano inglese e sono felici di aiutare gli altri. Poiché i ragazzi del college sono venuti in Europa per studiare e viaggiare per decenni, l’idea del “turista del college perduto” è ben radicata nella cultura europea. Queste sono state le prime cose che ho notato quando ho iniziato il mio grande viaggio da solista a Zurigo, in Svizzera. Sono sceso dal mio treno e ho subito capito che nulla è in inglese o italiano come ero abituato. Sono stato in grado di seguire i simboli dell’auto e ho trovato il taxi rapidamente. Ho raggiunto il chiosco ma non c’era nessuno e sembrava che non portassero persone da nessuna parte. Accanto a me c’erano un gruppo di donne che per la mia gioia iniziarono a parlare in inglese. Ho chiesto loro aiuto, e in pochi minuti mi hanno assunto il ruolo di aiutarmi e di comportarmi come una posizione nei genitori. Mi procurarono acqua, una tavoletta di cioccolata e un taxi in pochi secondi, oltre a darmi il loro numero di telefono in modo che potessi fargli sapere quando ero al sicuro in un albergo. Anche se non mi era mai successo prima, ero estremamente grato per la loro gentilezza e ho sperimentato o sentito parlare di atti simili in tutta Europa. Dopo aver raggiunto il mio hotel a Zurigo, ho incontrato il mio prossimo ostacolo, il cibo. Ero nervoso per ordinare il cibo in un ristorante perché non parlavo la lingua, ma con mia grande gioia, ho scoperto che è facile ordinare i pasti non solo in Italia ma anche in Europa. In Italia, dal momento che il turismo è così popolare, molti ristoranti avranno traduzioni in inglese e immagini nei menu. Mentre questo è più efficiente per i viaggiatori affamati, può sembrare che non stai ricevendo un’esperienza internazionale completa ordinando qualcosa senza sapere cosa c’è dentro. Mentre il mistero può essere divertente, non mi ero reso conto di quanto lo avevo dato per scontato finché non avessi più traduzioni in inglese e non potessi parlare la lingua locale. Questo è quando google translate offline è diventato il mio nuovo eroe. Sono stato in grado di digitare il menu nella mia app e in pochi secondi il mio ordine era pronto per partire. Quando ero pronto per ordinare, vorrei puntare l’elemento sul menu e il mio cameriere avrebbe capito cosa volevo e anche che non conoscevo la lingua. Avrebbero quindi iniziato lo standard “italiano? Spagnolo? Francese? Inglese? “A cui sorriderei felicemente e annuirei.

Mentre non avevo tutti questi fatti da mettere nel mio powerpoint per i miei genitori, sono felice di poter dire loro quanto sia bello e sorprendente viaggiare da soli in Italia e in Europa. Non c’è mai stato un secondo in cui mi sentissi insicuro o perso e, anche se l’avessi fatto, so che posso sempre trovare qualcuno che possa aiutarmi o indicarmi la giusta direzione.