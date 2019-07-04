Tourist tips on how to not look like a tourist. Consigli su come apparire una turista

Before traveling anywhere, it can be a good idea to research the country you’re going to. Looking up simple things like tourist attractions and the best place to stay can make your vacation better and more enjoyable. However, sometimes vacationing in a foreign country can make you feel out of place and like you don’t belong in that country. If you really want to blend in and belong without being fluent in the local language, there may be a few extra things you want to look up.

The first thing to look into should always be fashion. This is the easiest way to avoid scams or being over charged for products. Wearing your home county’s name plastered across your back can let companies know that you are from out of the county and they may increase the price of a product thinking you wont know its real value. The easiest way to avoid this is by wearing the local fashion and following the trends. In Italy for example, long pants such as jeans are the most common pants worn. After the popular long pants, many people wear longer shorts or even a dress. Even with the summertime heat it is possible t0 stay cool in these longer outfits. Often times, with a comfortable t-shirt or tank-top and you’ll be ready for a day in Amalfi or Positano. Men also tend to wear nicer pants, such as khakis accompanied with a comfortable t-shirt. By wearing the popular styles and trends, you can avoid potential scams as well as looking like a local.

The second item you’ll want to know, is how to order food or drinks. Especially in Italy, ordering in Italian goes a long way in restaurants and can sometimes earn you free limoncello at the end of your meal. All waiters will know english and will be able to communicate with you throughout your meal. However, when you show an attempt to order in Italian, your waiter or waitress may appreciate the effort to learn their culture and language. They will be more likely to answer your questions and offer tips on what they think is best on the menu. Often times too, they will offer you limoncello at the end of the meal or even sit down and drink it with you. Limoncello is also a popular after dinner drink that is meant to be sipped to help with digestion. While you don’t have to be fluent in Italian to get around Italy, it is always a good idea to learn how to order meals in the local language since so much of the culture involves food.

Third, you may want to look up any unique cultural things the country may have or do. In Italy for example, a service fee is included with the meal and is usually called coperto. If your service was really good or you enjoyed your meal, your waiter may still appreciate an extra euro or two as a tip. In many northern countries however, seating becomes unique. In most northern countries, you are not seated by a waiter but instead have to catch their eye and gesture to the table you want to sit at, or seat yourself. Every country has something that is unique like this, so it’s important to research it before deciding where to go.

Lastly, in Italy, many locals speak English as well as Italian which can help if you get lost or confused and need help. This also helps to make Italy the perfect and most beautiful travel destinations in the world. Since many people speak english, there is always someone available to help if you need help or assistance. Doing this type of research before your trip can help make it more fulfilling, but you can still have an amazing vacation without it as well.

Prima di viaggiare ovunque, può essere una buona idea cercare il paese che stai per visitare. Cercare cose semplici come attrazioni turistiche e il posto migliore dove stare può rendere la tua vacanza migliore e più piacevole. Tuttavia, a volte in vacanza in un paese straniero può farti sentire fuori posto e come se non appartenessi a quel paese. Se vuoi veramente confondermi e appartenere senza essere fluente nella lingua locale, ci possono essere alcune cose in più che vuoi cercare. La prima cosa da esaminare dovrebbe essere sempre la moda. Questo è il modo più semplice per evitare truffe o addebiti eccessivi per i prodotti. Indossare il nome del tuo paese di origine, intonacato sulla tua schiena, può far sapere alle aziende che sei fuori dalla contea e che potrebbero aumentare il prezzo di un prodotto pensando che non ne conoscerai il valore reale. Il modo più semplice per evitarlo è indossare la moda locale e seguire le tendenze. Per esempio in Italia, pantaloni lunghi come i jeans sono i pantaloni più comuni indossati. Dopo i famosi pantaloni lunghi, molte persone indossano pantaloncini più lunghi o persino un vestito. Anche con il caldo estivo è possibile rimanere freschi in questi abiti più lunghi. Spesso, con una comoda t-shirt o canotta, sarai pronto per una giornata ad Amalfi o Positano. Gli uomini tendono anche a indossare pantaloni più belli, accompagnati da una comoda t-shirt. Indossando gli stili e le tendenze popolari, puoi evitare potenziali frodi e sembrare un locale.

La seconda cosa da sapere è come ordinare cibo o bevande. Soprattutto in Italia, ordinare in italiano fa molta strada nei ristoranti e talvolta puoi guadagnare il limoncello gratuito alla fine del pasto. Tutti i camerieri conosceranno l’inglese e saranno in grado di comunicare con voi durante il pasto. Tuttavia, quando mostri un tentativo di ordinare in italiano, il tuo cameriere o la cameriera potrebbero apprezzare lo sforzo di imparare la loro cultura e lingua. Saranno più propensi a rispondere alle tue domande e offrire suggerimenti su ciò che pensano sia meglio sul menu. Spesso anche loro ti offrono il limoncello alla fine del pasto o addirittura si siedono e bevono con te. Il limoncello è anche un popolare drink dopo cena che deve essere sorseggiato per aiutare con la digestione. Mentre non è necessario essere fluenti in italiano per girare l’Italia, è sempre una buona idea imparare come ordinare i pasti nella lingua locale, dal momento che gran parte della cultura riguarda il cibo. Terzo, potresti voler cercare qualsiasi cosa culturale unica che il Paese possa avere o faccia. In Italia, ad esempio, il costo del servizio è incluso nel pasto e viene solitamente chiamato coperto. Se il tuo servizio è stato davvero buono o ti è piaciuto il tuo pasto, il tuo cameriere potrebbe comunque apprezzare un euro in più o due come suggerimento. Tuttavia, in molti paesi del nord, le sedute diventano uniche. Nella maggior parte dei paesi del nord, non sei seduto da un cameriere, ma invece devi prendere gli occhi e il gesto verso il tavolo dove vuoi sederti o sederti. Ogni paese ha qualcosa di unico come questo, quindi è importante ricercarlo prima di decidere dove andare.

Infine, in Italia, molti locali parlano inglese e italiano e possono aiutarti se ti perdi o sei confuso e hai bisogno di aiuto. Questo aiuta anche a rendere l’Italia la destinazione di viaggio perfetta e più bella del mondo. Dal momento che molte persone parlano inglese, c’è sempre qualcuno disponibile ad aiutare se hai bisogno di aiuto o assistenza. Fare questo tipo di ricerca prima del tuo viaggio può contribuire a renderlo più soddisfacente, ma puoi anche avere una fantastica vacanza senza di essa.