During the summer, in peak hours, with the sun bearing down on the backs of thousands as the swarm off of boats and docks, its nearly impossible to believe the jam packed island of capri is usually quiet. For centuries people have been coming to capri to see its mediterranean beauty. The roman emperor Tiberius fell in love with the island and built villas to throw lavish parties with his friends. After Tiberius, everyone from authors to celebrities frequented the island to experience its relaxing beauty.

More recently, thousands of tourists have turned the natural wonder into a step on a 12 step plan of Italy. Everyone trying to see one of the top celebrity vacations has almost destroyed the island. Every day different cruise liners sit a few kilometers out and ferry shuttles carry passengers from the ship to the island. They unload and are immediately shoved on to different boats or busses. The boats take them around the island, pointing out the green and white grotto as well as the faraglioni before stopping outside the blue grotto. It’s almost impossible to see the tiny entrance from the two dozen other boats waiting for their turn.

Expecting the blue grotto line to be short, it takes over an hour for the gondola type vessels to even reach the boat. In the meantime, people sit in the sun patiently waiting their turn, cooing over the clearness of the water. Inside the grotto only lasts a few minutes at most. The price is barely worth the time inside but the blue beauty of the water somehow makes it worth it.

After finishing the boat tour, you can wander around the packed city. The shops with expensive clothes and stores aren’t there for the people during the day but the celebrities who will come later in the night. The trash bins along the sidewalks are overflowing and people don’t event attempt to throw things away anymore and opt to leave them on the ground instead. Plastic straws that were meant to be banned a year ago fall over in cups that line sidewalks like shots at a bar.

This reality poses a stark contrast to the google and instagram pictures that provide a celebrity type vacation for anyone who visits. Tourists often forget that they have a duty to keep the island clean and to be respectful of the wonders they see. They way to see Capri in its full beauty is at night or in the off seasons when many of the tourists are home again. Theres no denying that everyone deserves to see Capri when they visit Italy, but hopefully their experience of the island is the same as the instagram pictures they post.

Durante l’estate, nelle ore di punta, con il sole che tramonta sul dorso di migliaia di persone come lo sciame di barche e banchine, è quasi impossibile credere che l’isola di Capri sia piena di marmellate. Per secoli la gente è venuta a Capri per vedere la sua bellezza mediterranea. L’imperatore romano Tiberio si innamorò dell’isola e costruì ville per organizzare feste sontuose con i suoi amici. Dopo Tiberio, tutti, dagli autori alle celebrità, hanno frequentato l’isola per sperimentare la sua bellezza rilassante. Più recentemente, migliaia di turisti hanno trasformato la meraviglia naturale in un passo su un piano in 12 passi dell’Italia. Tutti quelli che cercavano di vedere una delle migliori vacanze per celebrità hanno quasi distrutto l’isola. Ogni giorno diverse navi da crociera si trovano a pochi chilometri di distanza e navette per traghetti trasportano passeggeri dalla nave per l’isola. Si scaricano e vengono immediatamente spinti su barche o autobus diversi. Le barche li portano in giro per l’isola, indicando la grotta verde e bianca e i faraglioni prima di fermarsi fuori dalla grotta blu. È quasi impossibile vedere l’entrata minuscola delle due dozzine di altre barche in attesa del loro turno.

Prevedendo che la linea della grotta blu sia breve, ci vogliono più di un’ora affinché le navi di tipo gondola raggiungano persino la barca. Nel frattempo, le persone si siedono al sole aspettando pazientemente il loro turno, canticchiando sulla limpidezza dell’acqua. All’interno della grotta dura solo pochi minuti al massimo. Il prezzo vale a malapena il tempo dentro ma la bellezza blu dell’acqua ne vale la pena.

Dopo aver terminato il tour in barca, puoi passeggiare per la città affollata. I negozi con vestiti costosi e negozi non sono lì per le persone durante il giorno ma per le celebrità che verranno più tardi nella notte. I bidoni della spazzatura lungo i marciapiedi sono traboccanti e le persone non tentano più di buttare via le cose e scelgono invece di lasciarle a terra. Le cannucce di plastica che avrebbero dovuto essere bandite un anno fa cadono in tazze che fiancheggiano i marciapiedi come colpi in un bar.

Questa realtà pone un netto contrasto con le immagini di Google e Instagram che forniscono una vacanza di tipo celebrità a chiunque visiti. I turisti spesso dimenticano che hanno il dovere di mantenere l’isola pulita e di essere rispettosi delle meraviglie che vedono. Il loro modo di vedere Capri nella sua piena bellezza è di notte o in bassa stagione quando molti turisti tornano a casa. Non si può negare che tutti meritano di vedere Capri quando visitano l’Italia, ma speriamo che la loro esperienza sull’isola sia la stessa delle foto di Instagram che pubblicano.