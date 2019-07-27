The best gelato in Europe

In 1686, native Sicilian, Francesco Procopio Dei Coltelli, requested to go to Paris where he opened Café Procope and introduced his version of ice cream, called gelato, to the rest of the world. The frozen treat was soon sought after and in Italy people began making their own. The recipes and process were traditionally passed from father to son in order to keep them secret and have business stay within the family.

Since 1686, Italy has perfected its gelato and turned it into an art form. While the dessert resembles ice cream, gelato tends to have less air and fat. This gives it it’s unique and rich taste. Gelato was originally offered in a few flavors. While you could get chocolate, vanilla, hazelnut, pistachio, or cream, those tended to be the only flavors on the menu. There are thankfully more than double the number of flavors now. Today, wandering the Italian streets, you can find everything from the originals to unique mixes like ricotta walnut and honey.

Gelato is unlike any other dessert I have ever had. Truth be told, I have never been one to fawn over American ice cream. I always found it to be too sweet and too heavy. I was reluctant to try gelato thinking it would just be heavier with less sugar. I finally caved, and tried some when I saw a flavor I didn’t possibly think would taste good, mascarpone with pine nuts and caramel. Much to my amazement, it was the best food or dessert I have ever tasted. For a dessert that had less air than ice cream, it tasted much lighter but also richer.

I soon fell in love with the heaps of gelato we would pass walking around Italy. Each one stacked with its own surprises. For strawberry, there would be whole strawberries covered in chocolate or syrup laying on top of the light pink gelato. The dark chocolate flavors would often have whole bars standing out from it, tempting and begging a passerby to eat it all. Even looking at the cones that support the piles of cream on top are enticing. The light but perfect crunch to the sweet and rich gelato.

Each time we passed one of the stores, I would linger just long enough to look at all of the options. I decided after about a week that I wanted to try my own experimental taste testing of gelato in Piazza Tasso in Sorrento. I decided I would pick one flavor and only get that one flavor from each shop I visited. After a week, stuffed and broke, I decided my favorite was going to have to be the locals pick, Raki. Their richness in flavor went beyond just the gelato and long after it was gone I felt I could still taste the hazelnuts in my mouth.

Like all gelato lovers, the second I finished my two scoops, I craved more. I came to realize why the gelato in Italy is the best in the world. It’s why it’s the dessert that graces instagram, snapchat, and twitter daily. The perfect cool and refreshing dessert while being addictingly delicious.

Nel 1686, nativo siciliano, Francesco Procopio Dei Coltelli, chiese di recarsi a Parigi dove aprì il Café Procope e introdusse la sua versione del gelato, chiamata gelato, nel resto del mondo. La sorpresa congelata fu presto ricercata e in Italia la gente iniziò a crearne una propria. Le ricette e il processo venivano tradizionalmente passati da padre in figlio al fine di mantenerli segreti e mantenere gli affari all’interno della famiglia. Dal 1686 l’Italia ha perfezionato il suo gelato e lo ha trasformato in una forma d’arte. Mentre il dessert ricorda il gelato, il gelato tende ad avere meno aria e grasso. Questo gli conferisce un gusto unico e ricco. Il gelato era originariamente offerto in alcuni gusti. Mentre potresti ottenere cioccolato, vaniglia, nocciola, pistacchio o panna, quelli tendevano ad essere gli unici sapori nel menu. Per fortuna ci sono più del doppio del numero di sapori ora. Oggi, girovagando per le strade italiane, puoi trovare di tutto, dagli originali a mix unici come la ricotta, la noce e il miele.

Il gelato è diverso da qualsiasi altro dessert che abbia mai avuto. A dire il vero, non sono mai stato uno che brama il gelato americano. L’ho sempre trovato troppo dolce e troppo pesante. Ero riluttante a provare il gelato pensando che sarebbe stato più pesante con meno zucchero. Alla fine ho ceduto, e ho provato un po ‘quando ho visto un sapore che non pensavo potesse avere un buon sapore, mascarpone con pinoli e caramello. Con mio grande stupore, è stato il miglior cibo o dessert che abbia mai assaggiato. Per un dessert che aveva meno aria del gelato, aveva un sapore molto più leggero ma anche più ricco. Presto mi sono innamorata dei mucchi di gelato che avremmo passato passeggiando per l’Italia. Ognuno è accatastato con le sue sorprese. Per la fragola, ci sarebbero fragole intere ricoperte di cioccolato o sciroppo posate sopra il gelato rosa chiaro. I sapori di cioccolato fondente avrebbero spesso delle barrette intere che si distinguevano da esso, tentando e implorando un passante di mangiarlo tutto. Anche guardare i coni che supportano le pile di crema in cima è allettante. Lo scricchiolio leggero ma perfetto per il gelato dolce e ricco.

Ogni volta che passavamo davanti a uno dei negozi, mi soffermavo abbastanza a lungo da esaminare tutte le opzioni. Ho deciso dopo circa una settimana di voler provare i miei test sperimentali sul gusto del gelato in Piazza Tasso a Sorrento. Ho deciso di scegliere un sapore e di ottenere quel sapore da ogni negozio che ho visitato. Dopo una settimana, piena e in rovina, ho deciso che il mio preferito sarebbe dovuto essere la scelta dei locali. La loro ricchezza di sapori andava oltre il semplice gelato e molto tempo dopo se ne andò sentivo di poter ancora assaggiare le nocciole in bocca.

Come tutti gli amanti del gelato, nel momento in cui ho finito i miei due misurini, ho desiderato di più. Sono arrivato a capire perché il gelato in Italia è il migliore al mondo. Ecco perché è il dessert che onora quotidianamente Instagram, Snapchat e Twitter. Il dessert perfetto fresco e rinfrescante pur essendo deliziosamente delizioso.