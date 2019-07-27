The beauty of Villa Rufolo

The beautiful Villa Rufolo in Ravello has been the home of beautiful gardens and courtyards for centuries. People travel from all over the world to see the beautiful flowers that overlook the ocean. The famous courtyard, which has been captured in thousands of pictures, and even a TV channel, truly is too beautiful for words. The flowers are constantly being tended to so they never die or wilt offering the optimal scenic picture for all.

The villa also has an extensive art and history gallery that shows the beauty of the villas past. The art exhibitions are changed periodically so the villa can show all the art it has to offer. While the exhibitions do change, there is always time to see the art before it is changed. The villa is open to the public from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M., but the museum and tours are only available from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. and tickets for entry are only 7 euros. The beautiful art that tells a dramatic history inside the villa, perfectly matches the stunning and picturesque scenes from the courtyard outside. Together, they form one of the most beautiful and jaw dropping experiences you can find in Ravello.

La bellissima Villa Rufolo a Ravello è stata la dimora di splendidi giardini e cortili per secoli. Le persone viaggiano da tutto il mondo per vedere i bellissimi fiori che si affacciano sull’oceano. Il famoso cortile, che è stato catturato in migliaia di immagini, e persino un canale TV, è davvero troppo bello per le parole. I fiori vengono costantemente curati in modo che non muoiano mai o appassiscano offrendo il quadro scenico ottimale per tutti. La villa ha anche una vasta galleria d’arte e di storia che mostra la bellezza del passato delle ville. Le mostre d’arte vengono cambiate periodicamente in modo che la villa possa mostrare tutta l’arte che ha da offrire. Mentre le mostre cambiano, c’è sempre tempo per vedere l’arte prima che venga cambiata. La villa è aperta al pubblico dal 9 A.M. alle 9:00, ma il museo e i tour sono disponibili solo dalle 10:00. alle 7 P.M. e i biglietti per l’ingresso sono solo 7 euro. La bella arte che racconta una storia drammatica all’interno della villa, si abbina perfettamente alle scene mozzafiato e pittoresche del cortile esterno. Insieme, formano una delle esperienze più belle e strabilianti che puoi trovare a Ravello.