SORRENTO . LE RISSE FUORI DAI LOCALI NOTTURNI, UN FENOMENO SOCIALE NEGATIVO

la rissa in piazza Tasso a Sorrento

This was entirely predictable! We have been saying for the last 2 – 3 years this would happen (and will happen again with increasing regularity). When you focus as a town on numbers of tourists into Sorrento as a success indicator, rather than individual spend per head this is what you’ll get! There is no regulation, the law is not applied or adhered to – tourists are freely allowed to drink alcohol in public places – e.g. the street etc (in many EU countries this is not permitted) but hey, no such problem in Sorrento because it’s all about numbers! Tourists walk through the town centre and into supermarkets in skimpy beachwear – yes, residents know it’s hot! But you don’t find them standing in a shop/business wearing a bikini or swimming trunks!

There is an absence of polizia municipale on the busiest nights of the week (Friday and Saturday) and certainly you find none after 11p.m. …… but Sunday morning you can’t move for so many of them in Piazza Tasso (maybe they get paid double time for Sundays?).

The town is plagued by beggars and buskers who pay no taxes into the town but take up a disproportionate amount of time of the polizia municipale, which is largely ineffectual because 10 minutes after being told to move on, return to the exact same spot. The law in Sorrento regarding buskers is that they should not use an amplifier or remain in 1 spot for more than 15 minutes / must then move a minimumof 200 metres. This law is ABSOLUTELY NOT enforced by the polizia municipale! when residents complain to the vigili urbani due to the noise/daily disturbance they can be subjected to being shouted at by the ‘officer’ on the other end of the telephone and then having the telephone put down on them mid sentence (as has personally happened to myself), we have asked the polizia municipale why they don’t sequestrate the equipment (or issue a fine) when they find the buskers using amplifiers (they are after all breaking the law) – their reply? “oh we can’t do that” well, why not? the State seems to have had no problem whatsoeverin sequestrating the boat Sea Watch 3 in Lampedusa last week – as I have said the law is not applied consistently or equitably.

I have personally been verbally abused by one particular busker when asking him to turn off his amplifier (I did not ask him to desist from playing, merely to abide by the law and switch off the amplifier), when this incident was recently highlighted to members of the polizia municipale their response was “well, you have no evidence”. I rest my case! residents don’t matter in Sorrento … it’s all about the tourists and the money they (may) spend.

So yes, the type of behaviour witnessed on Saturday night in Piazza Tasso will happen again. Sorrento after all is on a race to the bottom.