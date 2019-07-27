Sentiero degli Dei, Path of the gods

Path of the Gods has become notorious for its stellar views and tranquil hike. The 6.5-7 km hike (about four miles) begins in Bomerano, within Agerola, and starts with a steep hike of 1,900 steps. This however tends to be the most strenuous part of the hike and can take around an hour to climb. After getting to the top of the steps, and a short break, the trail gets much easier. The steps turn into a beautiful path that curves and bends around the cliffs and hills of the Amalfi coast.

On a clear day, you can see the towns below and the water stretching as far as the eye can see. Looking down at the towns and the water, it becomes obvious how the trail got its name. Since the path is so high up, cars and other forms of transportation cant reach it. Because of this, hikers can occasionally see locals using mules or donkeys to transport items along the trail. Lining the path are bright and vibrant yellow and white flowers nestled between the rocks and bushes.

While the fresh air and breath taking views can be a welcomed change from the city centers, hikers should dress properly and prepare for the heat and long exposure to the sun. On a cloudless day the temperatures can easily hit around 32 celsius, or 90 fahrenheit. Bringing lots of water and stopping for an occasional break can help make the hike even more enjoyable and give you a chance to enjoy the views.

The hike then ends in Positano where tired hikers can either rest and have lunch before their journey back, or they can take the bus home. For those who go in the morning or may not be hungry enough for a lunch or dinner, a small juice stand rests at the end of the trail. The juice stand, Lemon Point, offers freshly pressed lemon juice which is the perfect refreshment after a long and hot hike.

Conquering the the trail is no easy feat and not many people who visit can say they were able to finish it. With a free day and a few friends, the Path of the Gods is the perfect way to start off your day.

Il Sentiero degli Dei è diventato famoso per i suoi panorami stellari e la tranquilla escursione. L’escursione di 6,5-7 km (circa quattro miglia) inizia a Bomerano, all’interno di Agerola, e inizia con un ripido aumento di 1.900 gradini. Questa tuttavia tende ad essere la parte più faticosa dell’escursione e può richiedere circa un’ora per arrampicarsi. Dopo aver raggiunto la cima dei gradini e una breve pausa, il sentiero diventa molto più facile. I gradini si trasformano in un bellissimo sentiero che curva e si piega attorno alle scogliere e alle colline della Costiera Amalfitana. In una giornata limpida, puoi vedere le città sottostanti e l’acqua che si estende a perdita d’occhio. Guardando in basso verso le città e l’acqua, diventa evidente come il sentiero abbia preso il nome. Poiché il percorso è così in alto, le auto e altre forme di trasporto non possono raggiungerlo. Per questo motivo, gli escursionisti possono occasionalmente vedere gente del posto che usa muli o asini per trasportare oggetti lungo il sentiero. Fodera il percorso sono fiori gialli e bianchi luminosi e vibranti incastonati tra rocce e cespugli. Mentre l’aria fresca e i panorami mozzafiato possono essere un gradito cambiamento dai centri della città, gli escursionisti dovrebbero vestirsi adeguatamente e prepararsi al caldo e alla lunga esposizione al sole. In una giornata senza nuvole le temperature possono raggiungere facilmente i 32 gradi centigradi o 90 gradi fahrenheit. Portare molta acqua e fermarsi per una pausa occasionale può aiutare a rendere l’escursione ancora più piacevole e darti la possibilità di goderti il ​​panorama.

L’escursione termina quindi a Positano, dove gli escursionisti stanchi possono riposare e pranzare prima del viaggio di ritorno, oppure possono prendere l’autobus per tornare a casa. Per coloro che vanno la mattina o potrebbero non essere abbastanza affamati per un pranzo o una cena, un piccolo stand di succo riposa alla fine del percorso. Il banco del succo, Lemon Point, offre succo di limone appena spremuto che è il perfetto rinfresco dopo una lunga e calda camminata. Conquistare il sentiero non è un’impresa facile e non molte persone che visitano possono dire di essere riuscite a finirlo. Con una giornata libera e alcuni amici, il Sentiero degli Dei è il modo perfetto per iniziare la giornata.