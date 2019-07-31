Walking along the side walk of Corso Italia, it’s nearly impossible to believe that a few meters behind a closed gate is a beautiful lemon garden. Maresca Villa bed and breakfast, was founded as a garden and villa in 1912 by Maresca Giuseppe, along with his brother. The two of them cultivated the garden until it held lemons, oranges, pumpkins, and more. Two generations later, and the beautiful garden also doubles as a relaxing bed and breakfast for tourists to stay in.

While visiting the beautiful villa, I was astonished at how quiet the farm was. Walking down the long driveway, all I could hear were dogs barking and a rooster crowing from somewhere in the farm. We walked to the villa, and were immediately greeted by three of the fluffiest and cutest dogs I have ever seen. I had to remind myself multiple times that I was there for more than just playing with the dogs, although they certainly made my day more exciting.

We sat down on the patio surrounded by trees and flowers. As we did, the owners came to join us and were happy to give us the history of the villa. When the villa was founded in 1912, it began as a farm that produced various types of jams. These jams are still stored and made by the villa today. While we were talking about these jams, one of the owners came out with a bottle of water and a glass bottle that had a very thick and dark red liquid in it. They then poured this syrup into glasses and added soda water to it. I was intrigued with the mixture and had never had anything like this. While the syrup was settled at the bottom and the water rested over it, I was given a spoon to stir the two together. A second of stirring, and the interesting drink now looked more like red soda or something I would buy from a store. I tried the concoction and it tasted exactly like strawberry soda.

This traditional Italian drink, strawberry soda, is entirely homemade using ingredients grown and made at the villa. It was one of the best sodas I have ever tried and I couldn’t help but gulp down a second glass before leaving. While we only spent a short time at the villa, it was relaxing and the perfect way to end a hot and busy day.

E’ quasi impossibile credere che, camminando lungo il marciapiede di Corso Italia, dietro un cancello, ci sia un posto fantastico come la Villa Maresca, anche meglio conosciuto come “Il giardino o’ Professore” Questo B&B è stata fondato come giardino e villa nel 1912 da Maresca Giuseppe, insieme a suo fratello. I due coltivarono il giardino finché non conteneva limoni, arance, zucche e altro ancora.

Due generazioni dopo, e il bellissimo giardino funge anche da rilassante bed and breakfast per i turisti.

Durante la visita alla bellissima villa, sono rimasto sorpreso dalla tranquillità della fattoria. Camminando lungo il lungo vialetto, tutto ciò che sentivo erano i cani che abbaiavano e un gallo che cantava da qualche parte nella fattoria. Camminammo fino alla villa e fummo immediatamente accolti da tre dei cani più teneri e teneri che avessi mai visto. Ho dovuto ricordare a me stesso più volte che ero lì solo per giocare con i cani, anche se sicuramente hanno reso la mia giornata più emozionante.

Ci siamo seduti nel patio circondato da alberi e fiori. Come abbiamo fatto, i proprietari sono venuti ad unirsi a noi ed erano felici di darci la storia della villa. Quando la villa fu fondata nel 1912, iniziò come una fattoria che produceva vari tipi di marmellate. Queste marmellate sono ancora oggi archiviate e realizzate dalla villa. Mentre stavamo parlando di queste marmellate, uno dei proprietari è uscito con una bottiglia d’acqua e una bottiglia di vetro che conteneva un liquido molto denso e rosso scuro. Hanno quindi versato questo sciroppo in bicchieri e vi hanno aggiunto acqua gassata. Ero incuriosito dalla miscela e non avevo mai avuto niente del genere. Mentre lo sciroppo era depositato sul fondo e l’acqua poggiava su di esso, mi è stato dato un cucchiaio per mescolare i due insieme. Un secondo di agitazione, e l’interessante bevanda ora sembrava più una bibita rossa o qualcosa che avrei comprato da un negozio. Ho provato l’intruglio e ha assaggiato esattamente come la soda della fragola.

Questa bevanda tradizionale italiana, la bibita alla fragola, è interamente fatta in casa con ingredienti coltivati ​​e prodotti nella villa. È stata una delle migliori bibite che abbia mai provato e non ho potuto fare a meno di sorseggiare un secondo bicchiere prima di andarmene. Mentre abbiamo trascorso solo un breve periodo nella villa, è stato rilassante e il modo perfetto per concludere una giornata calda e impegnativa.