Whats a better way to end your day than with a delicious pastry soaked in rum and filled with creme? A staple of Italian desserts, baba, or rum baba has been a beloved treat for centuries. There has been much controversy over the origin of its name. Some say it’s derived from a traditional Slavic treat, baba, while others believe that it’s named after Ali baba. The mystery of its name makes it that much more exciting and enticing to eat.

While its name may have multiple origins, the dessert is agreed to have been first made by the father in law of Louis XV of France. Originally, it is rumored he liked a similar pastry, kugelhopf, but one day decided to dip it into a liqueur-syrup. This combination was then served and as such, baba was born. Pastry chefs then brought this beloved cake to Neapolitan aristocratic families and shared the desert among the Italian people.

Soon, as the dessert traveled, so did the ideas of how to make it. Everyone knew that the light cake should dry out some before it was soaked in liqueur. But some disagreed over how long to let it dry out or which type of alcohol to use. Traditionalists argued that only rum should be used while those living on the Amalfi coast tended to use limoncello instead. The best kind of baba tends to be simple without anything extreme, and can be found in any bakery and many coffee shops. Eating it with creme and dried fruit can make baba more rich in taste, but to get the true taste of the delicacy, try the baba that may look boring. While looks may be deceiving, the more boring it looks, the better the taste.

Qual è il modo migliore per concludere la giornata se non con una deliziosa pasta intrisa di rum e piena di crema? Una graffetta di dolci italiani, babà asciutto o babà al rum è stata una vera e propria gioia per secoli. C’è stata molta polemica sull’origine del suo nome. Alcuni dicono che è derivato da un tradizionale omaggio slavo, baba, mentre altri credono che prende il nome da Ali Baba. Il mistero del suo nome lo rende molto più eccitante e seducente da mangiare.

Mentre il suo nome può avere origini multiple, cosa certa è che il dessert sia stato fatto per la prima volta dal suocero di Luigi XV di Francia. In origine, si dice che gli piacesse una pasticceria simile, kugelhopf, ma un giorno decise di immergerlo in uno sciroppo di liquore. Questa combinazione è stata quindi servita e come tale, è nato baba. I pasticceri hanno poi portato questa amata torta alle famiglie aristocratiche napoletane e condiviso il deserto tra il popolo italiano.

Presto, mentre il dessert viaggiava, sono nate tante le idee su come realizzarlo. Tutti sapevano che la torta leggera doveva asciugarsi prima che fosse immersa nel liquore. Ma alcuni non sono d’accordo su quanto a lungo lasciare asciugare o quale tipo di alcool usare. I tradizionalisti sostenevano che si dovrebbe usare solo il rum, mentre quelli che vivono sulla costiera amalfitana preferiscono usare il limoncello. Il miglior tipo di baba tende ad essere semplice senza nulla di estremo, e può essere trovato in qualsiasi pasticceria e molte caffetterie. Mangiare con crema e frutta secca può rendere il babà più ricco di gusto, ma per assaporare il suo vero sapore devi assaggiare quello classico: mentre l’aspetto può essere ingannevole, più noioso sembra, migliore è il gusto.