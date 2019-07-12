Rolling seas and rolling roads; the second way to see Amalfi

Some of the best views in Italy can be seen from the top of the numerous mountains and cliffs along the Amalfi coast. If you have some cash, you can take a taxi or bus to the top of these peaks. The best way to get there though, is by a nice hike to the top. On the hike, Path of the Spirit, adventures walk along ancient rock roads and houses built into the mountain. These roads were built over a century ago when villagers fled the oceanside from pirates. The rolling roads are a combination of natural ledges in the cliff side along with the walls and roofs of the houses built. After, many people stayed and decided to dedicate their life to God and lived there as hermits. While hiking the trail, you can see over 20 houses owned by these hermits.

The Path of the Spirit which is within the Majella National Park, is a 73 km hike and begins in Badia di Sulmona and ends at Abbey of San Liberatore a Majella. The beautiful hike goes past winding rivers, houses built into the rocks, and overlooks the stunning cities of Amalfi. Since the hike can be broken into four parts, Badia di Sulmona to Caramanico Terme, Caramanico Terme to the Di Marco refuge, Di Marco refuge to Roccamorice and lastly, Roccamorice to Serramonacesca. Doing all four parts can take a few days, but one section can be the perfect hike for a group of friends and family. The trail is also marked with red and white signs that have the letter S on them and are typically easy to spot.

Here on the coast there are many paths that lead to beautiful places: Sentiero degli Dei, Sentiero Dei Limoni, paths that lead to beautiful beaches like that of the Scaricatoio or that of Queen Giovanna. And so much more.

Sulle montagne e sulle scogliere della Costiera Amalfitana è possibile ammirare i panorami più belli dell’Italia. Con pochi spiccioli puoi arrivare in cima a questi punti panoramici grazie a degli autobus specializzati o ad un taxi e godere dello spettacolo. Il modo migliore per arrivarci, è con una bella escursione verso l’alto. Durante l’escursione è possibile avventurarsi in un camminano lungo antiche strade di roccia e case costruite sulla montagna. Queste strade sono state costruite più di un secolo fa quando gli abitanti del villaggio sono fuggiti dalla riva dell’oceano dai pirati. Le strade sterrate sono una combinazione di sporgenze naturali sul lato della scogliera insieme alle pareti e ai tetti delle case costruite. Dopo anni molti abitanti hanno deciso di rimanere su questi sentieri e dar vita a veri e propri villaggi. Mentre percorri il sentiero, puoi vedere oltre 20 case di proprietà di questi eremiti.

Il Sentiero dello Spirito che si trova all’interno del Parco Nazionale della Majella, è una passeggiata di 73 km e inizia a Badia di Sulmona e termina all’Abbazia di San Liberatore a Majella. La bella escursione passa accanto a fiumi tortuosi, case costruite nella roccia e si affaccia sulle meravigliose città di Amalfi. Dal momento che l’escursione può essere suddivisa in quattro parti, Badia di Sulmona a Caramanico Terme, Caramanico Terme al rifugio Di Marco, Di Marco rifugio a Roccamorice e infine Roccamorice a Serramonacesca. Fare tutte e quattro le parti può richiedere alcuni giorni, ma una sezione può essere l’escursione perfetta per un gruppo di amici e familiari. Il percorso è anche contrassegnato da cartelli rossi e bianchi che hanno la lettera S su di essi e sono generalmente facili da individuare.

Qui in costiera ci sono tanti Sentieri che portano in posti bellissimi: Sentiero degli Dei, Sentiero Dei Limoni, sentieri che portano su delle spiagge bellissime come quella dello Scaricatoio o quella della Regina Giovanna. E tanto tanto altro.