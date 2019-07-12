While traveling to Amalfi and back, I kept hearing of Jacqueline Kennedy and the beaches she visited. It wasn’t until I went to one of these beaches, Conca Dei Marini, that I truly understood the beauty she saw. Walking down the steps to the beach below is almost cinematic. The beach spreads out before you and there are children and adults racing in and out of the water. Behind the beach resides the famous Ristorante la Tonnarella where Jacqueline ate. I felt like I could see the Kennedy children laying on the beach or playing in the waves as I wandered around the beach and towards the restaurant.

Ristorante la Tonnarella was founded in the late 1960’s by Umberto Lauritano and had a slow beginning serving the village residents and an occasional tourist. Jacqueline Kennedy then visited one of her favorite beaches, Conca Dei Marini, and fell in love with the Amalfi Coast. After spending long days in the sun at the beach, they Kennedys loved to dine on the delicious pasta and seafood that Tonnarella offered. From delicious fresh fish to the famous Spaghetti alla Jaqueline, Tonnarella gives everyone their perfect dish.

I was able to come to Tonnarella’s after a long day and dinned the same way the Kennedy’s would have. We started our feast with fresh clams, shrimp, fried fish and calamari, as well as fresh tomatoes. The food was delicious and possibly the best food I have eaten in Italy. After devouring the appetizers, I was happy for the delicious meal but regretful that I ate so quickly. Much to my delight, our waiter then brought out the restaurant specialty, spaghetti alla Jaqueline. This was her famous zucchini and pasta with bacon that she fell in love with while vacationing along the Amalfi coast. After a single bite, I understood why she loved it so much. The grilled zucchini with cheesy pasta was like eating heaven and I instantly wish I hadn’t eaten so much fish so I could eat more. Along with eating the delicious food, we were able to end our meal with the popular limoncello and Italian espresso.

It was inspiring to be at a restaurant that locals and tourists alike loved. Multiple times throughout the meal, people would come to rave about the Tonnarella’s and how they had grown up eating there. Looking around the room, you could see the look of satisfaction and happiness on everyones face as they ate their meal. I had never been to a restaurant as unique and loved as Ristorante la Tonnarella, but am hoping to find myself back sometime soon.

If you are like me and dying to have another bite of their amazing food, Ristorante la Tonnarella can be found at Via Marina di Conca, 5, 84010 Conca dei Marini SA. They happily offer a shuttle service “La Tonnarella” from Amalfi to the restaurant if you wish to arrive by car rather than boat. Unfortunately they are closed Monday and Sunday nights but you can always call +39 089 831939, +39 334 2154265 , or +39 334 253 2468, to find their availability.

For their menu or more information, click here.

Mentre viaggiavo per Amalfi, continuavo a sentire la storia di Jacqueline Kennedy e delle spiagge che frequentava. Fu solo quando andai in una di queste spiagge, Conca Dei Marini, che capii veramente la bellezza che vedeva. Camminare giù per le scale verso la spiaggia sottostante è quasi cinematografico. La spiaggia si estende davanti a te e ci sono bambini e adulti che corrono dentro e fuori dall’acqua. Dietro la spiaggia si trova il famoso Ristorante la Tonnarella dove ha mangiato Jacqueline. Mi sentivo come se potessi vedere i bambini Kennedy sdraiati sulla spiaggia o giocare tra le onde mentre girovagavo per la spiaggia e verso il ristorante.

Ristorante la Tonnarella fu fondato alla fine degli anni ’60 da Umberto Lauritano e iniziò lentamente a servire i residenti del villaggio e ai turisti occasionale. Jacqueline Kennedy ha poi visitato una delle sue spiagge preferite, Conca Dei Marini, e si è innamorata della Costiera Amalfitana. Dopo aver passato lunghe giornate al sole in spiaggia, i Kennedy amavano cenare con la deliziosa pasta e frutti di mare offerti dalla Tonnarella. Dal delizioso pesce fresco ai famosi Spaghetti alla Jaqueline, la Tonnarella regala a tutti il ​​suo piatto perfetto.

Sono arrivata da Tonnarella dopo una lunga giornata e ho cenato allo stesso modo che avrebbe avuto il Kennedy. Abbiamo iniziato la nostra abbuffata con vongole fresche, gamberetti, pesce fritto e calamari, nonché pomodori freschi. Il cibo era delizioso e forse il cibo migliore che abbia mai mangiato in Italia. Dopo aver divorato gli antipasti, ero felice per quel delizioso pasto ma mi è dispiaciuto di aver mangiato così in fretta. Con mia grande gioia, il nostro cameriere tirò fuori la specialità del ristorante, gli spaghetti alla Jaqueline: una pasta con zucchine e pancetta di cui si innamorò durante la vacanza in costa amalfitana. Dopo un singolo morso, ho capito perché lo amava così tanto. Le zucchine grigliate con il formaggio lasciavano un sapore in bocca che, non so, sembrava di essere in paradiso. Non ho mai mangiato tanto pesce come quanto ne ho mangiato in quel giorno. Dopo aver mangiato questo cibo delizioso, siamo stati in grado di terminare il nostro pasto con il famoso limoncello e l’espresso italiano.

È stato stimolante essere in un ristorante amato sia dai locali sia dai turisti. Molteplici volte durante il pasto, la gente veniva a delirare sulla Tonnarella e su come erano cresciuti mangiando lì. Guardando intorno alla stanza, si poteva vedere l’aspetto di soddisfazione e felicità sul viso di tutti mentre mangiavano il loro pasto. Non ero mai stata in un ristorante unico e amato come Ristorante la Tonnarella, ma spero di ritrovarmi presto.

Se tu vuoi provare una cucina straordinaria come quella del Ristorante La Tonnarella, devi andare a Via Marina di Conca 5, 84010 a Conca Dei Marini (Salerno).

Offrono felicemente un servizio navetta “La Tonnarella” da Amalfi al ristorante se si desidera arrivare in auto piuttosto che in barca. Purtroppo sono chiusi il lunedì e la domenica, ma puoi sempre chiamare il numero +39 089 831939, +39 334 2154265 o +39 334 253 2468, per trovare la loro disponibilità.

Per il loro menu o maggiori informazioni visita il loro sito.