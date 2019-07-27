Ravello and the beautiful Villa Rufolo

In 13th century, a wealthy father decided to build a manor for his family. With great wealth and power, he planned on building a villa that combined influences from Arabic, Sicilian and English Romanesque architecture. The founder, Nicola Rufolo, spared no expense on building this villa, Villa Rufolo. Each hall and room was decorated with beautiful arches, domes, and columns. The two towers, hall of knights, Turkish baths, theater, and a chapel were all built for the pleasure of the family to enjoy.

After construction ended, the family was only able to enjoy the lavish villa for twenty years when they were arrested for corruption and treason. The lands owned by the Rufolo family were seized and the villa was left uncared for until the early 20th century when a Scottish businessman named Francis Nevile Reid, bought the villa and began its restoration. He began the restoration of the villa for himself to live in, and then built additions to the manor. Due to all the influences and various changes, Villa Rufolo is a standing representation of multiple cultures as well as time periods combined into perfect and timeless beauty.

Walking up to the villa, guests are greeted by a magnificent tower influenced by gothic style architecture. The domes and arches are polar opposite to the Moorish arches in columns in the courtyard. While each room has its own influences, the villa flows together and has its own unique identity. Throughout the villa you get a glimpse into multiple different styles of architecture from around the world. Villa Rufolo is one of the only places on the Amalfi coast where you can experience so many beautiful styles in the same place.

Many people who visit Villa Rufolo come for possibly the most beautiful gardens on the Amalfi Coast. The flowers never seem to die or even wilt inside of the Rufolo garden. Sections of the garden date back to the 13th century when the villa was built, while other sections are as new as the restorations that recently took place. The flowers range from deep purples to light yellows that tie in the yellow accents of the villa. The garden also overlooks the town below, as well as the coast and is the perfect place to relax and take picturesque photos. While the allure of the garden is almost supernatural, everyone who visits agrees it is one of the best parts of their trip.

The remarkable Rufolo gardens are also home to the Ravello festival every year. This prestigious music festival highlights the talents of orchestras and performers from around the coast. This festival begins in early April when the gardens are beginning to bloom and ends in mid October. Because the festival lasts for so long, many tourists come see the gardens and after seeing its beauty, come back for the festival in the evenings. Villa Rufolo has much to offer between its history, beauty, and festivals. Going to see it always ends in a good day and is well worth the time.

Nel 13 ° secolo, un padre ricco decise di costruire un maniero per la sua famiglia. Con grande ricchezza e potenza, progettò di costruire una villa che unisse influenze dell’architettura romanica araba, siciliana e inglese. Il fondatore, Nicola Rufolo, non ha risparmiato spese per la costruzione di questa villa, Villa Rufolo. Ogni sala e stanza era decorata con bellissimi archi, cupole e colonne. Le due torri, la sala dei cavalieri, i bagni turchi, il teatro e una cappella furono tutti costruiti per il piacere della famiglia.

Dopo la fine della costruzione, la famiglia ha potuto godere della lussuosa villa solo per vent’anni quando sono stati arrestati per corruzione e tradimento. Le terre di proprietà della famiglia Rufolo furono sequestrate e la villa rimase incustodita fino all’inizio del XX secolo quando un uomo d’affari scozzese di nome Francis Nevile Reid, acquistò la villa e iniziò il suo restauro. Ha iniziato il restauro della villa per se stesso in cui vivere, e poi ha aggiunto aggiunte al maniero. A causa di tutte le influenze e i vari cambiamenti, Villa Rufolo è una rappresentazione permanente di più culture e periodi di tempo combinati in una bellezza perfetta e senza tempo.

Camminando verso la villa, gli ospiti vengono accolti da una magnifica torre influenzata dall’architettura in stile gotico. Le cupole e gli archi sono polari di fronte agli archi moreschi in colonne nel cortile. Mentre ogni stanza ha le sue influenze, la villa scorre insieme e ha la sua identità unica. In tutta la villa puoi dare un’occhiata a diversi stili di architettura provenienti da tutto il mondo. Villa Rufolo è uno dei pochi luoghi della Costiera Amalfitana in cui è possibile sperimentare tanti splendidi stili nello stesso posto.

Molte persone che visitano Villa Rufolo vengono forse per i giardini più belli della Costiera Amalfitana. I fiori non sembrano mai morire o addirittura avvizzire all’interno del giardino di Rufolo. Le sezioni del giardino risalgono al 13 ° secolo quando fu costruita la villa, mentre altre sezioni sono nuove come i restauri che hanno avuto luogo di recente. I fiori vanno dai viola profondi ai gialli chiari che si legano agli accenti gialli della villa. Il giardino si affaccia anche sulla città sottostante, così come sulla costa ed è il luogo perfetto per rilassarsi e scattare foto pittoresche. Mentre il fascino del giardino è quasi soprannaturale, tutti coloro che visitano concordano sul fatto che è una delle parti migliori del loro viaggio.

Gli straordinari giardini di Rufolo ospitano anche ogni anno il festival di Ravello. Questo prestigioso festival di musica mette in evidenza i talenti di orchestre e artisti provenienti da tutta la costa. Questo festival inizia ai primi di aprile quando i giardini iniziano a fiorire e termina a metà ottobre. Poiché il festival dura così a lungo, molti turisti vengono a vedere i giardini e dopo aver visto la sua bellezza, tornano per il festival la sera. Villa Rufolo ha molto da offrire tra storia, bellezza e festival. Andare a vederlo finisce sempre in una buona giornata e vale la pena.