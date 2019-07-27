Preventing sunburns for the optimal Italian tan | Prevenire una scottatura per un abbronzatura ottimale

The sun can be a lot to deal with even if you don’t live on the Mediterranean Sea. The sun in Italy tends to be stronger since the country is surrounded by water and usually there are no clouds in sight. It only seems natural then that Italians then are always so tan and famous for their olive skin. Coming from the United States I thought that because I was 11% Italian, I wouldn’t have to worry about the sun in Italy. I was happy to find out that many of my fellow students had the same thoughts for their time in Italy. This resulted in a mass casualty sunburn over the first weekend we had in Italy.

We were all so excited to spend the beautiful weekend out on the beaches, piers, or boats and assumed that like in the United States, taking precautions wasn’t necessary. The following Monday during classes were like walking into a lobster shack. Everyone was sunburned rather than tan, and almost no one had a full range of motion from the burns. While the event was hilarious and unfortunate, our collective epiphany resulted in newfound knowledge of how to approach and deal with the sun.

Sunburns are caused from ultraviolet rays, called UVB, that are emitted from the sun. Since burns are only usually in the first class and at worst in the second degree class. These second degree burns are characterized by swelling and blisters along with the standard redness of the skin. They often take longer to heal and tend to hurt slightly more than an average sunburn. Luckily, getting a second degree sun burn tends to be extremely difficult, especially on the busier Italian beaches where falling asleep in the sun can be hard.

The average UV index, which shows the strength of the sun and how fast people may burn in the sun, ranges from 1-11. 1 represents very weak strength like during a snowstorm in winter, and 11 is the strength of the Sahara desert in the summer. On average, Napoli and the Amalfi coast tends to hover around a 9-10 while New York City averages an 6-8. While this difference is only by a few degrees, it results in a much faster tan or burn while in Italy that eventually leads to the coveted olive colored skin.

After drastically underestimating the UV strength in Italy, I was finally able to recover from the burns and stoped wincing every time I moved. I immediately went to the store and was prepared to buy the strongest sunscreen available. Much to my surprise the pharmacist recommended that I only buy sunscreen with SPF 50. The SPF 50 blocks about 98% of UV rays but anything higher can actually increase your chance of sunburns. These people who wear sunscreen above 50 consistently don’t re-apply as often as they should and tend to stay in the sun for longer periods of time resulting in more sunburns rather than less. By all means avoid tanning lotion. The sun can be harsh enough as it is and being so close to the equator means the sun is significantly more intense.

I also discovered how useful sunglasses and a hat can be. Sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun damage, especially if you have contacts or bad eyesight already. UV light can increase a persons chances of getting cataracts as well as vision loss as they age. Sunglasses are designed to filter out and block the UV and damaging blue light that can harm the eyes. A hat can also help against the intensity of the Italian sun. Sunscreen can be useful in preventing sunburns but can’t always help a part of the body that is already burned or developing a burn. This is where hats can save the day. Especially for a sunburned face, hats can shade the burned area without giving the “panda tan lines” of sunglasses. Hats also can protect hair from the heat which causes hair to dry out and become fragile from the sun.

If you fell asleep on the beach and it’s already too late for you, aloe can also go a long way in the recovery process. I personally fell in love with putting a bottle of aloe in the fridge before I would spend the day at the beach. By the time I got home, the nice cool aloe worked magic on my burnt or deeply tanned skin. I would always try to combine my efforts and use aloe in the mornings or after showers, and when it dried I would put on lotion. When my skin would begin to hurt again I would go back to the aloe and repeat the process. As soon as you get burned it also helps to drink as much water as possible. Always staying hydrated can help your skin stay hydrated as well as replenish your skin so the burn heals faster.

Lastly, after a sunburn don’t forget to wear loose clothing that won’t irritate the area. Tight clothes or towels that rub the burn can irritate it as well as cause it to bleed. Rubbing the burn can also lead to blisters and cause more of you skin to peel. While peeling after a sunburn is natural, wearing clothes that force peeling faster can lead to your skin bleeding and then scarring. Having tight clothes always touch your skin would undoubtedly cause pain so wearing light and loose clothes helps the burn heal while avoiding unnecessary pain.

If you ladies have already been burnt but we’re still hoping to get in one last girls night out, then concealer and coverup might just be your new best friend. Most concealers have a hydrating component already which helps hydrate your skin while also hiding the burn. Green concealers are what’s typically used to hide redness on the face but a dark neutral color will also do in a pinch. Then by adding your favorite foundation, you should be good to go for the perfect night out.

Il sole può essere molto da affrontare anche se non vivi nel Mar Mediterraneo. Il sole in Italia tende ad essere più forte poiché il paese è circondato dall’acqua e di solito non ci sono nuvole in vista. Sembra naturale quindi che gli italiani siano sempre così abbronzati e famosi per la loro pelle olivastra. Venendo dagli Stati Uniti, ho pensato che, dato che ero italiano all’11%, non avrei dovuto preoccuparmi del sole in Italia. Sono stato felice di scoprire che molti dei miei colleghi studenti hanno avuto gli stessi pensieri per il loro tempo in Italia. Ciò ha provocato una grave scottatura solare durante il primo fine settimana che abbiamo avuto in Italia. Eravamo tutti così entusiasti di trascorrere il bellissimo fine settimana sulle spiagge, i moli o le barche e presumevamo che, come negli Stati Uniti, non fosse necessario prendere precauzioni. Il lunedì seguente durante le lezioni era come camminare in una baracca di aragosta. Tutti erano scottati dal sole anziché abbronzati, e quasi nessuno aveva una gamma completa di movimenti dalle ustioni. Mentre l’evento è stato esilarante e sfortunato, la nostra epifania collettiva ha portato a nuove conoscenze su come affrontare e affrontare il sole.

Le scottature solari sono causate dai raggi ultravioletti, chiamati UVB, che vengono emessi dal sole. Poiché le ustioni sono di solito solo nella prima classe e, nella peggiore delle ipotesi, nella seconda classe. Queste ustioni di secondo grado sono caratterizzate da gonfiore e vesciche insieme al rossore standard della pelle. Spesso richiedono più tempo per guarire e tendono a ferire leggermente più di una normale scottatura solare. Fortunatamente, prendere un sole di secondo grado brucia tende ad essere estremamente difficile, soprattutto sulle spiagge italiane più affollate dove addormentarsi al sole può essere difficile.

L’indice UV medio, che mostra la forza del sole e la velocità con cui le persone possono bruciare al sole, varia da 1 a 11. 1 rappresenta una forza molto debole come durante una tempesta di neve in inverno, e 11 è la forza del deserto del Sahara in estate. In media, Napoli e la costiera amalfitana tendono a librarsi intorno a un 9-10 mentre New York City in media un 6-8. Mentre questa differenza è solo di pochi gradi, si traduce in un’abbronzatura o bruciatura molto più veloce mentre in Italia che alla fine porta all’ambita pelle color oliva.

Dopo aver drasticamente sottovalutato la potenza UV in Italia, sono stato finalmente in grado di riprendermi dalle ustioni e ho smesso di sussultare ogni volta che mi sono trasferito. Sono andato immediatamente al negozio ed ero pronto ad acquistare la protezione solare più potente disponibile. Con mia grande sorpresa il farmacista mi ha raccomandato di acquistare solo la protezione solare con SPF 50. L’SPF 50 blocca circa il 98% dei raggi UV, ma qualsiasi cosa più elevata può effettivamente aumentare la possibilità di scottature. Queste persone che indossano una protezione solare superiore a 50 non si applicano nuovamente tutte le volte che dovrebbero e tendono a rimanere al sole per periodi di tempo più lunghi con conseguenti più scottature invece che meno. Evita assolutamente la lozione abbronzante. Il sole può essere abbastanza duro come è ed essere così vicino all’equatore significa che il sole è significativamente più intenso.

Ho anche scoperto quanto possano essere utili occhiali da sole e un cappello. Gli occhiali da sole proteggono i tuoi occhi dai danni del sole, soprattutto se hai già contatti o problemi alla vista. La luce UV può aumentare le possibilità di contrarre la cataratta e la perdita della vista con l’età. Gli occhiali da sole sono progettati per filtrare e bloccare i raggi UV e la dannosa luce blu che può danneggiare gli occhi. Un cappello può anche aiutare contro l’intensità del sole italiano. La protezione solare può essere utile per prevenire le scottature, ma non può sempre aiutare una parte del corpo che è già bruciata o sta sviluppando un’ustione. Qui è dove i cappelli possono salvare la giornata. Soprattutto per un viso bruciato dal sole, i cappelli possono oscurare l’area bruciata senza dare le “linee di abbronzatura panda” degli occhiali da sole. I cappelli possono anche proteggere i capelli dal calore che li fa seccare e diventare fragili dal sole.

Se ti sei addormentato sulla spiaggia ed è già troppo tardi per te, l’aloe può fare molto nel processo di recupero. Personalmente mi sono innamorato di mettere una bottiglia di aloe in frigo prima di passare la giornata in spiaggia. Quando arrivai a casa, la bella aloe fresca faceva magie sulla mia pelle bruciata o profondamente abbronzata. Tenterei sempre di combinare i miei sforzi e di usare l’aloe al mattino o dopo le docce, e quando si asciugava metterei una lozione. Quando la mia pelle ricominciava a farmi male, tornavo all’aloe e ripetevo il processo. Non appena ti brucia aiuta anche a bere quanta più acqua possibile. Rimanere sempre idratati può aiutare la pelle a rimanere idratata, oltre a riempire la pelle in modo che l’ustione guarisca più velocemente.

Infine, dopo una scottatura solare non dimenticare di indossare abiti larghi che non irritano la zona. I vestiti stretti o gli asciugamani che sfregano l’ustione possono irritarla e farla sanguinare. Lo sfregamento dell’ustione può anche portare a vesciche e causare la desquamazione della maggior parte della pelle. Mentre il peeling dopo una scottatura solare è naturale, indossare abiti che forzano il peeling più velocemente può portare a sanguinamenti della pelle e quindi cicatrici. Avere vestiti stretti sempre a contatto con la pelle provocherebbe indubbiamente dolore, quindi indossare abiti leggeri e larghi aiuta a bruciare le cicatrici evitando inutili dolori. Se voi donne siete già state bruciate, ma speriamo ancora di entrare in un’ultima serata tra ragazze, allora correttore e copertura potrebbero essere il vostro nuovo migliore amico. La maggior parte dei correttori ha già un componente idratante che aiuta a idratare la pelle nascondendo al contempo l’ustione. I correttori verdi sono ciò che viene solitamente utilizzato per nascondere il rossore sul viso, ma anche un colore neutro scuro farà un pizzico. Quindi aggiungendo le tue fondamenta preferite, dovresti essere bravo a passare la serata perfetta.